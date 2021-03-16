Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Superpower

The Superpower

At this moment in time, being vaccinated is a bit like having a comic book hero special power. Realistically, a fully vaccinated, otherwise healthy person can pretty much walk around mouth kissing strangers*, while life for the unvaccinated is what it has been for the last year or so.

In a few months time, that will all change. I think Biden’s July 4 prediction was a bit conservative (as it should have been), but certainly COVID will be over for the vast majority of the US by mid- to late-Summer.

That leaves the assholes who don’t want to get vaccinated. In the comments on my post yesterday, there was some discussion about proof of vaccination. My take on the current vaccination card is that it’s inadequate as proof — it’s simply a card with a couple of stickers indicating the lots of vaccine used when the card carrier got their jab(s). Places like Israel have more robust alternatives like their “green pass”. Here’s a non-paywalled overview of the technology and privacy issues, but basically, you can have an app that displays a QR code that can be scanned at concerts and other mass gatherings to prove your vaccination status.

My guess is that we’ll develop something like this, or maybe there will be multiple versions, and it will be driven by corporations like airlines and ticket sites. Delta, which currently runs planes with empty middle seats, is going to want to fill those things back up, and the best way to do so is to only let the vaccinated fly. Ticketmaster can justify their abusively high fees by only selling to the vaccinated, and adding a scan of the green card to the entry process at venues.

Yeah, there are privacy issues, and there needs to be an opt-out for those few who truly can’t take the vaccine. I’m not predicting that you’ll need to get your green card scanned to go to Wal-Mart or the grocery store. But for things that are considered optional luxuries, like leisure travel and attending concerts, there’s going to be immense pressure to make sure that the herd attending is, indeed, immune. This is another reason why I believe that far fewer than 1/3 of Republicans will not get vaccinated.

* Of course, any such actions should be undertaken solely at your own risk, and the management of Balloon-Juice cannot be held responsible for any reader attempting this. This is not medical or legal advice. Consult your doctor, attorney and/or Q-shaman before attempting.

      dnfree

      Public service announcement for anyone making corned beef this season. Here is the horseradish sauce that came with my recipe, excellent on both the meat and the vegetables.  The horseradish I use is the kind in the refrigerator case, not the kind on the shelf with the mayonnaise.

      Horseradish sauce:
      1 c. sour cream
      2-1/2 tbsp. prepared horseradish
      1 tsp. lemon juice
      1/2 tsp. dried dill (I use more)

      Mix together and serve at room temperature.

      Keith P.

      @dnfree: Thanks!!! I broke down last week and got Boars Head instead of making my own…terrible, like mildly salted leather. Homemade is absolutely the way to go

      Ohio Mom

      Good news from Columbus: all Ohioans 16 and over will be eligible for a Covid vaccine starting March 29!

      Add in a week or so to find an appointment, three weeks between jabs, another two or so after the second (counts on fingers), that comes out to …somewhere before Memorial Day when you’ll be able to let out that big sigh of relief.

      Ain’t competent government grand?

      Lobo

      There needs to be a low tech solution.  If anything, vaccine scheduling as shown us the limit of of “apps will save the world” for many communities.

      germy

      MCCONNELL threatening to grind Senate to halt if Dems eliminate the filibuster: "The Senate would be like a hundred-car pile up, nothing moving."

      — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) March 16, 2021

      germy

      Jared Kushner is trending and I want to know when there will be a commission investigating the allegation told to a Vanity Fair reporter: that Jared had deliberately scrapped a response plan to punish "Blue States." AKA states dismantling white supremacy.

      — 🆘Rev Magdalen (@revmagdalen) March 16, 2021

      DaBunny

      I think you’re too sanguine about the effect of a large virus reservior amongst us. If the virus is still circulating and mutating, there’s a pretty good chance it’ll “come up with” a workaround for the vaccines. Then we’re back to square one.

      Relatedly, that’s why we need to get the whole world vaccinated ASAP. Including the poor Brazilians suffering under that asshole Bolsenaro.

