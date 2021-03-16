Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Congratulations, Secretary Haaland!

Congratulations, Secretary Haaland!

Not gonna lie, I was terrified to post about Secretary Haaland’s confirmation hearings, for fear of jinxing the process. This is legitimately fantastic news!

Haaland was confirmed by a 51-40 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Cabinet nomination by President Joe Biden. Four Republicans voted yes: Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic, saying her selection means that Indigenous people — who lived in North America before the United States was created — will for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made. Interior also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks and endangered species…

Supporters projected a photo of Haaland, a two-term congresswoman who represents greater Albuquerque, on the side of the Interior building in downtown Washington with text that read “Our Ancestors’ Dreams Come True.”…


From Julian Brave NoiseCat’s Washington Post op-ed last month, “Why Senate Republicans fear Deb Haaland”:

At her confirmation hearing... Haaland, a tribal citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, introduced herself in her family’s Keres language, which today has only 13,000 speakers. She acknowledged that the land upon which the hearing was taking place once belonged to the Piscataway people — a rebuke of Stuart and the countless politicians and bureaucrats who dedicated themselves to the cause of Indigenous annihilation.

“The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me,” she said. Indeed, we have had many interior secretaries with close ties to powerful men in the C-suite and on Capitol Hill. But we have never had an interior secretary who tended to traditional gardens, cooked for pueblo feast days and stood with the Oceti Sakowin Nation at Standing Rock in defense of tribal treaty rights.

Perhaps as a consequence, Haaland’s nomination has proved particularly contentious, as Republican senators, many from Western states, used the hearing to attack, sometimes with remarkable animosity, what they misleadingly portrayed as her extreme views on fossil fuels and national parks.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the senior Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, shouted over Haaland, accusing the congresswoman of wanting to legalize drugs to replace tax revenue from oil and gas. (Haaland backed legalizing and taxing cannabis as a congresswoman, but never advocated doing so instead of taxing fossil fuels.) Montana Sen. Steve Daines — who, like Barrasso, has received more than $1 million in campaign contributions from oil and gas companies — demanded Haaland retract a tweet stating that “Republicans don’t believe in science.” (In 2019, Daines said, “To suggest that [climate change] is human-caused is not a sound scientific conclusion.”)…

What Haaland actually brings — and what the Republican Party seems to consider so dangerous — are experiences and perspectives that have never found representation in the leadership of the executive branch. In fact, Republicans’ depiction of the first Native American ever nominated to the Cabinet as a “radical” threat to a Western “way of life” revealed something about the conservative id: a deep-seated fear that when the dispossessed finally attain a small measure of power, we will turn around and do to them what their governments and ancestors did to us.

This is not, in fact, some sort of continent-size conquest in reverse — but Republicans should fear antagonizing Native American voters…

And now, the work begins…

In October 2019, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) led a House subcommittee hearing on the effects of anti-government extremism on federal land management officials. The Government Accountability Office had recently documented more than 350 incidents of threats and assaults targeting land management employees between 2013 and 2017.

As the watchdog group noted, even that data did not capture the full picture, in part because not all incidents are reported. Some officials told investigators they “consider receiving threats a normal part of their job.”

Haaland, then in her first congressional term, stressed that these “extremist ideologies did not develop in a vacuum.” She read aloud a quote from former Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) on the 2014 armed standoff between federal agents and militias at Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s ranch, in which Heller praised the militiamen as “patriots.” And she noted that Nevada state Rep. Michele Fiore had supported the armed militants who took control of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016. Fiore, a Republican, dismissed the Bureau of Land Management at the time as “a bureaucratic agency of basically terrorism.”…

Haaland’s ascent comes at a particularly volatile moment, in the wake of a violent Capitol insurrection that included members of many of the same anti-government militia groups that have waged war on the Interior Department. And it comes after four years of the Trump administration, which coddled anti-federal land zealots and prioritized natural resource extraction over all else.

All of this has public land advocates and experts who track far-right groups worried about the risk of armed conflict between federal agencies and anti-government militias…

  • Butch
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Mousebumples
  • Parfigliano
  • rikyrah
  • Skepticat

    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      Excellent news indeed. My maverick History teacher in high school, who taught a rigorous elective in the history of Native Americans, is out there somewhere, kvelling.

      Thank you to all the people who helped turn out the Democratic vote in 2018 and 2020, to make this possible.

    5. 5.

      Skepticat

      This makes me both happy and hopeful. It’s such a relief to see cabinet officers whose mission is not to destroy the department they oversee.

    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Not gonna lie, I was terrified to post about Secretary Haaland’s confirmation hearings, for fear of jinxing the process.

      I am now transferring that anxiety to the confirmation of the three new Democratic members of the US Postal Service board of governors.

      One thing The Former Guy did, is raise our awareness of tNot gonna lie, I was terrified to post about Secretary Haaland’s confirmation hearings, for fear of jinxing the process. he importance of the thousands of “boring” political appointees who we never gave a thought to before. Have any jackals ever known the name of the Postmaster General before DeJoy? Let alone knew about the whole Board of Governors thing?

