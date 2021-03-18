Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Afternoon Open Thread: Biden On Vaccines and Deb Haaland Sworn In

Afternoon Open Thread: Biden On Vaccines and Deb Haaland Sworn In

by | 18 Comments

Open thread…

 

    4. 4.

      p.a.

      Elections have consequences:

      “The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agency that runs the Medicare program, recently reversed a change to Part D demonstration rules announced by the previous administration that would have allowed participating plans to eliminate important beneficiary protections. The Medicare Rights Center and our partners spoke out strongly against the proposed change and encouraged the Biden administration to uphold these protections.

      The demonstration, known as the Part D Payment Modernization Model, is intended to test Part D changes to see if they will change drug spending. The proposal would have allowed plans that participate in the demonstration to reduce the number of medications they cover, including in the “protected classes.” These are groups of medications, like antipsychotics, antidepressants, and antiretrovirals, for which the individual and public health consequences of disruption or interruption of care are so significant that plans are required to cover substantially all of the drugs in that group. The proposal would also have halved the number of medications plans are required to cover in all other groups – from two to one.

      While it is clear that drug prices are too high, limiting beneficiaries’ access to needed, life-saving medications cannot be the method used to bring prices down. Medicare Rights commends CMS for responding to stakeholder concerns and deciding not to go forward with these unadvised and dangerous policy changes.”

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @p.a.:

      Remember – whenever a conservative talks about “tough choices”, he never means that it is a choice that he or she will personally feel the negative impact from. It is always an exercise in punching down, as the already comfortable will also never suffer from it, either.

      jl

      @Original Lee: I don’t think you are frivolous. I’m glad that she put on traditional dress. Made a statement about her seriousness in representing all the people at Interior.

      I remember some clips, and it was quite a news item, when a bunch of GOP presidential candidate dweebs dressed up in Elmer Fudd hunting gear and stumbled through a field with their guns on a ceremonial hunt. That was frivolous, hilarious and disgusting, and judging from how they held the guns, dangerous too. And it was just as much identity group signaling as what Haaland did, except worse because it was fake. And Haaland wasn’t really signaling, it is her genuine heritage.

      Edit: and Haaland’s looks much better than a bunch of GOP dweebs in fake hunting costumes, Fudd did it much better, and was a real hunter compared to them.

      Hoodie

      @MattF:   The sole purpose of this type of stupid question is to allow the questioner to preen and waste everyone’s time.   They probably did this in college lectures and never matured past that state.  They are best dismissed in an “asked and answered” fashion like this.  “Not that I’m aware of, next question” would be even better.

