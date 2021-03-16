BREAKING: A majority of U.S. Senators have voted to confirm Deb Haaland as the nation’s Secretary of the Interior, making her the first Native American in history to lead a Cabinet agency. Full coverage: https://t.co/XW8Kpf4S6O pic.twitter.com/x2D7f1ugWl — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) March 15, 2021

Not gonna lie, I was terrified to post about Secretary Haaland’s confirmation hearings, for fear of jinxing the process. This is legitimately fantastic news!



It's official — @DebHaalandNM is our Secretary of the Interior. Congratulations, Madam Secretary! https://t.co/LtJ5tqAG5c — Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) March 15, 2021

Representative Deb Haaland became the first Native American cabinet secretary after she was confirmed as Secretary of the Interior. The Senate confirmed the New Mexico Democrat by a 51-40 vote in her favor https://t.co/6KovHbIQVw pic.twitter.com/w4ELqi2lls — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2021

My friend @DebHaalandNM believes in preserving our public lands for generations to come. And she can help the federal government honor its promises to tribal nations. She’s going to be an incredible @Interior Secretary. #DebForInterior pic.twitter.com/eSWGsCNM01 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 15, 2021

The confirmation of Secretary Deb Haaland is a strong step forward in Democrats’ mission to advance a sustainable clean energy future in America with equity and justice for all. Her confirmation is historic and is a source of pride for the House. https://t.co/1qFTNOOX8t — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 15, 2021

"It's a wonderful feeling that we can now refer to her as Madam Secretary." Citizens of tribes across the U.S. cried and clapped in celebration as Deb Haaland became the first Native American confirmed as secretary of a Cabinet agency. https://t.co/Y3trL2xPf9 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2021

.@DebHaalandNM was confirmed by a 51-40 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Cabinet nomination by @JoeBiden. https://t.co/ggBtxTIzaL — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) March 16, 2021

… Haaland was confirmed by a 51-40 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Cabinet nomination by President Joe Biden. Four Republicans voted yes: Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic, saying her selection means that Indigenous people — who lived in North America before the United States was created — will for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made. Interior also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks and endangered species… Supporters projected a photo of Haaland, a two-term congresswoman who represents greater Albuquerque, on the side of the Interior building in downtown Washington with text that read “Our Ancestors’ Dreams Come True.”…

Congratulations to my fierce climate sister, @DebHaalandNM, on being confirmed today! We at @ENERGY are ready to fight alongside your mighty team at @Interior. Together, a mighty army to defend our planet: #BeFierce — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) March 16, 2021

Thrilled that @DebHaalandNM was confirmed today as Secretary of the @Interior. She's a real champion in the climate fight, and I'm excited to work with her to share innovative federal lands & resources policies with the world. — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 16, 2021

Under Trump, the Interior Secretary was an oil & gas lobbyist. Now, it’s Deb Haaland. Things are looking up. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 16, 2021

Making history, the Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as Interior secretary Monday, making her the first Native American member of to serve in a presidential Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/oOBWw3gxZ2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 16, 2021

Deb Haaland becomes the first Native American confirmed to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior pic.twitter.com/cSg4tUTz0A — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) March 15, 2021

It’s official, and it’s about time! Join us in Congratulating Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior and the nation’s first Indigenous Cabinet member! pic.twitter.com/gyxfvEKMSZ — Lakota Law Project (@lakotalaw) March 15, 2021

Senator Murkowski just cast the 50th and would-be deciding vote for Deb Haaland's historic nomination to Interior Secretary. There's poetry in that:https://t.co/1SqYGOOYs8 — #DebForInterior (@jnoisecat) March 15, 2021



From Julian Brave NoiseCat’s Washington Post op-ed last month, “Why Senate Republicans fear Deb Haaland”:

