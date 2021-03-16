Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, March 15-16

Scoop from Vanity Fair, “Shot Chasers: How Officials in Trump’s Lame-Duck White House Scrambled to Score COVID-19 Vaccinations”:

Among this group, Vanity Fair has learned, were chiefs of staff of cabinet agencies, some of whose bosses had become notorious for publicly disregarding pandemic safeguards like mask wearing. They wanted to know, “Would they be able to get four or six doses for their front office?” said a former senior administration official. Though some would claim to be inquiring on behalf of their teams, the official said, in fact “their ask was not about their employees.”

Though it is not clear who ultimately succeeded in crashing the list, which morphed continuously as names were punted off of it and then mysteriously reappeared, most petitioners ran into a surprisingly hard line. “It ain’t happening,” was a common refrain, said one career official familiar with the decision-making. In part this was because Meadows—who, like many working in the White House, contracted COVID-19 late last year—had received explicit directions from his boss. On December 13, President Trump tweeted that White House employees would wait their turn unless “specifically necessary.”…

Why, in a White House infamous for flouting pandemic precautions, would some political appointees in the executive branch show such determination in attempting to score a shot? According to the former senior administration official, the answer is simple enough: Vaccinations would enable these high-flying rule flouters to “maintain” their active lifestyles.

The previously unreported struggle over the White House list was just one front in a sprawling secret war that raged for months at the highest levels of the federal government. The question of how to equitably vaccinate a federal workforce of 2.1 million people in the midst of a presidential transition ended up pitting the National Security Council against officials from Operation Warp Speed, and career staff against political appointees. It also sparked resentment, suspicions of missing doses, and allegations of line jumping…

Asked why General Perna didn’t respond to questions from the Trump administration’s task force members, a Pentagon spokesperson said he “briefed the White House COVID task force…on January 21, 2021”—the first full day of the Biden administration. The spokesperson added that an HHS computer system called Tiberius “provides vaccine accountability” and can be audited…

Thread, for those who miss the Covid Tracking Project:

Commentor H.E. Wolf located a tweet photo comparing a microchip needle (the kind vets use for pets) to a vaccine needle. They are visibly different! If you’re not phobic, you can show this to your ‘vaccine hesitant’ acquaintances, if you think it will help.

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/15 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/15 China reported 13 new imported confirmed cases, 7 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria (1 via Cairo) & 1 each from Egypt, Jordan (via Kathmandu) & the Ukraine (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a US national coming from Nepal; 6 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Jordan (via Kathmandu) & 2 from Nigeria 
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Mali (via Paris CdG), Japan, Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol), the UAE & Serbia (via Vienna)
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Mexico
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Mozambique

       

      Overall in China, 6 confirmed cases recovered, 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 328 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 182 active confirmed cases in the country (178 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 260 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 0 suspect cases. 3,957 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/16 Hong Kong reported 18 new cases, 3 imported & 15 domestic (2 of whom does not yet have source of infection identified).

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Saturday was 97 new cases.

      They changed the web site format yesterday afternoon:

      Sunday new cases = 123. Currently at 1174 deaths.
      Positivity at 1.5%

      25.4 % of population with at least 1 dose of vaccine
      188,723 with at least 1 dose
      96,088 complete vaccination

      And, God willing and the creek don’t rise, I will be one of today’s new vaccinations.

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 17 and test positivity rate over the same period is 2.6 percent.

      The state Department of Health reports that there were 46 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 22 on O‘ahu, 15 on Maui, seven on Hawai‘i Island, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out of state. There were a total of 693 cases logged over the past two weeks, 242 of them on Maui.
      [snip]
      On Maui, the DOH reports that 18 percent of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine; and 7.9 percent have completed two doses. In total, Maui County has administered 42,744 doses among a total population base of 167,417. Source

    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Things are turning around in Florida, thank dog! The test positivity rate in my county is down to 8% (was in double-digits a couple of weeks back). About 20% of Floridians have received one shot and 11% are fully vaccinated. I’m not eligible for a shot yet, but our shitty governor is allegedly going to lower the age range soon.

