I know there are mixed feelings about Pod Save America, but I like it, and I especially think that Jon Lovett is quite good. In this week’s episode, he had a segment comparing questions asked at town halls by regular folks to questions asked by the press to Jen Psaki. Here’s a YouTube link that starts three minutes prior to that segment, since Lovett prefaces the segment with an interesting observation about the role of the press as it deals with Democrats versus Republicans. Spoiler alert: the town hall questions are far, far better than the press questions.

Lovett’s point (in the clip) is that Republicans are treated as if they’re masculine, and Democrats are treated as if they’re feminine (in the stereotypical sense). Rough transcript:

It’s assumed that Republicans will be strong, intransigent, confident, and that their needs must be heard and appeased. It’s Democrats’ job to be nurturing, supportive, to listen, and to take care of those needs. That’s why asking Mitch McConnell, ‘What are you doing to create unity today?’ or asking Ted Cruz ‘What are you doing to bring the Senate together?’ or asking Tom Cotton, ‘Why are you not doing more to address that fact that you alienate so many urban Americans?’ are unusual. […] There’s an assumption that Republicans are who Republicans are, and its Democrats’ job to help nurture them and figure out how to work together for the benefit of the country. I think four years of Trump and the insurrection has called that out, and made it all seem more ridiculous.

Also, they don’t mention it when discussing the dumb questions about why Biden is going home to Delaware so often, but Biden does have some grandkids who just lost their father, and it is a very different thing to spend time with them than it is to rack up infinite mulligans at your own golf course.