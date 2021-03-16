Eight people have died in shootings at three locations in Greater Atlanta.

Five of the dead, all Asian women working at two massage parlors in Atlanta across the street from each other, were killed in what appears to be one continuous sequence of events. Three more were killed at an Asian massage parlor in Cherokee County, north and a hint west of central Atlanta. A suspect is in custody, a 21 year old white man named Robert Aaron Long.

There isn’t much more to say with any confidence yet. It’s possible this is a hate crime, anti-Asian racism. It may not be; maybe incel misogyny is part of or the whole reason. Other factors could weigh in, or be the whole story. We don’t know, but we will soon, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t leaping to conclusions, including about what role was played by the words of a formerly very powerful person who has said a lot of stuff about China over the last year. But the truth is I don’t know anything, and I’m not going to say out loud what I think just yet.

But one thing is overwhelmingly clear: guns are poison.

They destroy society. Their mere presence threatens the concept of a commonwealth: you can’t have a true public sphere if some members of society arrogate to themselves the private right to make life/death decisions anywhere, anytime. And in the reality in which we live, they wreck lives. They ruin the worlds of those who own them; gun suicides amount to about two thirds of all gun deaths–and every life thus lost shreds those of uncounted more who loved the one they’ve lost. And they destroy whole universes in and around the victims of others’ choices to pull a trigger–including the half of all women murder victims, killed by their intimate partners.

We can have a civic society, and as the Atlanta murders remind us in all the awfulness of these crimes, we can have one in which existing while female isn’t a capital offense, if and only if we radically change access to guns in America.

That’s it. Got nothing more in the face of yet another story that will be “too soon” for politics until it’s deep enough in the past to have no impact on politics.

Fuck guns.

Image: Johannes Helder, Man with a pistol, 1899.