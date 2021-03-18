Mocs up! Sec. @debhaalandnm swearing in ceremony. Watch on IG live @coffeequeer. pic.twitter.com/pCSK8N2vHs
— Navajo County Democrats (@navajocountydem) March 18, 2021
OMG I’m bawling! 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/cjj5r98Klc
— Tell Newsom I’m Busy 💅🏾 (@JuneSummer1) March 18, 2021
We must create a future that lifts up all communities. @SecDebHaaland has committed her life to ensuring justice, equality, and fairness for all. Today, as she makes history, I am proud to swear her in as our Secretary of Interior. pic.twitter.com/Zgi8vjP1mb
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 18, 2021
Open thread…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings