Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

The willow is too close to the house.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We still have time to mess this up!

This really is a full service blog.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Han shot first.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Yes we did.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Verified, but limited!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Shocking, but not surprising

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This is how realignments happen…

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 7

Aigues-Mortes is only vaguely in Provence (like being vaguely pregnant). Wiki lists it as 56 miles northwest of Marseilles. Nevertheless, it is very much of a southeastern feel and culture alongside Provence. It’s a picturesque as Carcassonne, without the crazy tourism, at least in the 70’s.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 6

Also Aigues-Mortes.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 5

Camargue.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 4

Barge on a canal in the southwest.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 3

Anne-Marie having breakfast in our hotel room.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 2

My take on Venice tourism, circa 1970.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice 1

Strange juxtaposition just off the Piazza San Marco.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France – Group 3/3 plus Venice

A Venice back alley.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JeanneT

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      JeanneT

      Wonderful sense of place in each photo.  I’m really grabbed by the Venice alley shot – that’s just amazing!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.