      MattF

      I’m pretty hopeful. Vaccinating the most vulnerable en masse makes direct, obvious sense, and reduces the intensity of the most likely hot spots. Wouldn’t be surprised if we need boosters six to eight months from now.

      Jeffro

      I have already gotten dose 1 of the Moderna vaccine, and have to admit, I haven’t begun to think about what I will and won’t do once I’ve gotten dose 2 + a month has gone by.

      BUT

      I am not dining out indoors, watching a movie in a theater, or working out in an enclosed gym until this fall at the earliest.  I’ll be flying domestically once, late this July, and that’s it until the fall at the earliest.  I’m going to keep double-masking whenever I’m in a store (grocery or otherwise).  I’m not going to any of these huge outdoor festivals or ballpark concerts either (sorry Crue!)

      Society has a lot of shit to get figured out before I’m going to do any of that stuff.  And there’s lots of outdoors stuff to do around here anyway.  ;)

      germy

      BOSTON (AP) — State health officials say a variant of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil has been found in Massachusetts for the first time.

      The state Department of Public Health in a statement Tuesday described the person with the variant only as a woman in her 30s who lives in Barnstable County.

      She tested positive in late February. No information about her travel was released.

      PJ

      @Ken: ​
        Yeah, it’s not much of a threat when it changes nothing. Except maybe Mitch’s statement will piss Manchin off, which is something positive.

      It does seem to indicate that Mitch knows change is coming. If he were confident about the filibuster staying as is, he would just keep his mouth shut.

      Uncle Cosmo

      I would presume that for international travel, vaccination data would be included in (and readable from) biometric passports. Probably need to work out international agreements on standardized formats and contents and then require them. Once that’s done – I’m guessing it’ll take 2 years at minimum – Feds could offer current passport holders a break (maybe credit for remaining validity) on upgrade or replacement. Or just require them & let us eat the extra cost – I kinda doubt most of us international travelers will feel it much in the wallet, especially if the result is recovering freedom to move about the planet…

      Another Scott

      I heard a bit of a Andy Slavitt/Tony Fauci press conference yesterday. Slavitt said that there was not going to be a federal vaccination ID card and that was that. (I think that’s a mistake, myself, but it’s not worth a battle now). He said there were 3-4 rules that they were hoping to encourage in vaccination ID cards, among them that they be open-source and run by some non-profit.

      I do wonder how vaccinated travelers are going to be treated.

      “Oh, you’ve got the Apple iVax Card v 1.23c2? We don’t accept that. It has to be 1.25 or later. Do you have a GNOME card? We take any version of that.”

      :-/

      Too much money is at stake for something not to be worked out. Here’s hoping that something good results before too many people are too aggravated.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Frank Wilhoit

      “…certainly COVID will be over for the vast majority of the US by mid- to late-Summer….”

      Everyone who has hitherto made any statement of this form has wound up looking a fool.  The virus is still trying to survive and there are still humans trying to help it.

      Benw

      NYS is rolling out the Excelsior Pass!!

      Excelsior Pass is coming soon. Earlier this month, New York announced a pilot program with Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center to test Excelsior Pass—a free, fast and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results at businesses or venues. New York is now testing Excelsior Pass with select “Beta” participants

      I’m getting jab 2 this weekend, so I’m considering trying it out, beta-style!

      geg6

      @dnfree: ​
       
      I’ll bet the fresh horseradish my sister makes every year would be delicious in that. I don’t know how she gets through grating it (I don’t think she owns a gas mask, but…). It’s easy to grow, if one is so inclined.

      dnfree

      @geg6: Yes, fresh-grated would be the gold standard. Second best is the kind in the refrigerated cases that I use. It has a very short “best by” date of just a month or two in the refrigerator. Anything shelf-stable isn’t going to be even close.  It took me a couple of trips to find the refrigerated kind this year, and honestly it’s the highlight of the meal (along with the homemade soda bread). I’m a vegetarian and that’s why I say it’s good on the vegetables, which at our house are cooked separately from the corned beef but with the same spices.

