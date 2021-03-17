Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tan Suit Rebellion

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

I know there are mixed feelings about Pod Save America, but I like it, and I especially think that Jon Lovett is quite good. In this week’s episode, he had a segment comparing questions asked at town halls by regular folks to questions asked by the press to Jen Psaki. Here’s a YouTube link that starts three minutes prior to that segment, since Lovett prefaces the segment with an interesting observation about the role of the press as it deals with Democrats versus Republicans. Spoiler alert: the town hall questions are far, far better than the press questions.

Lovett’s point (in the clip) is that Republicans are treated as if they’re masculine, and Democrats are treated as if they’re feminine (in the stereotypical sense). Rough transcript:

It’s assumed that Republicans will be strong, intransigent, confident, and that their needs must be heard and appeased. It’s Democrats’ job to be nurturing, supportive, to listen, and to take care of those needs. That’s why asking Mitch McConnell, ‘What are you doing to create unity today?’ or asking Ted Cruz ‘What are you doing to bring the Senate together?’ or asking Tom Cotton, ‘Why are you not doing more to address that fact that you alienate so many urban Americans?’ are unusual. […] There’s an assumption that Republicans are who Republicans are, and its Democrats’ job to help nurture them and figure out how to work together for the benefit of the country. I think four years of Trump and the insurrection has called that out, and made it all seem more ridiculous.

Also, they don’t mention it when discussing the dumb questions about why Biden is going home to Delaware so often, but Biden does have some grandkids who just lost their father, and it is a very different thing to spend time with them than it is to rack up infinite mulligans at your own golf course.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The mommy party/daddy party idea goes way back. The more recent problem is that the GOP has become the deadbeat daddy party, while too many people continue to see them as a responsible daddy a la Father Knows Best.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Huh. What gender stereotypes do these correspond to?

      It’s assumed that Republicans will be strong, intransigent, confident, and that their needs must be heard and appeased. It’s Democrats’ job to be nurturing, supportive, to listen, and to take care of those needs.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ALurkSupreme

      The trope that Rs are manly and Ds are effeminate is yet another conventional wisdom that I hope the current Ds will soon blast into the sun.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      @germy: Dowd is absolutely obsessed with portraying Democrats as violators of gender norms: the men are feminine and the women are masculine, and this is bad and ridiculous.

      Peggy Noonan was big on Republican daddyhood too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I personally don’t mind the qualities of the maternal stereotype, except that, as used, it excludes any sense of toughness, which is not at all consistent with most mothers I know.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ALurkSupreme

      @germy: I believe so, yes, although I think she put that label on more Ds than Gore.   Hard for me to say because I stopped reading her long ago.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Seems like the behavior can be characterized as asshole/not asshole instead of placed in a male/female paradigm.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I am absolutely obsessed with Dowd as a violator of journalistic norms: she is too unintelligent and out of touch to be paid to write about current events, and this is bad and ridiculous.

      Noonan, too.  And Chuck Todd, and every last one on Fox.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      Also, they don’t mention it when discussing the dumb questions about why Biden is going home to Delaware so often, but Biden does have some grandkids who just lost their father,

       

      I know people bring that up, but, that doesn’t even matter to me.

      If 46 wants to go to Delaware – TO HIS HOME

      Every weekend, I don’t care.

       

      It is his HOME.

      NOT A FOR-PROFIT BUSINESS.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Poe Larity

      Iowa has had it with divisivenesses

      House passes controversial bill to ban ‘divisive concepts’ from school training, curriculum

      The bill defines “divisive concepts” that could not be taught in training or curriculum at Iowa’s schools or governmental agencies. The concepts include the ideas that an individual is unconsciously racist or sexist due to their race or sex or that the U.S. or Iowa are systemically racist or sexist. The language aligns closely with an executive order President Donald Trump signed in September 2020.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      I don’t watch or listen to these in general, but this is a really excellent bit. The juxtaposition of “real questions” v. “reporter bullshit”, is stark. Real questions vs hitjob and trying to ‘make news’.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      I think that the pundits and the MSM haven’t gotten used to US not giving two shyts.

       

      Not only have we learned our lesson from the Obama Years.

      But, we just watched the GOP abdicate their Constitutional Responsibilities for 4 years.

      AND…..they were ok with Muthaphuckas ransacking their place of work and TRYING TO KILL THEM.

      It’s very interesting that the MSM is just glossing over January 6th, like Democrats are supposed to be ok with the GOP inciting muthaphuckas to TRY AND KILL THEM.

      Really?

      Seriously?

