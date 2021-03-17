Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The 'Art' of the NFT

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The ‘Art’ of the NFT

Oh, sure, if you’re some kind of professional art critic, I guess. [Disclaimer: Mr. Smee is the best kind of art critic, someone who can make me appreciate particular images in a new way, and I have been reading his work since it appeared in the Boston Globe.]

Smee actually looked at the artwork, not just the price tag, to discuss the concept behind it. (“[The buyer] Metakovan’s claim — that “it represents 13 years of everyday work” — is weak tea. “Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable,” he continued in his statement, “but the only thing you can’t hack digitally is time.”…”) But I kinda like flglmn‘s explanation, myself…


it’s basically a way of taking the vague abstract halo of prestige that surrounds Patronage Of The Arts, and melting it down into a quasi-physical thing that you can put on a thumb drive, and lose

an NFT is *like* the plaque that they put up when you donate to the museum, except if everyone involved implicitly agreed to treat the physical plaque itself as the valuable thing, not the prestige associated with having made the donation. also there’s some tech bullshit involved

the plaque they put up at the museum when you donate is also non-fungible, in the sense that if it gets stolen they can’t replace it with *exactly* the same plaque, it will always be a different plaque. it’s just that nobody cares

It gets… better?

(I seem to understand every individual word in Ms. Castor’s explainer, and yet the whole concept is beyond me.)


(Poor bastid had to take his account private, for some reason.)

I’m admittedly not the target audience, but… wouldn’t hoarding Pokemon cards or rare Funko Pops be more dignified? Or at least, more fun?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    111Comments

    1. 1.

      Starboard Tack

      Old joke:
      Neurotics build castles in the air. Psychotics live in them. Psychiatrists collect the rent

      This shit’s nuts!!!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      pat

      Sorry, but can someone please explain what the heck is an NFT?​
       

      I mean, I see something there but what does NFT mean?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      I remember reading a while back, that printers were getting good enough that they could produce reproductions of paintings so perfect, that they would also print on the back of the canvas, that it was a reproduction.  That obviously would mean that they can reproduce the texture of the painting, so that when observed from close-up, it appears like the original.

      (1) I wonder if this is actually true (b/c I don’t see this discussed much, recently)

      (2) Let’s stipulate it’s true.  Suppose a “museum” fills its collection with such copies of famous paintings: The Mona Lisa, A Starry Night, etc.  Suppose that musem is close by.  Would you go to that museum to see these works, instead of going all the way to see the originals?  [suppose that all the works are also shown at The Louvre]

      (3) And let’s suppose that people are indifferent, and this eventually results in fewer visits to art museums.  Then what would this do to the price of the original paintings?

      I claim that the prices of the original paintings will drop.  Because it isn’t solely because they are the originals, but rather, that seeing one is different (so far) from seeing a reproduction, from seeing a photograph.  And to whatever extent it is different, people are willing to pay a price for that difference in experience.  But when the experience is *identical*, it cannot but lower the value of the “original experience”.

      And if this is true of real-life oil-on-canvas paintings, then it MUST also be true of digital artifacts, which can by definition be reproduced infinitely.

      That is to say: if cryptocurrency is the land of knaves and fools, then NFTs for “owning” digital artifacts, are doubly so.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Prolly gonna take my stimulus check and get in on the magic money craze.

      In other great news, if we are reading it right, my daughter and her husband and their twins to be born in May will be getting $12800 from the stimulus bill. If we’d have had that kinda support when we had the girl and boy, we may have had more kids than the girl and boy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      Beeple’s digital ‘artwork’ sold for more than any painting by Titian or Raphael.

