THIS FUCKING GUY.

On the way home, I stopped by the local coffee shop drive through and got a latte, and while talking the the clerk, she noticed my sticker about the vaccine, and before I knew it, the other cashier was in the window too, and they were both excitedly quizzing me about the the first dose and if I had any side effects. Both were very excited to get their first shot in a couple weeks.

I then went to my favorite Italian place to pick up an order I called in (two quarts of Italian Wedding Soup in case I have a reaction to the shot and don’t feel like eating or cooking), and rinse and repeat the previous experience. The girls were both excited that I got my shot, full of questions, and eager to get a chance to get one.

The final stop was at my pharmacy to pick up a normal prescription and a bottle of tylenol (I don’t have any and rad not to take NSAIDS after the vaccine), and the pharmacist congratulated me on getting it.

I’m wondering if my experiences are atypical, or maybe this is why WV has a higher vaccine rate. There doesn’t seem to be much reticence or avoidance of being vaccinated with the (again, limited) number of people with whom I have discussed the issue.