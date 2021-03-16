Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Variation in the lived experience of the ACA in time and space

The ACA as experienced by individuals and families is a program that varies tremendously at either the county or zip code line.  Pricing is a function of which insurers are in a given region, what their strategy is and how those facets interact with other insurers.  And these characteristics and interactions change dramatically over time and space.  The lived experience of the ACA is very unstable and mostly unpredictable.

We looked at this in November 2016 with a focus on Tennessee:

More importantly, people in Perry County who are getting subsidized will see the ACA working really well.  They have good, cheap health insurance.  However their cousins across the state [in Roane County] are getting a raw deal compared to the great deal that they get in Perry County.  This is especially true as we move up the income scale which means moving up the likely voter scale and influence scale.

And that was true for 2017.  It was true for 2018-2020.  It is untrue in 2021.  Silver premium spreads between Roane County and Perry County Tennessee have converged as competition returned to the markets and strategies evolved.

I want to look at Georgia and the experience of Gold spread from the benchmark plan to illustrate this point even more clearly.  Georgia’s insurance regulators told their insurers to do whatever they needed to do in 2018 to deal with the non-payment of CSR benefits.  Some insurers broad loaded, others silverloaded, and one, silverloaded and took silver-gapping to an extreme degree.  This produced amazing variation across space in Georgia. However the below benchmark gold plans (green in the map below) are not consistent over time.  Cheap gold was readily available in North Georgia in 2018.  It has disappeared in 2021.  In south Georgia near the Florida line, gold was achingly expensive (red in the map) in 2018 relative to benchmark while it is below benchmark in 2021.

The lived experience of someone who is actively shopping on Healthcare.gov is wildly variant. It is variant across geography. It is extremely variant across time. The time variation is two fold; one is a unidirectional that if we hold everything else constant, premium spreads should increase for plans priced below benchmark due the age ratchet mechanically increase premiums at a standard percentage each year a person ages. The other variation is everything else. Life changes, insurer strategy changes, insurer competition changes, regulations change. Inattentive buyers will see significant premium swings even as they make no choice.

I am curious as to how people experience and perceive these variations.

    1. 1.

      dnfree

      Is it accurate to say that this shows the effect of states’ rights also? The ACA is dependent on how tightly a state regulates insurance, and whether the regulation process is more favorable for insurance companies or for consumers? Does this ever change over time (a particular state becomes more or less consumer-focused), or is it pretty consistent over time within a state?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Butch

      I’m in an area where there is no competition and the experience is miserable. I would go with any alternative in the world to an ACA plan here in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David Anderson

      @dnfree: The within state variation is mostly function of insurer level variation (both within and between insurer) as some insurers are strategically nimble and adjust strategies quickly while others have strategy arthritis.  There is some in-state policy variation (Kentucky is most notable) with the decisions to expand Medicaid, 1332 reinsurance waiver concept and the decision to go to a state based marketplace or not three of the main easily observed dimensions.

      Reply

