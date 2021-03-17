We are trying to figure out what is going on with Balloon Juice and 522 errors this morning.
Please report what you are seeing – and be sure to say what device(s) and browser(s) you are using.
by WaterGirl| 13 Comments
This post is in: Site Maintenance
We are trying to figure out what is going on with Balloon Juice and 522 errors this morning.
Please report what you are seeing – and be sure to say what device(s) and browser(s) you are using.
Baud
The only problem I’ve had was peculiar to the last thread. I couldn’t get into it for a few minutes. Other threads ok. No error message, the site just hung up.
Beldar
After a long wait for a reload, got a 522 error. Tried again, same thing. Third time was a charm, though.
Running Firefox in Ubuntu 20.04 on a Lenovo T440p.
Old School
I’ve had no issues on Chrome. (Windows O/S)
Last night I got a message the site couldn’t be reached, which quickly resolved to the site.
Windows 10, Chrome
SiubhanDuinne
No problems today* on Balloon Juice, but last night for about 10-15 minutes, every time I tried to refresh the page, I got a pop-up saying ARE YOU SURE YOU WANT TO SUBMIT THIS FORM? I did a screen grab but didn’t bother to send it to you, as the problem solved itself.
Safari, iPhone 8-plus.
*Yeah, no BJ problems today, but I haven’t been able to get in to my online banking all morning. Guess I’m not the only person trying to find out if my Biden Bucks have arrived yet.
De-lurking just this once
Samsung Galaxy Tab, Opera browser. Tweets take FOREVER to load.
AndyG
No particular problems today, but the site still takes ages to load on an iPad/Safari. Sorry…
Benw
@WaterGirl: futzed around with the site on Safari for a minute. Some of the ads taking longer to load than Chrome, but no errors either with the links or side arrows
prostratedragon
Lot of 522 errors on firefox/opensuse, where it’s also been slow lately. Seems fine on this android phone though.
Another Scott
I haven’t noticed any issue today, but did get a “looks like this is a duplicate comment” error yesterday, I think, on replying to something downstairs. I haven’t seen one of those in a while, but I have seen others mention it.
Was probably Chrome with uBlock Origin on Win10, but might have been Chrome (with uBO) on MacOS or possibly Brave on Andriod.
Sorry that this isn’t more specific. Thanks for continuing to try to keep the gerbils in their wheel.
Cheers,
Scott.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings