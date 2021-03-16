Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Aaaaarrr! Aaaaarrrr!” (Open Thread)

by

Here’s a delightful clip about the walrus who allegedly fell asleep on an iceberg in Greenland and woke up in Ireland. The walrus imitation at the top of the clip is indeed hilarious, but do yourself a favor and watch the whole thing because it’s all fabulous:

Speaking of large, ungainly creatures who’ve washed up on a shore far from the land of their birth (apologies to walruses everywhere for this awkward and defamatory segue), The Former Guy is becoming more former by the day, according to Josh Marshall, who described a bizarre shitgibbon appearance this weekend at a dog rescue grift-gala in Palm Beach.

Marshall referenced photos from the event and said TFG “looks like he’s working as a greeter at a Florida resort.” Marshall’s characterization is on point. The photos appear to show a sweaty and gross greeter at a tacky timeshare that’s separated from the beach by a 6-lane highway and mini-golf complex instead of an ex-prez lording it over the assembled fat cats at a posh Palm Beach resort, even if the latter is the more accurate description. The DJT family mantra is “perception is reality,” so no matter how you slice it, this is a precipitous comedown from the Oval. Marshall speculates on what happened and what it could mean:

Losing his Twitter account really broke Trump in a way I don’t think even he realized it would. This was even partly visible in his final two weeks in office. But of course the other issue is the most obvious one: he’s no longer President. He may cast a pall over our national life. He may have a second or I guess fifth act that returns him to power. But right now he has no power. He can’t do anything…

What a number of observers have noted is that without the bully pulpit or the cudgel of power what Trump needs to do now is build up a political apparatus to entrench his power, position himself for 2022 and potentially 2024. But he doesn’t seem to have the patience for any of that.

He seems in a word bereft.

In January he got punched in the face and he hasn’t come back from it. And while it’s still very early I’m less certain that he will.

TFG’s hold on GOP voters is still solid according to polls, but he’s undeniably a much diminished figure. And that’s good news.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I cracked up at the report of the GQPers, led by McCarthy who mourned the “heartbreak” that the border has become under Biden.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trnc

      The photos appear to show a sweaty and gross greeter at a tacky timeshare that’s separated from the beach by a 6-lane highway and mini-golf complex instead of an ex-prez lording it over the assembled fat cats at a posh Palm Beach resort, even if the latter is the more accurate description.

      The latter is technically accurate, but I wouldn’t say that it’s more accurate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In January he got punched in the face and he hasn’t come back from it.

      Yeah, he’s such a tuff guy. Hard to believe considering he always paid lawyers to fight his battles for him.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trnc

      @debbie: I put this up at TPM as McCarthy’s full quote:

      Disorder at the border by executive order,
      Coulda used a wall but it needs some more mortar
      So send me your quarters while I make your life shorter
      And I’ll bust out these rhymes in the new world order.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @debbie:

      I cracked up at the report of the GQPers, led by McCarthy who mourned the “heartbreak” that the border has become under Biden.

      Yeah, they’re trying to gin up a “border crisis” story.  There is no border crisis at the moment, so it’s a heavy lift.  But it looks like the WaPo, at least, is biting:

      Biden faces growing political threat from border upheaval (msn.com)

      I keep wondering, do these reporters enjoy being played for suckers by the GQP?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Low Key Swagger

      Speaking of YA books…just wondering if anyone here is familiar with Brent Crawford? One of his titles is “Carter Finally gets it”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      raven

      (CNN)Ammon Bundy, who was to go on trial after being charged with trespassing in the Idaho Statehouse last year, was arrested Monday after he refused to wear a mask in court.

      According to Ada County Sheriff spokesperson Patrick Orr, the Idaho Supreme Court has a mask mandate for anyone entering a courthouse, but when Bundy showed up Monday morning for the first day of his jury trial he wouldn’t wear one and was denied entry.
      Magistrate Judge David Manweiler then issued a warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor.
      Bundy was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail where he is being held on $10,000 bond, Orr said.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Tuneage for a Tuesday.

      In honor of who the heck knows how much rain we’ve had here over the past eight days. Yesterday alone, while it lasted was estimated to be pouring down at a rate of from 1 to 3 inches per hour.

      (I’m no expert but get the impression there should be a possible epilepsy inducement warning preceding the visuals?)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trnc

      @debbie: ​
       

      I wonder if Trump’s cease and desist against the RNC has weakened his grip on them at all?

      I dunno. They certainly seem to still be kissing Insurrectionist 1’s ass. I think the only thing that will break the hold is a noticeable amount of the cult start deprogramming.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: My guess is it made elected Republicans more anxious to stuff the shitgibbon down the memory hole, even if they dare not do so publicly. Rick Scott is in charge of GOP fundraising, and they sent him to placate TFG. Scott was the obvious choice for that mission because he voted to overturn the election results, and that’s all TFG seems to care about.

      I have no idea if Scott got TFG to back off. Maybe he offered him an easy pay day in exchange for not interfering in RNC fundraising. There’s no honor among those thieves, that’s for sure, so who knows how it’ll shake out.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      @raven

      Dunno. Likely open for local traffic but not recommended for anyone else. There have been reports of bridge damage between Paia and the start of the more rustic part of the highway.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      The individually written chapters need to be combined into a manuscript, and there are some minor edits I want to do – a line here and a line there, but we’re talking a lazy day’s work, tops.

      @lowtechcyclist:

      It’s the seventh book in my Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Supervillain series, but books six* and seven both have new main characters, so I think someone could jump in.  There would be small issues with a few characters and bits of world setting you’re supposed to know, but since both those characters are starting new, meeting everyone for the first time, it shouldn’t be bad.

      *Six is Please Don’t Tell My Parents I Work For A Supervillain, which releases on May 4th.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      raven

      @Spanky: Because I don’t live where you do! HD, Lowes, Harbor Freight and Normal Hardware were no go so I just ordered it and it came the next day.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Amir Khalid

      I wonder about the Republicans in Congress who have been sucking up to The Former Guy in the past couple of months. You know, Ted Cruz, MTG, and that ilk. At some point, they’re going to have to think about detaching themselves from him without catching grief from TFG bitter-enders in their states/districts. How are they going to finesse that?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      NotMax

      @Spanky

      You’re right, I’m reading it wrong. Thanks. Point 52 inches, which is roughly 13.25 mm.

      I shall scuttle in shame back to movies and cooking forthwith.

      ;)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geoduck

      It may have been posted here already at some point, but you know there’s a problem when all the Twitter minions are dispatched to announce in unison that the Shiatgibbon has lost weight and is feeling great!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I keep wondering, do these reporters enjoy being played for suckers by the GQP?

      A difficult problem is a potential source of Dem failure and perhaps even disarray.  The media loves those types of stories.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Baud

      New poll shows Cuban-American voters align with GOP

      I had thought younger Cuban Americans were less adamant about Cuba. At what point do we write off that vote and do the right thing with respect to Cuba?

      Reply

