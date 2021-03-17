Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, March 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, March 16-17

Governor Charlie ‘Chickensh*t’ Baker remains a Republican:

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 90
      Deaths up to 1183 now

      1.5% positivity

      They aren’t reporting on available hospital capacity anymore.

      Vaccinations:

      26% of Monroe county with at least 1 dose
      193,292 people with at least 1 dose
      98,222 people fully vaccinated

      I’m among the 193,292 people who’ve had at least 1 dose now!
      Woo hoo! My arm started hurting about 4 hours after the jab and it still hurts this morning, but I guess that means it’s working.

