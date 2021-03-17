Perspective | Beeple’s digital ‘artwork’ sold for more than any painting by Titian or Raphael. But as art, it’s a great big zero. https://t.co/cBLXkeV7zh — Sebastian Smee (@SebastianSmee) March 16, 2021

Oh, sure, if you’re some kind of professional art critic, I guess. [Disclaimer: Mr. Smee is the best kind of art critic, someone who can make me appreciate particular images in a new way, and I have been reading his work since it appeared in the Boston Globe.]

Smee actually looked at the artwork, not just the price tag, to discuss the concept behind it. (“[The buyer] Metakovan’s claim — that “it represents 13 years of everyday work” — is weak tea. “Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable,” he continued in his statement, “but the only thing you can’t hack digitally is time.”…”) But I kinda like flglmn‘s explanation, myself…

this seems right except that as we're discovering today an NFT is different from the plaque on the wall in the sense that if it gets stolen you can't just replace it https://t.co/1TQFQpwzb0 — flglmn (@flglmn) March 15, 2021





it’s basically a way of taking the vague abstract halo of prestige that surrounds Patronage Of The Arts, and melting it down into a quasi-physical thing that you can put on a thumb drive, and lose an NFT is *like* the plaque that they put up when you donate to the museum, except if everyone involved implicitly agreed to treat the physical plaque itself as the valuable thing, not the prestige associated with having made the donation. also there’s some tech bullshit involved the plaque they put up at the museum when you donate is also non-fungible, in the sense that if it gets stolen they can’t replace it with *exactly* the same plaque, it will always be a different plaque. it’s just that nobody cares

one thing i like about it is that it treats NFTs as an extension of the art market, where everything is kind of fake anyway, instead of an extension of the crypto market, where everything is, uh, kind of fake anyway but in a different way. — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) March 13, 2021

NFTs are a new form of tradable ostentation rather than a new form of tradable ownership. — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) March 13, 2021

did that plaque use as much energy to create as the state of california uses in a year? — ｆｅｔｈｅｒｓ (@_fethers) March 15, 2021

It gets… better?

"Thank god you're here, Officer. The indelible DocuSign digital watermark that gave me sole private ownership of an unmodified .gif image of a 2011 Nyan Cat which I purchased for $3.2 million at auction has been scraped and resold to Discord user BongGoebbels!" https://t.co/1yPlZVG35I — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) March 15, 2021

(I seem to understand every individual word in Ms. Castor’s explainer, and yet the whole concept is beyond me.)



(Poor bastid had to take his account private, for some reason.)

"No, sir, you misunderstand. It took 100 million hours of Excel-time running random number generators to develop the unique alphanumeric code that I was assured gave me nontransferable ownership of an valueless non-commodity, and now someone's photocopied the numbers & letters!" — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) March 15, 2021

I’m admittedly not the target audience, but… wouldn’t hoarding Pokemon cards or rare Funko Pops be more dignified? Or at least, more fun?