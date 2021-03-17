



Dr Fauci, appearing on @Morning_Joe, just painted a more optimistic vision of July 4th, saying that Biden’s goal of Americans gathering in small groups that day could be exceeded if the nation doesn’t backslide in its pandemic response — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 16, 2021

The US administered 1.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 111 million, or 33.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 2.44 million shots per day. 21.7% of Americans have received at least one shot; 11.8% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/XSJslEHsNl — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 17, 2021

The US had +52,650 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 30.2 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 55,093 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 14. pic.twitter.com/qiCKCC88ai — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 17, 2021

.@CDCgov's @DrNancyM_CDC sat down with me today to talk about the U.S. #Covid19 vaccine rollout.

I got to do the fun part — ask the questions. @DrewQJoseph did the hard work — write the story. https://t.co/ecOlRU6nTQ pic.twitter.com/8dDKbp2nkR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 16, 2021

A number of Republican lawmakers are saying no to COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/CSAsSehEI3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 16, 2021

Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated https://t.co/jKZT8AyQkq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2021

NEW: Acting @FEMA Administrator Fenton announces the agency will stand up a "1-800 number" in April to begin reimbursing families of Americans who died of Covid19 for funeral costs. The program has been stalled as the agency grapples to avoid fraud and work with incomplete data. pic.twitter.com/y2DrMlXDHv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 16, 2021

======

Europe’s suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccine may be driven as much by politics as science. Once it became clear Germany was suspending use, the pressure mounted on other governments to hold off as well https://t.co/fz7ZSSaS0Q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 17, 2021

Community activists armed with language skills are reaching out in a Berlin immigrant neighborhood, hoping to raise awareness of the dangers that COVID-19 poses in areas where infection rates remain high. By @kugrieshaber https://t.co/2Cqm6JlYos — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 17, 2021

Faced with a possible flood of visitors from Germany later this month, authorities in Spain's Balearic Islands are warning hotel owners that tourists must adhere to coronavirus restrictions the same way residents do. https://t.co/3snxoO2C7X — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 16, 2021

Coronavirus 'not under control' in Paris region, says hospital executive https://t.co/Z4RuNAs77E pic.twitter.com/sefcOHKjFv — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports: minister https://t.co/FOsuNc76q0 pic.twitter.com/3dirkpmg1V — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

A look at how Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is making its way into the EU and what it means for both parties:https://t.co/S4NjRrwQ49 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 16, 2021

"Please, I just need to tell my in-laws that my immunity won't kick in until after Passover." https://t.co/cACX12hPC9 — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 15, 2021

Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine to Everest without approval https://t.co/m5h2m93uf5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2021

Covid-19 disruptions killed 228,000 children in South Asia, says UN report https://t.co/kSUe7e4hHD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2021

India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months https://t.co/B3oNKuFrxz pic.twitter.com/raU2IOnUFi — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb https://t.co/alQozyjy6h pic.twitter.com/QT2YTiJrts — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

Vietnam says homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to be available by fourth quarter https://t.co/KkKcH5MhfZ pic.twitter.com/fs13Vg6OEM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2021

Australia to send Papua New Guinea vaccines as cases surge https://t.co/4hN36imWoO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2021

Brazil Sao Paulo health chief urges lockdown as Covid deaths surge https://t.co/MqvRZnne6I — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2021

======

This time last year, physicians around the world prepared to treat a new disease—over and over again. Today, #COVID19 remains enigmatic—and deadly—but doctors have drafted a rough game-plan of strategies for how to treat it. Learn more: https://t.co/GgJRNgkbiZ #LongReads pic.twitter.com/RhtkFfQA08 — News from Science (@NewsfromScience) March 16, 2021

Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children https://t.co/jBAruRCFKu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2021

Some long-haul Covid patients say their symptoms are subsiding following vaccination. After suffering for months, some people are reporting that their symptoms declined after inoculation, leaving experts chasing yet another puzzling development https://t.co/DHApOZ67gy — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2021

2/ So some of the 63% success w/a single dose reflects that 1-out-of-4 of those folks were naturally immunized by having #COVID19 . Nevertheless, the findings jive w/Israeli results, offering evidence that the @pfizer #vaccine blocks spread of the virus.https://t.co/p6xoCtbMSN — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 16, 2021

Chronic SARSCoV? The vast majority of people infected w/ SARSCoV2 clear it. But those w/ compromised immunity— & autoimmune diseases—can become chronically infected. As a result, weakened defenses allow the virus to attack w/out being able to eradicate it https://t.co/1cbfa9pEEg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2021

======

After weeks of declining cases, hot spots emerge in Upper Midwest & New York City. As a dangerous variant spreads, experts urge continued coronavirus vigilance despite positive trends across U.S. https://t.co/pzmmLRwoBP pic.twitter.com/DvZsRoRmYf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2021

Death in the prime of life: Covid proves especially lethal to younger Latinos https://t.co/9LAC18TlWY — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2021

Governor Charlie ‘Chickensh*t’ Baker remains a Republican: