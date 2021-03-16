WATCH: A large wooden castle symbolizing the coronavirus was burned in Russia on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rKeYPAfBZw — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2021





The CDC reports ~71.1 million people have received at least 1 dose of a Covid vaccine, including ~38.3 million who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose vax or the 2-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech & Moderna https://t.co/eLy3Qe5rIW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 109.0 million, or 32.9 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.43 million shots per day. 21.4% of Americans have received at least one shot; 11.5% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/6tp33zmDus — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 16, 2021

The plan includes a major emphasis on community-level messaging, with more than $500 million allocated for recruiting local leaders and community organizations to encourage vaccine uptake and ensure racial equity in vaccine distribution. https://t.co/MXLnPUxkiv via @statnews — Gideon Gil (@GideonGil) March 15, 2021

The US had +45,045 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 30.1 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 55,423 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 15. pic.twitter.com/fwzpykrL62 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 16, 2021

.@DrTomFrieden: "The key thing, Katy, about vaccines, is to have complete transparency. Give people all of the information we have, everything we know. So that people can make the right decision, and get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/DQxF6M4mOX — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) March 15, 2021

A closely guarded @WhiteHouse list attracted almost every stripe of would-be line jumper, from reps of Cabinet secretaries to young desk jockeys to those claiming ties to @jaredkushner. /2 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) March 15, 2021



Scoop from Vanity Fair, “Shot Chasers: How Officials in Trump’s Lame-Duck White House Scrambled to Score COVID-19 Vaccinations”:

… Among this group, Vanity Fair has learned, were chiefs of staff of cabinet agencies, some of whose bosses had become notorious for publicly disregarding pandemic safeguards like mask wearing. They wanted to know, “Would they be able to get four or six doses for their front office?” said a former senior administration official. Though some would claim to be inquiring on behalf of their teams, the official said, in fact “their ask was not about their employees.” Though it is not clear who ultimately succeeded in crashing the list, which morphed continuously as names were punted off of it and then mysteriously reappeared, most petitioners ran into a surprisingly hard line. “It ain’t happening,” was a common refrain, said one career official familiar with the decision-making. In part this was because Meadows—who, like many working in the White House, contracted COVID-19 late last year—had received explicit directions from his boss. On December 13, President Trump tweeted that White House employees would wait their turn unless “specifically necessary.”… Why, in a White House infamous for flouting pandemic precautions, would some political appointees in the executive branch show such determination in attempting to score a shot? According to the former senior administration official, the answer is simple enough: Vaccinations would enable these high-flying rule flouters to “maintain” their active lifestyles. The previously unreported struggle over the White House list was just one front in a sprawling secret war that raged for months at the highest levels of the federal government. The question of how to equitably vaccinate a federal workforce of 2.1 million people in the midst of a presidential transition ended up pitting the National Security Council against officials from Operation Warp Speed, and career staff against political appointees. It also sparked resentment, suspicions of missing doses, and allegations of line jumping… Asked why General Perna didn’t respond to questions from the Trump administration’s task force members, a Pentagon spokesperson said he “briefed the White House COVID task force…on January 21, 2021”—the first full day of the Biden administration. The spokesperson added that an HHS computer system called Tiberius “provides vaccine accountability” and can be audited…

======

WHO vaccine safety experts meet to review Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after several European countries halted rollouts https://t.co/2TfdY9uHsl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2021

Concerns about AstraZeneca's vax throw Europe’s vaccine rollout into deeper disarray. Germany, France, Italy and Spain became the latest countries to suspend use of the vaccine even as a 3rd wave of the pandemic threatens the continent https://t.co/PopN1czMsx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2021

The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the jabhttps://t.co/lMGLyYHqct — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 16, 2021

Venice empty as Italy locks down due to a rise in Covid-19 cases https://t.co/n079roqwhd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 15, 2021

Russia on Tuesday confirmed 9,393 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,409,438https://t.co/UpGFHolIaY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 16, 2021

