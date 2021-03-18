On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Aigues-Mortes is only vaguely in Provence (like being vaguely pregnant). Wiki lists it as 56 miles northwest of Marseilles. Nevertheless, it is very much of a southeastern feel and culture alongside Provence. It’s a picturesque as Carcassonne, without the crazy tourism, at least in the 70’s.
Also Aigues-Mortes.
Camargue.
Barge on a canal in the southwest.
Anne-Marie having breakfast in our hotel room.
My take on Venice tourism, circa 1970.
Strange juxtaposition just off the Piazza San Marco.
A Venice back alley.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings