Just a few years ago, the GOP had total control of the House, Senate, and White House to ram through their radical agenda – and the American people voted them out. We shouldn’t let Minority @LeaderMcConnell and his desperate party keep their veto now. https://t.co/B7VZKSNTom — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2021

You ask me, the old man — and he is an old man, and doesn’t look well in these clips — is pushing all his chips onto the felt, hoping enough cravens and ‘moderates’ will help him kneecap HR1 (the voting rights protection act), if nothing else. If he fails (when, please Goddess, he fails), he can totter off to his wife’s very nice estate, and give endless interviews to the credulous media about ‘the good old days, when *those people* knew their place’.

His bluff, we need to call it!



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that ending a long-standing Senate procedure known as the filibuster would bring President Biden's agenda to a standstill and lead to retribution in years to come https://t.co/gijWXQ5mx7 pic.twitter.com/c7DwT1BBVK — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

"if you try to reform this procedural rule that we have weaponized to stop the senate from working properly, we will destroy the entire institution of american government, for the sake of revenge" are you supposed to just say that out loud — flglmn (@flglmn) March 16, 2021

Breaking: President Biden said he supports changing the Senate's filibuster rule back to requiring senators talk on the floor to hold up a bill, the first time he has endorsed reforming the filibuster. https://t.co/WZoEeEhdXc — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2021

Biden tells ABC News he supports a return to the "talking filibuster," which would require Republicans opposed to Dem bills to be on the floor for days or weeks if they want to block something. Manchin said earlier this month he supportive too. Doesn't get Ds all the way though. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 17, 2021

the last week sure has looked a hell of a lot like a plan coming together https://t.co/vpq3aciGBE — professional cancellation arbitration machine (@golikehellmachi) March 17, 2021

he’s already doing this so uh ok good bluff mitch https://t.co/N5A1xziLd5 — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 16, 2021

the dems and biden are not stupid. they lived through the last four years of a gop senate. and politically, they see there is not much downside to pushing through wildly popular legislation (as with the covid relief bill) https://t.co/R8VIBfjxZV — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 17, 2021

Fmr. Senate Majority Leader Reid calls for killing the filibuster: "The country's better off having a real democracy, not a fake democracy. 60% is not a real democracy." https://t.co/PYGHq7x44b — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2021

"I'll make sure no republican votes for your legislation." "ok, we would like to hold majority votes on legislation, like we used to." "if you do that I'll make sure no votes are ever held at all." sure, that seems like what you'd say if you were concerned about bipartisanship — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 17, 2021

They have to keep meeting quorum calls, meaning they have to stay close. It's harder to maintain than break. https://t.co/nUeEd2wLXV — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 17, 2021

this is less a threat than it sounds like. mcconnell is essentially threatening to saddle his caucus with the most unpopular items in its agenda, which gets to how the filibuster is advantageous to the party that wants to hold power without doing anything. https://t.co/WQT7EOb4We — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 16, 2021

The big tell here is that if ending the filibuster were truly so great for the GOP, they would’ve already done it in 2017. In truth, many GOP proposals are so unpopular that senators can’t vote for them without triggering a backlash, so GOP instead gets the courts to enact hem https://t.co/39dq85myHc — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 16, 2021

The filibuster didn't stop privatization, Nancy Pelosi did. Republicans couldn't even get a bill out of committee in the House. https://t.co/DiuC6xBlnO — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 17, 2021

With Kentucky ranked 48 out of 50 states for standard of living; in his 36 years as a Senator; Mitch McConnell voted to give himself a raise 6 times and voted against raising the minimum wage 15 times. — YS (@NYinLA2121) March 16, 2021