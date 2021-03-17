Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Misdirection

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

I was sure this would be based on one of the plethora of YA series where novelists mine the fanfic of ‘Harry Potter x Twilight x vintage British PBS television series’, but no — it’s from a real book by a British (stage) magician. Whether or not he was quite the dashing hero of his memoirs, Jasper Maskelnye certainly seems a perfect role for Mr. Cumberbatch’s talents…

  • BruceFromOhio
  • counterfactual
  • dmsilev
  • geg6
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Kent
  • Raoul Paste
  • Wag
  • West of the Rockies
  • wmd

    1. 1.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Not Cumberbatch’s horror show but the “magician” movies Now You See Me 1 & 2 were the dumbest movies ever made until Tag: The Movie came out.

    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      Some people need to be reminded that the Nazis are the baddies

    8. 8.

      Kent

      I’ve gone down the rabbit hole a lot on Amazon Prime with the huge number of Russian WW2 movies and TV series that one can find there.  It’s basically a slice of the war that is so different from the typical American or British centric focus.

    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      The movie looks quite interesting.  I will happily watch.

      OT… DeSantis has, to my eyes, a compressed face.  His head looks vertically squashed.  That is all.

    11. 11.

      geg6

      I will NEVER understand the fascination with this guy.  He’s not a very good actor and he can’t even make up for it with looks.  I wouldn’t hire him to take out my garbage.  He grosses me out.

      Someone please explain.  It’s totally beyond my ability to understand.  Kinda like Tom Cruise.  Ugh.  Can’t watch.  Ever.

