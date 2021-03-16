Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This fight is for everything.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Just a few bad apples.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Women: they get shit done

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

This blog will pay for itself.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Good luck with your asparagus.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: See You in Hell, Punk!

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: See You in Hell, Punk!

by | 50 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Gotta admit, this sounds a lot more like the Julius Caesar in the history books…

Entirely unrelated, probably:


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • Elizabelle
  • Emma
  • Feathers
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Jeffro
  • jnfr
  • Keith P.
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • KrackenJack
  • lollipopguild
  • lurker
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • M31
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mali muso
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Phylllis
  • piratedan
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Starboard Tack
  • TomatoQueen
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    6. 6.

      piratedan

      so when they mean there was 300M spent/allocated on promoting the vaccination program done by the 45 administration, that implies that 299M+ went into the pockets of the Trump family, right?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      different-church-lady

      FIRST QUESTION: “Why haven’t you held a press conference before now?”

      BIDEN: “I’ve been busy, in case you haven’t noticed.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ruckus

      Previous malmisadmiistration’s $300M program? Is that how much we were supposed to pay shitforbrains to do anything for us about Covid? A finders fee as it were?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nicole

      Anne Laurie, that clipping is the best thing I’ll read all day.

      My late father was very fond of telling me the old (terrible) joke, “Et tu, Brute?” “Nope, I ain’t et nuthin’ yet.”  I think he started telling me that joke when I was five, and had no idea who Julius Caesar was (or what Latin was, for that matter).  I’m sorry he’s not still here to share this bit of trivia about Caesar’s final words with; he’d have loved it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      If the Democrats have a hope in hell they have to be the square party now. Money in your pocket, the rule of law, a normal life.— Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) January 2, 2021

      Tricky Dick was a terrible person, but always sharp on politics.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Emma

      I like that one of the replies to the “Et tu, Brute” thread explained that kai su / et tu was used as a curse to reflect whatever the perpetrator did back to themselves. So really, considering Brutus’ end, Caesar’s curse worked. Makes me wish my Latin teachers spent less time on Cicero and more time on curses. My own pet translation before reading this was that “et” was often short for “etiam,” which is “even,” and I liked “Even you, Brutus,” better than “You too, Brutus?” (or much worse, “And you, Brutus?” Bleh, how does that even make sense in context.) But the curse is my new fave, that’s perfect for Mr. “I will hunt down your ship and crucify you all!!!1!1”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “Who’ll give me a hand up?” Psaki roared.

      Not a creature among us moved. Growling the foulest curses, Psaki crawled along the stage till she got hold of the podium and could hoist herself again upon her sword. Then she spat into the crowd.

      “There!” she cried. “That’s what I think of ye. Before an hour’s out, I’ll stove in your old block house like a rum puncheon.

      Laugh, by thunder, laugh!

      Before an hour’s out, ye’ll laugh upon the other side.

      Thems dat die’ll be the lucky ones.”

      Boy, Jen Psaki’s press conferences are really intense.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      kindness

      Biden will have his press conference and the usual MSM sources will still bitch about him.

      That the template returned so quickly to the old standard after 4 years of Trump hell just makes me think even less of our MSM betters…..as if that were a possible thing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Phylllis

      Apropos of nothing, I fixed our St. Paddy’s day dinner today since I was working from home. Corned beef, slow-cooked in the dutch oven, then glazed with local mustard bbq sauce. Just enough left for hubby to have a sammich for his lunch tomorrow.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @kindness: it is amazing…four straight years of non-stop golfing, lying, offending our allies and embracing our enemies, griftinggriftinggrifting, and more lying, and the DC snooze media is right back at it with the false equivalencies and GQP framing in under 2 months.

      Ah well.  It would explain why in addition to everything else, the Dems are pressing hard on the Jan 6th insurrection, voting rights, Kavanaugh, and an infrastructure bill.  Not only are they important for the nation…we have to keep our country’s snooze media busy or else they just default to their usual stupid stuff.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      Andy Borowitz, satirist in The New Yorker:

      Obama Persuades Republicans to Take Vaccine by Urging Them Not To

      WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In an effort to overcome the nagging problem of vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, former President Barack Obama is appearing in a new video urging them not to take the coronavirus vaccine.

      In the public-service announcement, Obama looks directly into the camera and says, “I’m speaking today to Republicans across the country. I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but now I’m reaching out to ask you for a special favor: to not take the vaccine. It would mean a lot to me and make me very happy.”

      According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the Obama spot started airing, on Monday, requests for vaccines from members of the G.O.P. have skyrocketed, with Republicans reportedly lining up around the block at some vaccination sites.

      … Speaking to reporters, Obama said that he was “pleased” that his targeted message to Republicans appeared to be having the desired impact. “Looks like I’ve still got it,” he said.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      NotMax

      Open thread? Bit of dialogue (paraphrased from memory) in a recently viewed WW1 movie which stuck with me.

      Scene: the subterranean warrens burrowed in the British trenches.

      Commanding officer: “What can we expect this evening?”

      Cook: “Cutlets, sir.”

      Commanding officer: “Really? Cutlets?”

      Cook: “Yes, sir. Meat cutlets, sir.’

      Commanding officer: “What kind of meat?”

      Cook: “I wouldn’t delve too deeply into that if I were you, sir.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      KrackenJack

      Got the Moderna jab 1 this afternoon at Safeway. I got the email with a registration link the evening before.

      Really badly managed. Spent an hour and a half in line standing inside the store. I don’t they administered more than 20 shots in that time. I had to ask several staffers to get a chair for the guy in front of me. He was looking really unsteady. One person working the line and giving out consent forms that duplicated everything entered on line. Another person giving shots and he was checking insurance cards and filling out the CDC cards, too. Two chairs in the waiting room for people who have gotten their shots to cool off for 15 minutes. I bailed on that.

      The poor execution sucked a lot of the joy out of the moment. Plus I couldn’t schedule shot #2 in less 4 weeks. Still happy to be on the way.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ken

      @different-church-lady:

      FIRST QUESTION: “Why haven’t you held a press conference before now?”

      BIDEN: “I’ve been busy, in case you haven’t noticed.”

      Since we’re quoting from the classics, I prefer Augustine’s “Creating Hell for people who ask questions like that.”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Roger Moore

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: ​
       

      look on the bright side: Biden’s presidency is really unlikely to be the inspiration for updated productions of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

      Somebody will always use the current person in charge as the inspiration for one of Shakespeare’s plays. Maybe it won’t be Caesar, but it will be something. It doesn’t have to make sense; they’ll just do it because the person currently in charge is always a big target.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.