You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / GOP Death Cult Open Thread: #MoscowMitch Is Back on His… Filibuster Defense

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: #MoscowMitch Is Back on His… Filibuster Defense

by | 14 Comments

You ask me, the old man — and he is an old man, and doesn’t look well in these clips — is pushing all his chips onto the felt, hoping enough cravens and ‘moderates’ will help him kneecap HR1 (the voting rights protection act), if nothing else. If he fails (when, please Goddess, he fails), he can totter off to his wife’s very nice estate, and give endless interviews to the credulous media about ‘the good old days, when *those people* knew their place’.

His bluff, we need to call it!

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Just Chuck

      Feinstein will torpedo anything that touches the filibuster.  She values tradition more than the survival of this country.

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      I, like every other sane and informed person on the face of the earth from now until the Sun burns out, would really really like to know how “scorched earth” differs from what McConnell normally does.

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Joe Falco: The only two ways that is possible involve either: Moscow Mitch cloning himself and having Ted Cruz raise it, or cloning Ted Cuz and Moscow Mitch raising it.

    5. 5.

      Dagaetch

      Could a simple majority change Senate rules so that unanimous consent wasn’t required so often? Seems to me like that’s the obvious response…

    MattF

      MattF

      Yeah, blame McConnell, but bear in mind that the whole R Senate caucus is presumed to be following in Mitch’s footsteps. They’re all guilty— Mitch is out in front but is doing what the caucus wants.

    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Dagaetch: You’d have to re-introduce a motion to call the question, aka “shut the frak up and vote” motion and identify which types of legislation to which it applies.  That list would get longer over time, generally.  Manchin wouldn’t support it because you can call the question at any time.

    germy

      germy

      @Bobby Thomson:

      I think the filibuster serves a purpose. It is not often used, it’s often less used now than when I first came, and I think it’s part of the Senate that differentiates itself.
      —Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) (September 2020)

       

      Has she changed her mind?  I haven’t seen anything recently from her.

    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      “You better not eliminate the extra-constitutional barrier that I am cynically using to torpedo your agenda because if you do, I will torpedo your agenda!”

      Call. His. Bluff.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @Dagaetch: Yes. And that’s probably the path we’re headed down. McConnell’s threat was to withhold unanimous consent on everything, even the most banal and routine procedural matters. At which point, the obvious response is to jam through a different set of Senate rules that eliminates the need for u.c.. Rules and procedures similar to what the House uses, in other words.

    germy

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      Can someone play hardball politics with him?  Take him into a room for a private meeting to inform him of investigations into his wife and her family’s business and her use of taxpayer money?

      Maybe his wife would tell him to back off after that meeting.

    Baud

      Baud

      McConnell says he would enact conservative policies with “zero input” from Dems. Lists defunding planned parenthood, sanctuary cities and nationwide right to work, concealed carried reciprocity in D.C. and 50 states

      Seems inconsistent with the idea that he minority can shut down the Senate by denying unanimous consent.