      They’re supposed to work that folks after that?

      Phuck Outta Here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Barbara

      @Baud: ​”The Deadbeat Dad” Party. OMG. That’s just so pithily perfect.

      I know it’s off topic, but this latest mass shooting reminds me so much of one that happened in my home town, perpetrated by, gulp, the son of a close acquaintance (both white) of my mother. He was a bit older, but he too drove around in a black SUV targeting people with Asian heritage in strip mall settings, although he killed a white woman along the way. Looks like they are bending over backwards trying hard not to make it about race. What happened in that instance was eye opening, especially the amount of fan mail this guy began receiving almost as soon as he was taken into custody.​​​

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Old School

      @germy:

      A reporter should have asked Trump to name his grandkids.

      I’m not sure naming all of his kids would have been a gimme.

       

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JoyceH

      @Barbara:  And yet — one thing that struck me about the recent shooting is that a guy shoots a bunch of Asian-American women, and a thousand reporters ask if he killed them because they were Asian, and NO ONE asked if he killed them because they were women. It seems that men killing women is just the natural order of things, so natural that it doesn’t even merit a mention.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JPL

      @Barbara: It sickened me that the sheriff said that the shooter had a bad day.   You know who really had a bad day was the families of those who were murdered.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I was going to say that this is an example of conservative cancel culture, but then the bill’s floor manager had this to say:

      Rep. Steven Holt, the bill’s floor manager, said it would not censor the divisive concepts as part of a larger discussion, but would rather prevent inclusivity trainings and curriculum from presenting ideas like systemic racism as fact.
      “I think we have to have these robust discussions,” Holt, R-Denison, said. “I think we can do that without scapegoating … that the entire nation is racist or that one group has to be this or that. I think that takes us in the wrong direction.”

      So they’re not banning these concepts, just making it difficult if not impossible to teach. Totally different! /s

      The first bill, House File 744, requires the Board of Regents to develop free speech training for faculty members and any individuals with student oversight. If a faculty member “knowingly and intentionally” impedes a student’s right to free speech, the institution may discipline or fire that faculty member. The bill would also require universities to train students, faculty and staff on the First Amendment and would create a complaints process for K-12 students in Iowa.

      […]

      Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, a journalism professor at Drake University, said she believes in the importance of supporting conservative students in her classes, despite their political differences.

      “I will stand up for the rights of conservative students in my classes every single day,” the Windsor Heights Democrat said.

      The bill passed with a vote of 97-1. The bill will move back to the Senate, which passed a different version of the proposal on March 8.

      Practically all Iowa Dems voted for that first bill. I’m sure that complaints process for K-12 students totally won’t be abused

      Reply
    32. 32.

      jonas

      @Poe Larity:The concepts include the ideas that an individual is unconsciously racist or sexist due to their race or sex or that the U.S. or Iowa are systemically racist or sexist.  make white people uncomfortable.

      Fixed that for them.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jude

      I love Pod Save America. They’ve helped me become educated enough to formulate some real zingers off the top of my head when dealing with Repugs.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      gene108

      Does Lovett get paid for making those water is wet observations?

      What would be more useful is to compare Republican rhetoric, especially with the rise of Trumpism, to that of abusive* people.

      I’ve never been in an abusive relationship, but from what I read from folks on social media who have been there is an overlap, and how the media is influenced to take the side of the abuser, ie Republicans.

      * Some of this stems from Republicans being considered the masculine party, but that’s just a starting point.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RaflW

      As this is an open thread, FWIW I’m posting this quote from a March 16 report, without further context.

      “Nothing around here makes sense unless you plug this hole,” Mr. Graham said.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      gene108

      @rikyrah:

      Delaware’s not that long a ride from D.C. I bet some Delaware Senators could hop the Amtrak after work, and be home to tuck their sons in to bed every night.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Barbara

      @JoyceH: ​ It is the duty of women to bear the total burden of not causing, and if unsuccessful, of mitigating, satisfying, or avoiding the sexual urges of men, depending on what the man wants under the circumstances.

      Maybe you saw the tweet of the Evangelical pastor admonishing women that thought they couldn’t all be trophy wives like Melania Trump, they could “do better” and “try harder” so that at least they could merit a participation trophy as a wife. And, let’s just say, he did not embody the stereotype of an attractive man. Honestly, though, this guy offends me lest than someone like Andrew Cuomo, who uses his support for women’s rights as a cudgel to punish actual women who try to stand up for themselves.

      Feeling VERY salty today. But mostly feeling very sad for these 8 people and their families. Just truly, truly horrible.

      Reply

