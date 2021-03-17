Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Verified, but limited!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The math demands it!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Let there be snark.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

This is a big f—–g deal.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Wetsuit optional.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Nature / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Never Bet Against the Lionesses

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Never Bet Against the Lionesses

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I envision these lions celebrating ancestral memories of the days when shivering primates huddled in caves, producing amazing art of the apex predators who ruled their world…

(Yes, it’s the anniversary of a commercially-supported ‘holiday’ that encourages people to get drunk in public while cosplaying the worst ethnic stereotypes about my people. I loathe St Paddy’s Day, begorrah, every bit as much as MisterMix loathes Cinco de Mayo, and for much the same reasons. This year in particular, if you *must* celebrate, at least have the common decency to do it in your own homes, ‘kay?)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Ken
  • marklar
  • MattF
  • MJS
  • NeenerNeener
  • Nora
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • raven
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    4. 4.

      debbie

      My local news last night had a clip of McConnell promising all kinds of things he’s threatening to do if the Democrats bring up any legislation that offends him. Saying the bad things out loud has become the GQP norm.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RepubAnon

      Back in the 1950s, one of my relatives found himself in Ireland on St Patrick’s Day. For Catholics, it’s a holy day of obligation, so the bars were all closed and everyone was in church.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RepubAnon

      @debbie: Yes, the Republican standard threat: “Do what Republicans want, or else when the Republicans regain power, they will do whatever they want to do anyway.”

      Not so much of a threat as a promise of what they intend to do regardless of what Democrats do.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Immanentize

      Happy Evacuation Day!!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Princess

      I’m not Irish one scrap but I’m making soda bread and I’ll probably wear something green — which I never usually bother to do — because we’re in the middle of a pandemic and anything that makes one day different from another is welcome.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      .@GovernorVA Northam today restored the civil rights of 69K Virginians and said any Virginian released from incarceration will also qualify."Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity," he said.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 16, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      So is the media gonna pontificate and ponder and try to turn the Atlanta shooter's motives into some big mystery or will they call out white domestic terrorism for what it is?— JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) March 17, 2021

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m reading everywhere about people getting their first shots. Part of that is because I hang out with an older crowd but part of it also has to be that things are moving along more quickly. It’s such good news.

      A former student of mine asked me to visit her community college class today. It’s virtual of course, and all I have to do is answer questions they’re supposed to have prepared. It’s a literature class, god help me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Will be testing the Instant Pot’s abilities with corned beef. No cabbage, but have a passel of baby carrots which should be used for something soon.

      Otherwise, wanna look at some pretty pictures?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: I used my insta pot as a slow cooker for corned beef.  Excellent.  Don’t forget onions in with the carrots or it might seem too sweet.  Now I want a ruben!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      @rikyrah: They’ll focus on the zombie ‘threat’ on our Southern border.  Wash, rinse, repeat.  🤬  To paraphrase: you can fool an electorally significant portion of people all of the time.  Or as George Costanza put it, “Jerry, it’s not a lie if you believe it.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MJS

      Second St. Patrick’s Day in a row with a low key celebration at home. But next year, when I’m retired, and it falls on the first day of a normal NCAA basketball tournament? The 7/8ths of me that’s of Irish descent will have a grand time. The other 1/8th (English) will not approve.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I love St. Patrick’s Day. I love it because I’ve been to Ireland many times, have long-term friends and business colleagues there, and I love the culture. Part of that culture is hanging out at pubs, and often there’s a bit of drinking and singing. So, St. Patrick’s Day, for me, is a reminder of good friends and happy times. If others want to turn it into a day long party and do stupid things, well, I’m sure not going to sweat that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      Like anyone who has ever been a regular at a bar, I always stayed away on St. Patrick’s day, since that’s when the amateurs take over. You get to come back after everything’s been cleaned up.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NeenerNeener

      I forgot it was St. Paddy’s Day and put on a purple shirt this morning. My Irish ancestors must be spinning in their graves.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      😡😡😡

      What is outrageous is that her actions and words are being taken out of context and distorted, that her work with the Jewish community is ignored and that false charges of anti-Semitism are used to bring down an eminently qualified womanhttps://t.co/V5lgvntL3v— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 17, 2021

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      In Philly the UPenn students typically celebrate two weekends and the street parties start well over a week before the 17th.

      I haven’t been downtown since lockdown so I don’t know if any of that is happening. But Penn went hybrid this semester and there are at least some on campus so I suspect students are doing what students do.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I’m having a total blecch day so far.

      Facebook gaol for another two weeks.

      Twitter gaol for another week.

      My income tax refund, filed five weeks ago, has not shown up.

      Stimmy money? Heh.

      I can’t decide whether I’m depressed or pissed off.

      As they said in the church I grew up in, “y’all please pray for me that I grow stronger.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nora

      I love St. Patrick’s day, at least partially because it’s my birthday.  Growing up in the NYC metro area (all right, northern New Jersey), I was convinced for an embarrassingly long time that the parade was because of my birthday.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Baud

      Yes, it’s the anniversary of a commercially-supported ‘holiday’ that encourages people to get drunk in public while cosplaying the worst ethnic stereotypes about my people. 

