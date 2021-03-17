This is a bad idea (**waves in the general direction of S. Huntington**) but it’s also a petulant one, born of frustration that a "lower-case c conservative" institution has not abandoned that conservatism and whole-heartedly embraced the kind of populism others have. https://t.co/hZxtyNrA7y — Andrew Exum (@ExumAM) March 14, 2021

At least, Vance hopes those cornpone-sucking clodhoppers will fall for his high-dollar schtick…

A long-anticipated shoe drops in #OHSen: Peter Thiel is backing a J.D. Vance super PAC to the tune of $10 million. (via @jbalmert) https://t.co/oYnflIxNV9 — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 15, 2021

Vance, like his paymaster Thiel, wants ‘the proletariat’ to be semi-literate serfs who vote — when they’re allowed to vote — the way they’re told. Letting those serfs better themselves by trading military service for an education damages their usefulness to Vance / Thiel, because educated troops are uppity troops. ‘Libertarians’, d/b/a the GQP Death Cult, prefer the ancient Chinese model — You do not use good iron to make nails, or good men to make soldiers.



Every upper middle class self-styled progressive who sat at some dinner party in Jan 2017 and said “oh you gotta read Hillbilly Elegy, really helped me understand…those people,” come get your boy https://t.co/4EgLa5fVV6 — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) March 15, 2021

Super weird how the right is whining about a “woke U.S. military” the moment there’s a black defense secretary and a long-overdue review of white supremacists in uniform. — REMOTE SCHOOL PROCTOR (@attackerman) March 14, 2021

Has anyone who’s not a rightwinger, & who grew up poor or close enough to it to know the fear of potential poverty,who has _not_ seen through his bullshit? https://t.co/LOb35uE5YB — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 16, 2021

Mother Jones, on Thiel’s generosity:

… Thiel’s $10 million donation went to a super-PAC formed last month called Protect Ohio Values, which on its website describes itself as “a network of grassroots conservatives committed to electing a Senator who will stand for and defend Ohio’s values in Washington, DC,” and tags Vance as the one to do that. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, which first reported Thiel’s donation, the super-PAC also received a “significant contribution” from the conservative hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer, who also backed Trump in 2016, but was far less involved in 2020. (Mercer also supported the same super-PAC backing Portman in 2016 that Thiel did). Thiel and Mercer may stretch the definition of “grassroots conservatives,” but Thiel and Vance do have some personal history. Vance worked for one of Thiel’s venture capital funds after he graduated from law school, and Thiel later backed Vance’s own venture fund.

Salt of on the earth!

Awfully dumb take, but probably something we’ll see more of after the Trump era unhinged the officer corps from the GOP. https://t.co/ilovAdOUwx — Robert Farley (@drfarls) March 14, 2021

A bachelors degree does not necessarily mean that someone has basic proficiency in a set of skills (reading, writing, mathematics, civics) that are important to the effective performance of an officer’s duties, but it’s a useful proxy. — Robert Farley (@drfarls) March 14, 2021

Why would the U.S. military need engineers or computer scientists, or officers can speak Chinese or Russian? What would a Space Force officer gain from studying orbital mechanics that grit and manliness don't supply? https://t.co/VlOKQakGT4 — David Burbach (@dburbach) March 14, 2021

no amount of Hooah!, leg tucks, and cornpone common sense is going to tell you if you have enough delta-v left to rendezvous with that adversary satellite — David Burbach (@dburbach) March 14, 2021

Here is the thing: he doesn’t need to go on that program or any program for that matter. He made enough money that he’s covered for the rest of his life. If he went on that neo-Nazi’s program is that he wanted to go that neo-Nazi’s program. He shares Gorka’s worldview & beliefs. — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) March 14, 2021



