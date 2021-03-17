Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Shocking, but not surprising

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Let there be snark.

This blog goes to 11…

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Yes we did.

We have all the best words.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / Site Problems Today – Please Report What You Are Experiencing

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AndyG
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Beldar
  • Benw
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • De-lurking just this once
  • Old School
  • prostratedragon
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The only problem I’ve had was peculiar to the last thread.  I couldn’t get into it for a few minutes.  Other threads ok.  No error message, the site just hung up.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Benw

      @Baud: same here. Tried to refresh last thread, got a failure error. Went back to front page and clicking through worked. Chrome on MacOS

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Beldar

      After a long wait for a reload, got a 522 error. Tried again, same thing. Third time was a charm, though.

      Running Firefox in Ubuntu 20.04 on a Lenovo T440p.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      No problems today* on Balloon Juice, but last night for about 10-15 minutes, every time I tried to refresh the page, I got a pop-up saying ARE YOU SURE YOU WANT TO SUBMIT THIS FORM? I did a screen grab but didn’t bother to send it to you, as the problem solved itself.

      Safari, iPhone 8-plus.

      *Yeah, no BJ problems today, but I haven’t been able to get in to my online banking all morning. Guess I’m not the only person trying to find out if my Biden Bucks have arrived yet.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Benw

      @WaterGirl: futzed around with the site on Safari for a minute. Some of the ads taking longer to load than Chrome, but no errors either with the links or side arrows

      Reply
    12. 12.

      prostratedragon

      Lot of 522 errors on firefox/opensuse,  where it’s also been slow lately.  Seems fine on this android phone though.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      I haven’t noticed any issue today, but did get a “looks like this is a duplicate comment” error yesterday, I think, on replying to something downstairs. I haven’t seen one of those in a while, but I have seen others mention it.

      Was probably Chrome with uBlock Origin on Win10, but might have been Chrome (with uBO) on MacOS or possibly Brave on Andriod.

      Sorry that this isn’t more specific. Thanks for continuing to try to keep the gerbils in their wheel.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.