did you try switching off your vaccine for 30 seconds? sometimes forcing it to rejoin the network helps https://t.co/YVhN0h1Mxa — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 16, 2021





The US administered 2.3 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 113 million, or 34.0 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.47 million shots per day. 22.2% of Americans have received at least one shot; 12.0% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/luyM9ZNCb7 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 18, 2021

Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet, states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But health experts say the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe should serve as a warning not to drop safeguards too early. https://t.co/ygQbrVen1L — The Associated Press (@AP) March 17, 2021

The US had +62,794 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 30.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 55,595 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/faVNmGOdcp — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 18, 2021

They call it the Fauci Effect: Public health schools & programs to train medical professions see a surge in applicants as the pandemic wears on, @DrewQJoseph reports. https://t.co/P6MzQIT0i4 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 17, 2021

“We all want the tourist season to start. We can’t afford to lose another season." The European Union has proposed a certificate plan that would allow the bloc's 450 million people — vaccinated or not — to travel freely across the bloc by summer. https://t.co/RfuyZe3g01 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 17, 2021

New surge in Covid infections in several EU countries, as some also suspend use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine https://t.co/AWbAoKAdG8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2021

UK vaccine roll-out to be slower than hoped, deliveries to pick up from May https://t.co/GBoLUshrgz pic.twitter.com/nfgDM5FNwh — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2021

UK's NHS warns of "significant reduction in weekly supply" of Covid vaccines for a month from week beginning 29 March https://t.co/hMpxDvdVTt — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 17, 2021

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 4 a day earlier https://t.co/zVHPryEZpp pic.twitter.com/BW2etl8yTd — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2021

Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency as planned on Sunday https://t.co/Ws9gwuXLxi pic.twitter.com/i3FBlc1gMi — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2021

Seoul defends mandatory coronavirus testing of foreign workers https://t.co/KcihilM8K8 pic.twitter.com/IEzICEsYtU — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2021

President John Magufuli of Tanzania, possibly the single most vehement COVID denier among global leaders, has just passed away from COVID. pic.twitter.com/oiIrba2qLs — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 17, 2021

There are religious figures in almost every faith who are spreading misinformation about vaccineshttps://t.co/oeSnipzoUt pic.twitter.com/jlR6wXwU5k — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2021

A year ago Mexico's health leader @HLGatell said twice in a press conference that diseases like #COVID19 "disappear" under pressure from human immunity and spoke of the "moral strength" of president @lopezobrador_ "against contagion".

Since, 195,000 Mexicans have died of COVID. https://t.co/iPwk2kIiEy — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 17, 2021

As usual, @zeynep writes something that is both important and right. The Biden Administration should get serious right now on how to distribute U.S. doses around the globe. Good public health and good foreign policy.https://t.co/e2BwSlt2lc — Erik Voeten (@ErikVoeten) March 17, 2021

Which two countries would be 1st to receive American-made coronavirus vaccine? Mexico and Canada are at the top of Biden’s list, @josh_wingrove reports. But Biden admin will not share until after it has enough for Americans. https://t.co/60aj0FhNXa — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 17, 2021

Terrific overview: How do you treat coronavirus? Here are physicians’ best strategies https://t.co/fae39ht1iE — Jon Cohen (@sciencecohen) March 17, 2021

1. @GretchenVogel1 & @kakape published a terrific piece today on the dilemma in Europe surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine & the concerns it may be linked to rare but serious adverse events. https://t.co/99aGKXaFlk — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 18, 2021



It was assumed, you vaccinate a lot of older people, some percentage of them are due for blood-clot problems regardless. Unfortunately, it’s worse than that:

… Scientists don’t know whether the vaccine causes the syndrome, and if so, what the mechanism is. But vaccine safety officials say they did not take the decision lightly, and that symptoms seen in at least 13 patients, all between ages 20 and 50 and previously healthy, in at least five countries are more frequent than would be expected by chance. The patients, at least seven of whom have died, suffer from widespread blood clots, low platelet counts, and internal bleeding—not typical strokes or blood clots. “It’s a very special picture” of symptoms, says Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency. “Our leading hematologist said he had never seen anything quite like it.” A somewhat similar blood disorder, called immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), has been seen in at least 36 people in the United States who had received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, The New York Times recently reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating these cases, but also said the syndrome did not appear to be more common in vaccinated people, and immunizations in the United States have continued. But Madsen says the cases seen in Europe in recent weeks are distinct from ITP, which lacks the widespread blood clots seen in the European patients. The United Kingdom, which has administered the AstraZeneca vaccine to more than 10 million people, has so far not reported similar clusters of unusual clotting or bleeding disorders…

Study from Denmark:

COVID-19 reinfection rare, but more common in older people, study finds https://t.co/FgEhLqG1pE pic.twitter.com/igr2FB8LpH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2021

China has approved another Covid vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control. The approval adds a 5th shot to its arsenal https://t.co/Jm9Cbr0WM0 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 17, 2021

Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, is launching a lab test to detect coronavirus variants. The variants are highly transmissible & could undermine vaccination campaigns https://t.co/bDRyLsqrpi via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 17, 2021

20% of blood donations: SARSCoV2 antibodies were present in ~1 in 5 blood donations from unvaccinated people, according to data from the American Red Cross. Between mid-June 2020 & early March 2021, the agency tested more than 3.3M donations in 44 states https://t.co/6vNsibmaZd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 17, 2021

At odds with national Republicans, GOP mayors welcome long-awaited COVID relief https://t.co/cHy0YbUj3t via @MelissaQuinn97 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 16, 2021

How ethnicity and wealth affect US vaccine rollout https://t.co/KLzsN8lh7H — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 18, 2021

Ineligible Trump Tower staff were vaccinated w doses intended for Chicago’s (mostly poor & black) West Side. Eric Trump was among those vaccinated. Or maybe he wasn’t. https://t.co/g8dabL9hLi — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 17, 2021

The unequal distribution of #COVID19 #vaccines in New York is striking. Statewide, 23.5% of adults have had at least 1 dose. In the City? Well, wealthiest Manhattan has vax'ed 28+% w/at least 1 dose, but the rest of the city is all below 20%.https://t.co/o7Z2LyJiFx pic.twitter.com/tAgTy1wPt1 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 17, 2021

Massachusetts created three State Police vaccination sites for troopers during an early stage of the rollout. But Governor Charlie Baker rejected calls for teacher-specific clinics, arguing it could divert doses from other needy populations. https://t.co/hryxSSPIDx pic.twitter.com/EVJdvBhq06 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 16, 2021