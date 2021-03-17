Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: J.D. ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Vance Thinks the Peasants Are Revolting

At least, Vance hopes those cornpone-sucking clodhoppers will fall for his high-dollar schtick…

Vance, like his paymaster Thiel, wants ‘the proletariat’ to be semi-literate serfs who vote — when they’re allowed to vote — the way they’re told. Letting those serfs better themselves by trading military service for an education damages their usefulness to Vance / Thiel, because educated troops are uppity troops. ‘Libertarians’, d/b/a the GQP Death Cult, prefer the ancient Chinese model — You do not use good iron to make nails, or good men to make soldiers.

Mother Jones, on Thiel’s generosity:

Thiel’s $10 million donation went to a super-PAC formed last month called Protect Ohio Values, which on its website describes itself as “a network of grassroots conservatives committed to electing a Senator who will stand for and defend Ohio’s values in Washington, DC,” and tags Vance as the one to do that. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, which first reported Thiel’s donation, the super-PAC also received a “significant contribution” from the conservative hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer, who also backed Trump in 2016, but was far less involved in 2020. (Mercer also supported the same super-PAC backing Portman in 2016 that Thiel did).

Thiel and Mercer may stretch the definition of “grassroots conservatives,” but Thiel and Vance do have some personal history. Vance worked for one of Thiel’s venture capital funds after he graduated from law school, and Thiel later backed Vance’s own venture fund.

Salt of on the earth!


      NotMax

      Feel as if I just exited the shuttle arriving from Neptune, in that have no idea whatsoever who these numbnuts are. Nor why that status should be altered.

      NotMax

      Oh joy, oh rapture. Skies just opened up to dump water in great quantity. Again. Had a mere half hour of rain this afternoon, which promptly moved on. By the sounds coming from outside right now at 8 at night, this bout will take off its shoes and proceed to make itself much more comfortable.

      Comrade Colette

      @NotMax: Ugh, I’m sorry. Still hoping for a cross-Pacific redistribution mechanism – we could use some of yours.

      Apropos, I watched Weathering With You last night, and if you haven’t seen it, telling you all of why it’s apropos would be a spoiler. Lovely movie.

      Martin

      Wait, going to college would make one less woke?

      Half of the point of residential educational programs is to take people out of their homogeneous communities with their particular cultural quirks and shove them head first up against other people from other cultures, other religions, other lived experiences to learn to put aside their biases because, well, these people are your roommates, classmates, study group, lab partners, and all that.

      This is why large universities invest in study abroad programs and seek to build very diverse student populations.

      NotMax

      @Comrade Colette

      Title filed away for the future. Thanks.

      Currently screening in the background is one of the most curious WW2 films have ever come across, The Last Tattoo (on Prime). Variety‘s review is too rough on it, IMHO, although do agree the pacing is overly languid and the multiple plot threads a tad choppy. Perhaps the only VD noir ever attempted?

      Still, even in smaller roles, Robert Loggia and Rod Steiger always worth a glance.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Martin: Wait, going to college would make one less woke?

      If your’ idea of Collage is four years of being blind drunk in a Frat while dad buys your’ degree and the silence of a half a dozen coeds.

      Gretchen

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: if they go straight from their small town homeschooled church community to bossing troops in the army without ever meeting another person not exactly like themselves…well, that will work out fine.

      Gretchen

      Rod Dreher over at American Conservative is a fan of Tucker Carlson and thinks that women in the military is a big problem, because the military is all hand-to-hand fighting, right? https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/ Neither he nor Tucker has been within 50 miles of a military base, but they know more than the generals what the military needs.  He’s a big fan of Vance.

