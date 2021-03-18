Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 17-18

by

It was assumed, you vaccinate a lot of older people, some percentage of them are due for blood-clot problems regardless. Unfortunately, it’s worse than that:

Scientists don’t know whether the vaccine causes the syndrome, and if so, what the mechanism is. But vaccine safety officials say they did not take the decision lightly, and that symptoms seen in at least 13 patients, all between ages 20 and 50 and previously healthy, in at least five countries are more frequent than would be expected by chance. The patients, at least seven of whom have died, suffer from widespread blood clots, low platelet counts, and internal bleeding—not typical strokes or blood clots. “It’s a very special picture” of symptoms, says Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency. “Our leading hematologist said he had never seen anything quite like it.”

A somewhat similar blood disorder, called immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), has been seen in at least 36 people in the United States who had received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, The New York Times recently reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating these cases, but also said the syndrome did not appear to be more common in vaccinated people, and immunizations in the United States have continued. But Madsen says the cases seen in Europe in recent weeks are distinct from ITP, which lacks the widespread blood clots seen in the European patients.

The United Kingdom, which has administered the AstraZeneca vaccine to more than 10 million people, has so far not reported similar clusters of unusual clotting or bleeding disorders…

Study from Denmark:

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/17 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/17 China reported 6 new imported confirmed cases, 6 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, no information released, yet; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 is a Chinese national returning from the US, no information released yet for the other
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE & Georgia (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from India, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Pakistan
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; the case and a companion entered China via land border with Vietnam in Guangxi “Automomous” Region on 2/26 without passing through border control, traveled to Zhengzhiu by private car on 3/6, both persons were apprehended on 3/11 due to connection with criminal activities and placed into a hotel, one person tested positive for IgM & IgG antibodies on 3/15 but negative for RT-PCR, and tested positive for RT-PCR on 3/17, the companion has tested negative so far
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia 

       

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 15 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 232 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 169 active confirmed cases in the country (168 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 261 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 6 suspect cases (all imported). 4,130 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/18 Hong Kong reported 10 new cases, 4 imported & 6 domestic (3 of whom does not yet have source of infection identified).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 138
      Deaths at 1188 now, up from 1183

      1.5% positivity

      26.7% vaccinated with at least 1 shot
      99,998 people fully vaccinated
      198,355 people with at least 1 shot

      My arm feels much better this morning.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece appears to be deteriorating: 3465 new cases yesterday, the worst day for that since the crisis began, 56 dead, and 630 people on ventilators. ICUs are filling up, wastewater analysis is looking grim.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      A Washington DC public health campaign. Go get your shots, after which time you still won’t be able to do anything at all.

      Vaccinated or not, you could always catapult yourself into the nearest ocean.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      A year ago Mexico’s health leader @HLGatell said twice in a press conference that diseases like #COVID19 “disappear” under pressure from human immunity

      “Health leader”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      While extremely happy to have my first shot I am worried that those absoulte loons (i.e.anti-vaxxer’s) will cause a new and even deadly covid to evolve! Certainly once the US has enough vaccine, we absoultly must share with other countries (of course Canada and Mexico but all American countries, too; and as soon as possble. Europe and China need to aid Africa.) This is just self interest because covid evolving is really a dangerous development.

      Reply