… At her confirmation hearing... Haaland, a tribal citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, introduced herself in her family’s Keres language, which today has only 13,000 speakers. She acknowledged that the land upon which the hearing was taking place once belonged to the Piscataway people — a rebuke of Stuart and the countless politicians and bureaucrats who dedicated themselves to the cause of Indigenous annihilation. “The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me,” she said. Indeed, we have had many interior secretaries with close ties to powerful men in the C-suite and on Capitol Hill. But we have never had an interior secretary who tended to traditional gardens, cooked for pueblo feast days and stood with the Oceti Sakowin Nation at Standing Rock in defense of tribal treaty rights. Perhaps as a consequence, Haaland’s nomination has proved particularly contentious, as Republican senators, many from Western states, used the hearing to attack, sometimes with remarkable animosity, what they misleadingly portrayed as her extreme views on fossil fuels and national parks. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the senior Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, shouted over Haaland, accusing the congresswoman of wanting to legalize drugs to replace tax revenue from oil and gas. (Haaland backed legalizing and taxing cannabis as a congresswoman, but never advocated doing so instead of taxing fossil fuels.) Montana Sen. Steve Daines — who, like Barrasso, has received more than $1 million in campaign contributions from oil and gas companies — demanded Haaland retract a tweet stating that “Republicans don’t believe in science.” (In 2019, Daines said, “To suggest that [climate change] is human-caused is not a sound scientific conclusion.”)… What Haaland actually brings — and what the Republican Party seems to consider so dangerous — are experiences and perspectives that have never found representation in the leadership of the executive branch. In fact, Republicans’ depiction of the first Native American ever nominated to the Cabinet as a “radical” threat to a Western “way of life” revealed something about the conservative id: a deep-seated fear that when the dispossessed finally attain a small measure of power, we will turn around and do to them what their governments and ancestors did to us. This is not, in fact, some sort of continent-size conquest in reverse — but Republicans should fear antagonizing Native American voters…

The Interior Department manages half a billion acres of land across the country and parts of its waters. Agency officials must juggle the often competing needs of conservation with the exploration of the country's natural resources.https://t.co/reRU0ik98J pic.twitter.com/SzuTReq90V — Insider (@thisisinsider) March 15, 2021

Secretary @DebHaalandNM is a barrier-breaking leader who will help bring a much-needed perspective to @Interior. I look forward to working with her to ensure our national parks & public lands better reflect our nation’s people and history — and make these lands accessible to all. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 15, 2021

Deb Haaland's historic confirmation is a significant step forward for Native representation in our government. While a family emergency kept me from voting on her confirmation today, I remain confident that Secretary Haaland will lead with integrity and purpose. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 16, 2021

"Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household made me fierce. I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land." Congratulations @DebHaalandNM !https://t.co/k6BYnozsb3 — Guild Cinema (@GuildCinema) March 16, 2021

Congratulations Madam Secretary, @DebHaalandNM! @Interior, America, and her lands are lucky to have you preserving and protecting our public lands! pic.twitter.com/auMdLUaQce — Dr. Lisa Welch (@Welch_tx) March 15, 2021

The seated man is the Secretary of the Interior. He is signing the contract for construction of the Garrison Dam, which, in 1954, will flood and destroy the farmlands of Gillette's tribes. The result? — Lisa Guide (@lguide) March 15, 2021

I could be on the Senate floor all day talking about @DebHaalandNM’s qualifications to be Secretary of the Interior. Instead I'll just share a few key points. Tune in as I discuss the future of DOI under her skilled leadership. https://t.co/a6qaWviPl3 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 11, 2021

Why do GOP senators Barrasso + Daines keep trying to paint Deb Haaland as "radical"? Because she wants to protect public lands as interior secretary. And they get millions of bucks from the oil and gas industry, which wants to drill all over public lands. https://t.co/gYfR1eGDzF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 3, 2021

Here's a little sampling of how Alaska Natives feel about Deb Haaland being confirmed. A public letter from a couple of days ago, signed by 127 Alaska Native women united in support of her confirmation. https://t.co/VwW1o2140H — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 3, 2021

And now, the work begins…

Deb Haaland's first big challenge at Interior: Homegrown extremists https://t.co/q8oa4Seby4 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 12, 2021