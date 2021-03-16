Here’s a delightful clip about the walrus who allegedly fell asleep on an iceberg in Greenland and woke up in Ireland. The walrus imitation at the top of the clip is indeed hilarious, but do yourself a favor and watch the whole thing because it’s all fabulous:

The guy at the top of this report about the Irish walrus 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nYhYfGmDCt — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) March 15, 2021

Speaking of large, ungainly creatures who’ve washed up on a shore far from the land of their birth (apologies to walruses everywhere for this awkward and defamatory segue), The Former Guy is becoming more former by the day, according to Josh Marshall, who described a bizarre shitgibbon appearance this weekend at a dog rescue grift-gala in Palm Beach.

Marshall referenced photos from the event and said TFG “looks like he’s working as a greeter at a Florida resort.” Marshall’s characterization is on point. The photos appear to show a sweaty and gross greeter at a tacky timeshare that’s separated from the beach by a 6-lane highway and mini-golf complex instead of an ex-prez lording it over the assembled fat cats at a posh Palm Beach resort, even if the latter is the more accurate description. The DJT family mantra is “perception is reality,” so no matter how you slice it, this is a precipitous comedown from the Oval. Marshall speculates on what happened and what it could mean:

Losing his Twitter account really broke Trump in a way I don’t think even he realized it would. This was even partly visible in his final two weeks in office. But of course the other issue is the most obvious one: he’s no longer President. He may cast a pall over our national life. He may have a second or I guess fifth act that returns him to power. But right now he has no power. He can’t do anything… What a number of observers have noted is that without the bully pulpit or the cudgel of power what Trump needs to do now is build up a political apparatus to entrench his power, position himself for 2022 and potentially 2024. But he doesn’t seem to have the patience for any of that. He seems in a word bereft. In January he got punched in the face and he hasn’t come back from it. And while it’s still very early I’m less certain that he will.

TFG’s hold on GOP voters is still solid according to polls, but he’s undeniably a much diminished figure. And that’s good news.

Open thread!