Breaking: Eyewitness Reports Indicate the Atlanta Mass Shooter/Domestic Terrorist Was Specifically Targeting Asians, Contradict This Morning's Law Enforcement Statements

Breaking: Eyewitness Reports Indicate the Atlanta Mass Shooter/Domestic Terrorist Was Specifically Targeting Asians, Contradict This Morning’s Law Enforcement Statements

It did not take long for what everyone expected Robert Aaron Long’s motive was to be reported:

His social media feed lines up with what the eyewitnesses are telling the Korean language press. As always, take the reporting on the social media posts with a grain of salt:

It should not be a surprise to anyone that Long was lying when he told the police that he committed his act of domestic terrorism against Asian-Americans and Asians living in America because of a possible sex addiction. Which led Cherokee County, GA Sheriffs Captain Jay Baker to make this exceedingly stupid remark:

Apparently the police really dropped the ball, which, perhaps, explains Captain Baker’s stupid statement.

Hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans and Asians residing in or visiting the US went up by about 150% last year. Atlanta has a very, very large number of strip clubs, gentleman’s clubs, massage parlors, sex shops and emporiums. That the only three places that the possible sex addict felt the need to target were the ones owned by Asians/Asian Americans and predominantly employing Asians/Asian Americans should have been what is known as a clue that this was specifically targeted at the Asian American community.

If someone broke into the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and stole all the toilet seats, Captain Baker would likely tell the press that his investigators were stymied because they had nothing to go on…

Every time a Republican elected or appointed official or a conservative movement official or a conservative “news” personality – from the anchors on Fox News to the commenters – refers to COVID-19 with a derogatory slur instead of “COVID-19” or insinuates that immigrants – documented or undocumented – as well as those seeking asylum or refugee status are somehow bringing COVID-19 in and will make things worse, all they’re doing is feeding the fear, grievance, and victimization of their political base, their supporters, and their viewers. If you want to know where Long was radicalized, the answer is simple. Right here in the US, by Trump, Stephen Miller, Peter Navarro, Kevin McCarthy, at least 2/3rds of McCarthy’s House Republican Caucus, at least 1/2 of the Senate Republican Caucus, by hundreds of elected and appointed Republican officials, by Fox News, OANN, Newsmax, Breitbart, Ben Shapiro and his execrable writers and commenters at the Daily Wire, by right wing talk radio, by right wing social and digital media.

Open thread!

    3. 3.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      I’m so surprised :|

      Pretty much textbook stochastic terrorism, induced by those folks you list. They have blood on their hands.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      Wow, I am so shocked (not). I wonder if they took him to a fast food place to get a hamburger before they questioned him.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      Nobody’s surprised, right?

      If you are I have a great investment opportunity involving bridges, message me, k?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Josie

      I know this is a very shallow comment, but has anyone else noticed that almost these people – the politicians, the pundits, and the terrorists themselves are singularly unattractive people?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      This epidemic of anti-Asian violence is a complete mystery. One would think that some irresponsible person came up with the term “Kung Flu” to characterize Covid-19. /s

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MJS

      We really need a concerted effort aimed at denazifying the police and military. Quickly.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Moar You Know

       

      I know this is a very shallow comment, but has anyone else noticed that almost these people – the politicians, the pundits, and the terrorists themselves are singularly unattractive people?

      @Josie: hard not to.  I was also going to add that I hope the cops didn’t take this psychotic jackass to a drive-through as it looks like he’s had his year’s quota for burgers already and mine as well.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      It should not be a surprise to anyone that Long was lying when he told the police that he committed his act of domestic terrorism against Asian-Americans and Asians living in America because of a possible sex addiction. Which led Cherokee County, GA Sheriffs Captain Jay Baker to make this exceedingly stupid remark

      He may have been lying. He may have said something stupid.

      Good investigations take time. The Internet is always unforgiving of any errors or inconsistencies and demands instantaneous judgment.

      Sorry, this does not work.

      Reply