      That at least as much about how rarely those works go up for sale as it does about anything. If a major work by one of those artists went up for auction, it would very likely sell for a lot more than $69 million. But the people who have them don’t want to give them up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Salty Sam

      Brave Stupid New World

      Reply
    11. 11.

      laura

      Performative crypto amusement- it’s like running a factory town to light a bulb in a locked closet in an attic on an inaccessible island.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JMG

      I’d be very surprised if any Titians or Raphaels were owned by anything except museums or a few petrostate dictators and Russian oligarchs. And even those latter few individuals would be more likely to own fakes than the real deals.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Yes, the brands are truly at it again: Charmin is selling its own, toilet paper-themed NFTs, which, of course, it’s branding as NFTP (non-fungible toilet paper). Source

      pat

      Makes the whole megillah as clear as mud: NFTs, explained.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      @pat:

      Sorry, but can someone please explain what the heck is an NFT?​

      As best as I can understand, a NFT is a way of allowing an artist to use blockchain (the technology behind cryptocurrency) to sell “ownership” of a purely digital artwork.  The buyer pays the artist a bunch of money and in exchange gets a token (the “T” in NFT) that says they paid for it.  The ownership of the token is recorded in the blockchain, which in theory is supposed to make an effectively impossible to forge public record of the sale.  The token owner can then sell the token to someone else, though the artist may demand in the initial sales document that they get a commission on each sale.

      In practice, it’s a bunch of BS.  There’s plenty of evidence that while the blockchain may be nearly impossible to forge, the technology around it is still very fallible, so it’s quite possible for clever thieves to steal the digital token.  And the token is really just a prestige item. It doesn’t give the owner any kind of exclusive right to the artwork, just the right to brag that they’re the owner.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TomatoQueen

      @Chetan Murthy:  Putting on my daughter of librarian/rare books and fine arts appraiser hat: I’ll say no to devaluation in prices for originals. Yes, there are fine copies, excellent quality reproductions, and even more fun the world of amazing fakes, as well as whatever digital thinks it’s going to do. But none of those things has the one quality inherent in a valuable original, and that is provenance, or its verifiable history, from production to most recent ownership. The older a piece is, the more difficult to verify, you’d think, except that ownership of something fine tends to be on the record–the Medicis, for example, were very good about keeping meticulous records of art commissioned, art purchased, where and when and how much, so often a so-called lost work, is lost because there’s evidence in a written record of some purchase that doesn’t correspond with anything else in a known collection. Art market prices are insane because they operate as they always have, it’s a narrow market catering to the wealthy, and only rarely do copies of works retain value. As for fabulous fakes…they always get found out, sooner or later. There’s nothing like an original.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @pat:

      I’ve tried, really conscientiously, to understand NFT, Bitcoin, and the entire concept of cryptocurrencies. I just don’t get it. And I finally had an epiphany that went something like, “I just don’t get it, and you know what? I DON’T EVEN WANT TO!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      (I seem to understand every individual word in Ms. Castor’s explainer, and yet the whole concept is beyond me.)

      Taxes are too low. Morons have too much money.

      There may also be a longer-term scam involved here.  It depends on if the owners of NFTs can find a bank that’s stupid enough to accept them as collateral for a loan.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      Mostly, I thought having some nitwit with that amount of coin to drop on “art” of this sort reminds me the very wealthy/super rich/tech bro barons need to be taxed.  A lot more.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      debbie

      @Roger Moore:

      Can the person who purchases the NFT print the work and sell editions of it? Or is my nightmare of a bunch of tokens hanging on a wall coming true

      Is the art on a thumb drive or something similar? What if the media degrades?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RSA

      @Chetan Murthy:  Your hypotheticals seem plausible.

      Me, I’m shallow: I imagine the owner of an NFT showing me their piece of art. “Oh,” I sniff. “A reproduction.”

      Because of course there is no unique original.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
       

      I remember reading a while back, that printers were getting good enough that they could produce reproductions of paintings so perfect, that they would also print on the back of the canvas, that it was a reproduction. That obviously would mean that they can reproduce the texture of the painting, so that when observed from close-up, it appears like the original.

      They may be able to do that with a few kinds of paintings that don’t have much in the way of texture, but it’s going to be a hell of a lot of work for paintings that have a visible thickness of paint, like Monet or Pollack.
      It will also depend on the gamut of the printer. Most printers depend on having a relatively small set of pigments that can be combined to cover a large but incomplete set of what the eye can see. That’s fine for a lot of kinds of photography, where the film or digital sensor has similar limits to the inks, but it won’t work for artworks that use unique pigments outside the range of what the printer can reproduce. I’m thinking specifically of Sam Francis, who had someone make custom paints for him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Starboard Tack

      @laura:

      It’s conceptual economics. Warhol said good business is the best art, though he was probably just bullshitting as usual.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Central Planning

      I think NFT will see a bigger use in places where you need to guarantee video or audio is authentic.

      I’m thinking bodycams worn by cops and surveillance cameras. If you can automatically generate a NFT for all that stuff, that kind of media will be much tougher to modify. Or, the PD can’t claim that “the officer forgot to turn the camera on” when in reality they just deleted a section of video.

      Of course, there could be problems with ensuring the NFTs themselves are authentic, so we will need NFTs for the NFTs.

      It’s NFTs all the way down!

      Also, too, if anyone tries to turn NFTs for video and audio into a product, I claim the idea as mine and you agree to pay me $0.0001 for every dollar of all your gross sales.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      raven

      I’m headed out for a NCAA Tourney calcutta. We couldn’t do it last year so interest is high. I put together a consortium of Illini fans and  intend to buy them no matter what the cost.  The dicey part is what happened to several teams in their conference tourneys. If your team(s)  gets knocked out by covid you are SOL. Wish me luck!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @JMG: ​
       

      I’d be very surprised if any Titians or Raphaels were owned by anything except museums or a few petrostate dictators and Russian oligarchs.

      Even the old masters are still in the price range where ordinary billionaires can still afford them. AFAIK, the most expensive artwork ever sold was a Leonardo that went for less than $500M. And that’s ignoring the fortunate people who bought them- or whose ancestors bought them- before the prices went into completely insane territory. People like J. Paul Getty and Norton Simon were able to put together very impressive collections in the post-war era with oil company billionaire money. There are probably some private collectors out there who did the same but haven’t turned their collections over to museums.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Starboard Tack

      @Roger Moore:

      Theoritically, a 3D printer with the right pigments could come quite close. If someone could produce an almost perfect copy of the Mona Lisa, what would that be worth?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: Ah, see, that’s what saves you.  There are lots of people who listen to the technobabble and don’t fucking get it. But rather than admit that, they go full Emperor’s New Clothes and spend $69 million for a data file that could fit on a 3.5″ floppy.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Central Planning

      @Starboard Tack: As long as the original Mona Lisa continues to hang in the Louvre, it probably won’t be worth much more than the cost of the time and materials to make it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      Sharon Osbourne calling Holly Robinson Peete ghetto with that vapid, drug addict husband and those demon spawn children of hers, let’s you know the depths of white supremacy

      — Corey Bu-Shea (@coreybking) March 12, 2021

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Starboard Tack

      @Central Planning:

      I think NFT will see a bigger use in places where you need to guarantee video or audio is authentic.

      Source encryption with chain of custody, maybe using blockchain, is probably better, at least until quantum computers are readily available.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JMG:

      a few petrostate dictators

      I read that as “prostate dictators” and it actually made a kind of sense for a couple of seconds.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mike in NC

      Washington Post:

      A dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution to award three Congressional Gold Medals, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, to the Capitol Police, the D.C. police and the Smithsonian for display in recognition of those who protected the U.S. Capitol when it was attacked Jan. 6.

      The GOP lawmakers, who objected to the use of the word “insurrection” in the resolution, are: Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Andy Harris (Md.), Lance Gooden (Tex.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Louie Gohmert (Tex.), Michael Cloud (Tex.), Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.), William Steube (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.) and John Rose (Tenn.).

      So, the usual assholes. Where is Gosar?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      germy

      Thread:

      1. Exclusive: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show “The Talk,” would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” according to multiple sources. https://t.co/6A4DrRnSVx

      — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ken

      @Starboard Tack: New conspiracy theory:  Quantum computers will never be allowed to succeed, because they would destroy the financial system by breaking all our crypto algorithms. Existing research programs are shams, funded by the financial system to make sure nothing useful is ever produced.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Elizabelle

      @Starboard Tack:

      If someone could produce an almost perfect copy of the Mona Lisa, what would that be worth?

      Not much, because the big deal with the Mona Lisa is the provenance, right?  Leonardo da Vinci ain’t painting much these days.

