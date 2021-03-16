Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking: Mass Shooting in Atlanta. Alternate Title: Fuck Guns

Breaking: Mass Shooting in Atlanta. Alternate Title: Fuck Guns

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

Eight people have died in shootings at three locations in Greater Atlanta.

Five of the dead, all Asian women working at two massage parlors in Atlanta across the street from each other, were killed in what appears to be one continuous sequence of events. Three more were killed at an Asian massage parlor in Cherokee County, north and a hint west of central Atlanta. A suspect is in custody, a 21  year old white man named Robert Aaron Long.

There isn’t much more to say with any confidence yet. It’s possible this is a hate crime, anti-Asian racism. It may not be; maybe incel misogyny is part of or the whole reason. Other factors could weigh in, or be the whole story. We don’t know, but we will soon, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t leaping to conclusions, including about what role was played by the words of a formerly very powerful person who has said a lot of stuff about China over the last year. But the truth is I don’t know anything, and I’m not going to say out loud what I think just yet.

But one thing is overwhelmingly clear: guns are poison.

Breaking: Mass Shooting in Atlanta. Alternate Title: Fuck Guns

They destroy society. Their mere presence threatens the concept of a commonwealth: you can’t have a true public sphere if some members of society arrogate to themselves the private right to make life/death decisions anywhere, anytime. And in the reality  in which we live, they wreck lives. They ruin the worlds of those who own them; gun suicides amount to about two thirds of all gun deaths–and every life thus lost shreds those of uncounted more who loved the one they’ve lost.  And they destroy whole universes in and around the victims of others’ choices to pull a trigger–including the half of all women murder victims, killed by their intimate partners.

We can have a civic society, and as the Atlanta murders remind us in all the awfulness of these crimes, we can have one in which existing while female isn’t a capital offense, if and only if we radically change access to guns in America.

That’s it. Got nothing more in the face of yet another story that will be “too soon” for politics until it’s deep enough in the past to have no impact on politics.

Fuck guns.

Image: Johannes Helder, Man with a pistol1899.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      Five of the dead, all Asian women working at two massage parlors in Atlanta across the street from each other, were killed in what appears to be one continuous sequence of events. Three more were killed at an Asian massage parlor in Cherokee County, north and a hint west of central Atlanta. A suspect is in custody, a 21 year old white man named Robert Allen Long.

      I will not jump to any conclusions. But goddam guns and goddam gun nuts.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Please don’t take this thread down, since we have two on this very sad news.  It is good to have both of your perspectives.  We can multi-task here.

      Too many guns.  Affects us on so many levels.  I think we should stop reassuring assholes that we are not coming for their guns.  They should not be handed out like gum drops.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Horrible.

      Please correct the suspect’s name: Robert Aaron Long (according to the AP).

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      Tom

      @Brachiator:

      I have been around guns at different times in my life. I hunted when I was a teen, under adult supervision and the realization that guns are really only useful for killing things was paramount. Then in the Navy I carried a 45 pistol on in port ship security watch, with orders that if I felt it necessary I was to shoot to kill. I never had to take it out of the holster. Later I served temp duty with the Shore Patrol and we didn’t carry guns, only nightsticks and handcuffs.  So I’ve been around guns and know what they are used for and what the end result of actually using them generally is. (I have a buddy who is an ex Marine, severed a tour in Vietnam, carried an M16 with him, every where he went, never fired it other than at the range.) I know, through the VA, many who carried a gun and used them for their intended purpose.

      My point of all of this is that I see little to no use for a gun in a civilized society. Even in a barely civilized society. Maybe especially in a barely civilized society. Some people with guns seem to feel that they don’t have to be a part of a society, that society owes them something (allegiance?) and they seem to think they have a right to shoot you if you don’t agree with their reasoning or beliefs. I find this a very strange and wrong headed concept. Sort of the opposite of civilization.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike G

      Let me guess the NRA rhetoric:

      He was a “law abiding gun owner” in which case “nothing could be done/who could have expected?”

      Or he was a felon who can’t legally possess guns but got ahold of them anyway, which just proves that gun control laws don’t work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      I didn’t grow up in a home with guns and my dad wouldn’t allow anyone to bring a gun into our home. I just do not grok the idea that a gun signifies protection or safety and I sure as hell have never wanted or hoped to kill a fellow human being. I’ve never been in a circumstances in which someone tried to kill me and so, I can’t see a gun as anything other than a deadly fetish object.

      Reply

