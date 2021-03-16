— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) March 15, 2021
Gotta admit, this sounds a lot more like the Julius Caesar in the history books…
Entirely unrelated, probably:
*BIDEN TO HOLD HIS FIRST NEWS CONFERENCE ON MARCH 25
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) March 16, 2021
Biden's new phrase: "Shots in arms and money in pockets."pic.twitter.com/lUDQctZHhr
— The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2021
Finally: The federal government is set to launch a massive confidence-building campaign to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated against #Covid19, @levfacher reports. The previous administration's $300M effort never got off the ground. https://t.co/gObXGIGU6i
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 15, 2021
