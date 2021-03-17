On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

I headed down to Venice for a group shoot to capture the sunset and some night shots of the ocean walk and the old buildings of Venice. Venice was built in the early 20th century with architecture and canals modeled after Venice Italy. By the 1930’s most of the original canals were filled in with only a small section remaining. The weather didn’t look promising for a good sunset, but we lucked out.

While we couldn’t see the Sun set into the Pacific, its fading light left a orange and red glow in the clouds to the west with the Venice Pier as a foreground. I walked up the ocean walk, capturing some of the colorful shops along the way to Windward Ave. where the old canals met the ocean. That’s now Venice’s main street with the famous “Venice” sign at Windward and Pacific, except it didn’t say just “Venice” this evening, it was “O’Venice”. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.