At this moment in time, being vaccinated is a bit like having a comic book hero special power. Realistically, a fully vaccinated, otherwise healthy person can pretty much walk around mouth kissing strangers*, while life for the unvaccinated is what it has been for the last year or so.

In a few months time, that will all change. I think Biden’s July 4 prediction was a bit conservative (as it should have been), but certainly COVID will be over for the vast majority of the US by mid- to late-Summer.

That leaves the assholes who don’t want to get vaccinated. In the comments on my post yesterday, there was some discussion about proof of vaccination. My take on the current vaccination card is that it’s inadequate as proof — it’s simply a card with a couple of stickers indicating the lots of vaccine used when the card carrier got their jab(s). Places like Israel have more robust alternatives like their “green pass”. Here’s a non-paywalled overview of the technology and privacy issues, but basically, you can have an app that displays a QR code that can be scanned at concerts and other mass gatherings to prove your vaccination status.

My guess is that we’ll develop something like this, or maybe there will be multiple versions, and it will be driven by corporations like airlines and ticket sites. Delta, which currently runs planes with empty middle seats, is going to want to fill those things back up, and the best way to do so is to only let the vaccinated fly. Ticketmaster can justify their abusively high fees by only selling to the vaccinated, and adding a scan of the green card to the entry process at venues.

Yeah, there are privacy issues, and there needs to be an opt-out for those few who truly can’t take the vaccine. I’m not predicting that you’ll need to get your green card scanned to go to Wal-Mart or the grocery store. But for things that are considered optional luxuries, like leisure travel and attending concerts, there’s going to be immense pressure to make sure that the herd attending is, indeed, immune. This is another reason why I believe that far fewer than 1/3 of Republicans will not get vaccinated.

* Of course, any such actions should be undertaken solely at your own risk, and the management of Balloon-Juice cannot be held responsible for any reader attempting this. This is not medical or legal advice. Consult your doctor, attorney and/or Q-shaman before attempting.