      I don’t know why a copy made by a machine would be more valuable than a copy done by a person, which we call an homage or, if with deception in mind, a forgery.

      Brave New World.  The house in Bong Joon-ho’s best picture winner “Parasite” does not exist.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      RSA

      Something I haven’t looked into, but someone here doubtless knows: Suppose I wanted to establish ownership of a very, very large digital artifact? Say, an exabyte. Is there a standard way a blockchain block connects to the data?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      As I understand it, the token is kept in the same kind of “digital wallet” as cryptocurrency would be.  I don’t understand all the details of how the sale is authenticated, but the basic idea is that the blockchain records that the new owner of the token is the person with a specific digital key.  To transfer ownership, you need to sign the transfer using the digital key.  This works because public key cryptography allows someone to sign things in a way that’s easily verified but not easily duplicated*.

      The problem is that public key crypto is only as good as your ability to keep your key secure.  It’s often secured with some kind of password, which leads to the classic problems of forgetting the password, in which case you effectively lose the contents of the digital wallet, or someone guessing it.  Both of these things have already been serious problems with cryptocurrency, so you can expect them to be with NFTs, too.

      *Public key crypto works with a public key and a private key.  Anything encrypted with the private key can be decrypted with the public key and vice versa, but it’s effectively impossible to reverse engineer one key given the other. Documents can then be “signed” by encrypting a cryptographic hash of the document.  Anyone can prove the signature is valid by decrypting it using the public key and comparing it to a hash of the document, but they can’t fake a signature using the public key.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      PsiFighter37

      I started reading up on NFTs towards the end of January…suffice to say, that was earlier than most by already too late to really be able to make meaningful money without taking more risk than I cared for. I do get the concept, though – in my view, it’s the same thing as collecting art or baseball cards, but doing it in digital format on the Ethereum blockchain. To me, at least, it is a more rational explanation for the whole cryptocurrency/blockchain world than Bitcoin itself is, IMO.

      I don’t think I will bother with NFTs, simply because I do not have much of an artist’s eye myself, but I do own some Bitcoin and Ethereum now and will continue to buy more over time.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      germy

      The Georgia sheriff’s official who said the man accused of killing six Asian women and two others in shootings at spas in the Atlanta area had “a bad day” previously shared a photo of racist T-shirts on social media.

      In a Facebook post from April 2020, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker shared an image of T-shirts based off the Corona beer label that said “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.”

      “Love my shirt,” Baker wrote. “Get yours while they last.'”

      https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/skbaer/spa-shooter-bad-day-racist-facebook

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Mary G

      Politico-Morning Consult poll:

      Biden approval
      62% approve
      34% disapprove

      Handling virus
      66% approve
      27% disapprove

      COVID relief bill
      72% support
      20% oppose

      Biden uniting the U.S.
      55% more to unite
      30% more to divide
      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2021

      GQP going to need to suppress a LOT of votes.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Roger Moore

      @RSA: ​
       

      Something I haven’t looked into, but someone here doubtless knows: Suppose I wanted to establish ownership of a very, very large digital artifact? Say, an exabyte. Is there a standard way a blockchain block connects to the data?

      I think you would use a cryptographic hash of the digital object rather than the object itself. A hash is a way of reducing an arbitrarily large digital object to a fixed size “digest”. Any digital object will produce a specific hash, so two people who hash the same digital file will get the identical digest. A cryptographic hash is one that means the tiniest change to the original, even a single changed bit, will result in a completely different output in a way that we don’t know how to reverse engineer. This is a standard way of making it practical to prove that a large digital file hasn’t been changed, and it’s used in digital signatures for that reason.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      Another question. Where is the digital art file kept to which the NFT is attached? I’d imagine the owner wants to ensure than his investment is protected in some way.

