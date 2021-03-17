Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Georgia Shootings Update

Georgia Shootings Update

I’m sure Adam will have a more thorough take, but the latest on last night’s shootings at Asian massage parlors in Atlanta last night is that the shooter claims he had a sexual addiction and was a client of those establishments. His solution was to buy a gun on Tuesday to kill sex workers and possibly at least one patron at those establishments. (I’m guessing that a patron was killed because one name released by police is a non-Asian middle-aged man named Paul.)

Of course, the shooter’s claim does not a real reason make. He was apprehended about 150 miles from Atlanta, with the help of his parents, apparently on the way to Florida to kill more sex workers.

The good news is that the precious freedom of Georgians to buy a gun almost immediately is still intact. The rest is just blood spilled to water the tree of liberty.