      Top o’ the morning to you too, AL.

       

      @rikyrah: Good morning.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      Busy day today, capped by Pfizer #2 at 5:30.

      In the meantime, this is required reading. Hoping to get an Adam post on this at some point

      ETA: Oh, and yesterday was the fourth anniversary of the thing with the arm, so obviously I commemorated it by going skiing.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Immanentize

      @Gin & Tonic: That is excellent!  Your wife got hers before you, right?  Yay!

      Meanwhile, I am starting to get the mildest form of annoyed that I won’t be able to get my shot(s) for weeks. This extended quarantine past when friends are finished with their shots is harder than the old dreadful quarantine.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: yeah, I know, I let myself get sucked into a slapfight with a white supremacist fuckwit asswipe conservative and he got all his little pasty-assed friends to report me, the fucker… 😉

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Immanentize: Good recall of facts. Yes, dear wife got both a while ago, due to the nature of her work. On Friday she will be working a vaccination clinic. But only one of our children has got it so far, so we are still maintaining all previous precautions. Since I have no friends, that is fairly simple to do.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      Carnegie Deli is gone now, correct? (There have been so many disasters — I lose track.) Anyhoo, that’s where I had my first proper corned beef sandwich.

      I’m of Irish descent on my dad’s side with a recognizably Irish surname, but my dad and relatives on that side never made much of our Irish-American-ness growing up for whatever reason, probably because we aren’t Catholics and are multigenerational Floridians, which is almost its own quasi-ethnic identity thing.

      I married into a Polish-American Catholic family from upstate New York, and it always amuses me how hyperaware they are of my Irish heritage, I guess because they assume it’s meaningful to me?  My mother-in-law will call me at some point to wish me a Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      marklar

      @MattF: With regards to the character played by Stephen Colbert, an Ohio State study back in 2009 found that:

      “…Individual-level political ideology significantly predicted perceptions of Colbert’s political ideology. Additionally, there was no significant difference between the groups in thinking Colbert was funny, but conservatives were more likely to report that Colbert only pretends to be joking and genuinely meant what he said while liberals were more likely to report that Colbert used satire and was not serious when offering political statements. Conservatism also significantly predicted perceptions that Colbert disliked liberalism.” (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1940161208330904)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MattF

      @Betty Cracker: Carnegie deli at its original location is long gone, but some branches (LA, FL?) live on. I used to stop off there to get a sandwich to eat on the train from NYC to DC.

      ETA: Actually, thinking about it, gone not so long ago but, yeah, gone. That neighborhood has gone to the (billionaire) dogs.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      BruceFromOhio

      I loathe St Paddy’s Day, begorrah, every bit as much as MisterMix loathes Cinco de Mayo, and for much the same reasons.

      It’s my departed father-in-law’s birthday, may he rest in peace. MrsFromOhio has a corned beef standing by, and I’ll be sipping a bit of whisky later to mark the day. I’m grateful not to suffer the keg & eggs crowd on the train downtown to the parade, as there is no train (for me, anyway) and no parade.

      Cinco de Mayo tale of yore: MFO was co-owner of a vacation property near Sandusky Bay, close to Lake Erie. There was a large ash tree in the backyard that had succumbed to the emerald ash borer the year before, and was now looming dead over everything. We had arranged to have it carefully cut down and the brush removed, with the trunk and largest branches sawed in 18″-24″ segments. May 5 was a Saturday that year, and the cut wood had sat for about 5 weeks to season slightly. I rented a splitter and convinced my brother in-law and a friend to help split everything and stack behind the garage on the property. We spent about 5 hours splitting and hauling this absolutely splendid ash, and by noon we completed construction of a wood fortress that would fuel many, many fires over the years to come. It being a Saturday, our plan was to reward ourselves with ferry ride and a bicycle tour of Kelley’s Island, and to have a good meal and some beers. Little did we know that this Cinco de Mayo coincided with the running of the Kentucky Derby – it is apparently a tradition on Kelley’s to celebrate “Derby Day” as the return of good weather and tourists to the island. This collision of drinking traditions resulted in Cinco De Derby, and was further enhanced by the presence of several large bachelorette parties. Carefully riding between the microbrewery and the several bars we visited, we were witness to exceptionally well-dressed drunken young women wearing fancy hats, and more than a few fellows sporting a variety of headgear. We eventually made our way back to the ferry, taking bets on which of our fellow travelers would be the first to retch during the crossing.

      It was one of the most surreal experiences in this life, enhanced by the presence of witnesses.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: all I have to do is answer questions they’re supposed to have prepared. It’s a literature class, god help me.

      So instead of “Where do you get your ideas?” you’ll be getting “I felt the bleak Nietzschean motifs you developed early in your novel were undermined by the frankly Proustian focus on stylistic flourishes that you adopted later in the work. Did you consider re-writing to remove this flaw?”

      Which is not so much a question, as preening before the instructor…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.