      ETA: You’ve partially answered my question above.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      PsiFighter37

      @Mary G: We can only hope that low-information white voters with no education continue to no longer be engaged in the political process when their con man is not on the ballot and is de-platformed.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ken

      @RSA: I think the idea is that, just as the county records office is the final source of truth when it comes to title to land, the blockchain records are the final source of truth for digital ownership.  Where that analogy breaks down is that there’s only one county records office, but anyone can start up their own blockchain system; though I may be missing something

      As for how it proves ownership, the hash could be your digital signature, which would prove that you were the one who applied the hash algorithm (or that you were careless with your keys).  But again, anyone could do that with their own digital signature, establishing “ownership” to exactly the same extent.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Roger Moore: The most popular NFT sites sell JSON objects that contain a description and a link and stuff. You could use a hash to verify authenticity, but I’m not seeing people buying base64 strings or anything.

      @Baud: People are buying pointers to the art. The art itself is usually hosted at a public URL. Needless to say URLs aren’t known for sticking around forever…

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Geminid

      @Mike in NC: Bob Good (VA-5) is a new asshole, and was just elected running as a self-described “Biblical Conservative.” He won the 5th by five points, and local Democrats will work hard to make him a one-termer.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Really disappointed in Biden’s Twitter game. This is why I opposed electing an 80 year old. Maybe he’s forwarding chain emails around and I’m just not on the distribution list?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      dmsilev

      @Ken:

      New conspiracy theory:  Quantum computers will never be allowed to succeed, because they would destroy the financial system by breaking all our crypto algorithms. Existing research programs are shams, funded by the financial system to make sure nothing useful is ever produced.

      As a Jewish quantum scientist, I, uh, can neither confirm nor deny the existence of such a conspiracy. Also, this comment may or may not exist, depending on how you look at it.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Geminid: The 5th is just a ridiculous district, from the border of NC up to the beltway around DC. Hopefully we get that fixed soon.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      Where that analogy breaks down is that there’s only one county records office, but anyone can start up their own blockchain system; so I may be missing something.

      As I understand it, the blockchain is interconnected.  Kind of like how multiple servers coordinate a consistent list of web addresses assigned to particular IP addresses.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Ken:

      I think the idea is that, just as the county records office is the final source of truth when it comes to title to land, the blockchain records are the final source of truth for digital ownership. Where that analogy breaks down is that there’s only one county records office, but anyone can start up their own blockchain system; so I may be missing something.

      One of the core concepts of blockchains is that each block includes validation of all the previous blocks. Once a chain gets long enough it’s computationally prohibitive to change the history without the buy-in of ~a majority of the network. Obviously this can happen, just like somebody can burn down the records office, but it probably won’t happen to the Ethereum or Bitcoin blockchains.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      pat

      OK, so I finally googled NFT and found out that it stands for Non Fungible Token.
      That’s all I needed to know. I don’t care what an NFT actually is. Ha.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud: ​
       
      I think a digital file is kept on a server somewhere, but the whole point is that it’s a digital work. You can make as many copies of it as you want. In fact, other people can make copies of it; people have been posting copies of it. The point is that you can prove you’re the one who has the digital token for that artwork. Unfortunately, AFAIK that’s all you can do.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Roger Moore

      @Starboard Tack:

      The idea is that you’d record the hash in the blockchain as proof of ownership rather than the whole original file.  That way you can record ownership of arbitrarily large digital objects without breaking the system.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Starboard Tack: So the way mining works is that if you guess the right random number while you’re processing other people’s transactions, you win the next block’s worth of coins. But you don’t really control it. A block is just a unit of storage in the database.

      An NFT usually points to a public URL… not sure what to make of the second question.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Ken

      @Baud@Major Major Major Major: What I meant was that if you have established “ownership” of a digital artifact by recording a hash into the blockchain of company XYZZY, nothing prevents me from doing the same thing but using the blockchain of company PLUGH.  If a dispute arises, we each point to the company we used and have exactly equal claims.

      I suppose for the NFTs now in play that doesn’t quite work, since the “artists” are saying the ownership records are with company XYZZY.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      But again, anyone could do that with their own digital signature, establishing “ownership” to exactly the same extent.

      But only the one true chain of ownership will go back to a transaction signed by the original creator.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      zhena gogolia

      I have a former student who’s somehow involved in bitcoin. We just agree to disagree (I mean we just agree she won’t try to explain it to me).

      Reply

