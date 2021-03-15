So yesterday, I made a delicious stirfry with chicken:

Tonight, I made a spicy shrimp with vegetables and noodles.

There are a number of things I like about these dishes and the preparation of them. The first is that it is making me fundamentally rethink how I eat. While I already eat a lot of vegetables and fruit, with these dishes, the meat tends to be a side show. It’s not the bulk of the meal, but just a small portion, so you have to really focus on getting it right so it that it was worth even bringing to the game.

The second thing I like is that there is a lot of prep time (I mean, not really a lot), and I get to sit there quietly with no distractions and clean the veg, finely cut the shallots and garlic, soak the noodles, lightly shred the daikon radish and carrot, make the sauce and let it sit, etc. Just you, the product, and a knife. Good quiet time.

The third thing I like is that many of the dishes really land squarely in my flavor profile- peppers, citrus, cilantro. Bright, hot, and green.

The last thing I like is that the dishes really portion well. Each recipe so far has provided a good dinner and lunch the next day.

I thawed a flank steak today, cut it in half, and am marinating half of it for tomorrow. I am going to try to make a Spicy Szechaun Beef served over riced cauliflower, with kimchi and roasted edamame.