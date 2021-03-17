Lions at Denver Zoo frolic in the snow after historic blizzard https://t.co/uiGIrN0y1Q pic.twitter.com/B8jExmhHwo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2021

I envision these lions celebrating ancestral memories of the days when shivering primates huddled in caves, producing amazing art of the apex predators who ruled their world…

(Yes, it’s the anniversary of a commercially-supported ‘holiday’ that encourages people to get drunk in public while cosplaying the worst ethnic stereotypes about my people. I loathe St Paddy’s Day, begorrah, every bit as much as MisterMix loathes Cinco de Mayo, and for much the same reasons. This year in particular, if you *must* celebrate, at least have the common decency to do it in your own homes, ‘kay?)



‘The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women,’ U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said in her first address to the UN's 65th Commission on the Status of Women https://t.co/pnhPxfkIFk pic.twitter.com/ZLIYn11DAI — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

President Joe Biden's top messengers – his VP and wife among them – are hitting the road in an effort to highlight his huge COVID relief plan. Biden himself heads out Tuesday on what the White House is calling the “Help is here” tour. https://t.co/iSdTbCxwXk — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2021