JUST IN: A more contagious strain of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa has been detected in Russia, the country’s health authorities said Tuesdayhttps://t.co/fWjXIlHBmu — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 16, 2021

India widens coronavirus curbs as infections top 20,000 for sixth day https://t.co/ri2qXAwlll pic.twitter.com/kbTehObSKS — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2021

Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine after safety scare https://t.co/F1bTfZqlxG pic.twitter.com/Yj2Fbpr46K — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2021

Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge https://t.co/KBjbnZOHeN pic.twitter.com/Itivc8KZpS — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2021

Rodrigo Duterte Is Using One of the World's Longest COVID-19 Lockdowns to Strengthen His Grip on the Philippines ?@AieBalagtasSee? reports https://t.co/zXdpSOxRAa — Emily Rauhala (@emilyrauhala) March 15, 2021

Brazil needs vaccines. China is benefiting. China is a major supplier of coronavirus vaccine, giving it enormous leverage in pandemic-ravaged nations. Brazil, recently hostile to the Chinese company Huawei, has suddenly changed its stance https://t.co/RIxmsBcOvC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2021

Moscow has accused the U.S. of targeting its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by pressuring Brazil to reject ithttps://t.co/YP9vNGGxdh — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 16, 2021

Canada is behind on vaccinating its population because it lacks the ability to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine and has had to rely on the global supply chain for the lifesaving shots. https://t.co/dF1ggDi8qR — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2021

The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan Demands are mounting for, at the very least, some hint of what the roadmap to normalcy looks like: How many vaccinations will it take, how many cases, and how many phases https://t.co/qLDV4Wz7Mc — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) March 15, 2021

======

I've said it before and I'll say it again: There is a great book to be written about the Oxford-AstraZeneca #Covid19 project. I can't wait to read it.

While we wait, this from @matthewherper will help you make sense of today's developments. https://t.co/4MY0Fuf43K — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 15, 2021

Scientists in New York are concerned about a so-called 'escape variant.' It's a mutant that is spreading in NYC. "Some scientists are calling this the 'escape variant' because it may have the ability to avoid our immune system," said Dr. Alok Patel https://t.co/OmV98o66FP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2021

Thread, for those who miss the Covid Tracking Project:

Here's the latest in our ongoing effort to help data users find, understand, and use federal COVID-19 data. We've created a bit of code that combines federal testing, case, death, and hospitalization data in a single spreadsheet.https://t.co/QuHNyVSHrB — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 15, 2021

B117 deadlier than other #COVID19 strains, more data affirm Findings in more than 2.2 million people suggest B117 has a 61% higher death rate, in line with a study last weekhttps://t.co/rUlLPHCxHa pic.twitter.com/w0jhevGkHj — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 15, 2021

Roche launches COVID-19 variant test to help monitor mutations https://t.co/rmUEgMPWFt pic.twitter.com/YGZbs0534x — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2021

The @moderna_tx group has started human trials of a #COVID19 #vaccine booster that is designed to tackle some of the variant forms of #SARSCoV2 . It would be used, if it works, as a 3rd booster.https://t.co/K6WP2jJipw — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 15, 2021

Commentor H.E. Wolf located a tweet photo comparing a microchip needle (the kind vets use for pets) to a vaccine needle. They are visibly different! If you’re not phobic, you can show this to your ‘vaccine hesitant’ acquaintances, if you think it will help.

======

Unmasked spring breakers are descending on Florida. ‘It’s a perfect formula for spreading the disease,’ one health expert warns https://t.co/uTbW1l7Oxp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson is leading his show undermining public confidence in the Covid vaccines, saying public health experts need to face questions about them: "One of those questions is: 'How effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine?'" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021

What the fuck is in this, for you, man? Like, are you hoping more people get sick and die so you can hold that against Biden/democrats in 2022? What's the point? Usually it's garden-variety racism/Ayn Rand fever dream bullshit, but with this, I can't make out the endgame. https://t.co/UfFsTIyrmm — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 16, 2021