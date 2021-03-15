Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wokking It Up

So yesterday, I made a delicious stirfry with chicken:

Wokking It Up

Tonight, I made a spicy shrimp with vegetables and noodles.

Wokking It Up 1

There are a number of things I like about these dishes and the preparation of them. The first is that it is making me fundamentally rethink how I eat. While I already eat a lot of vegetables and fruit, with these dishes, the meat tends to be a side show. It’s not the bulk of the meal, but just a small portion, so you have to really focus on getting it right so it that it was worth even bringing to the game.

The second thing I like is that there is a lot of prep time (I mean, not really a lot), and I get to sit there quietly with no distractions and clean the veg, finely cut the shallots and garlic, soak the noodles, lightly shred the daikon radish and carrot, make the sauce and let it sit, etc. Just you, the product, and a knife. Good quiet time.

The third thing I like is that many of the dishes really land squarely in my flavor profile- peppers, citrus, cilantro. Bright, hot, and green.

The last thing I like is that the dishes really portion well. Each recipe so far has provided a good dinner and lunch the next day.

I thawed a flank steak today, cut it in half, and am marinating half of it for tomorrow. I am going to try to make a Spicy Szechaun Beef served over riced cauliflower, with kimchi and roasted edamame.

    32 Comments

    JMG

      JMG

      Boy, that all looks good. Tonight Alice made a fish and oyster chowder with both of those ingredients taken from our freezer. Fennel was the main herb along with onion, potato, fish stock and some cream. We're New Englanders, but the principle is the same. The titled ingredients aren't necessarily the stars.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Starboard Tack

      @John Cole

      Do you use sugar snaps or snow peas?

      Reply
    ant

      ant

      I like to make popcorn in my wok.

      Another trick you should try is to take your beaten eggs, and add your soy sauce, and black pepper (msg), then add your rice right to that mixture, and stir it up and mix it, THEN fry up your fried rice.

       

      I also use the wok for gringo stuff like deep frying, and the latest thing is making my sauce for home made au gratin potatoes.

       

      it also works good for boiling up ramen noodles.

       

      ETA: here is a fun place for recipes:  https://highheelgourmet.com/

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      There are a number of things I like about these dishes and the preparation of them. The first is that it is making me fundamentally rethink how I eat. While I already eat a lot of vegetables and fruit, with these dishes, the meat tends to be a side show.

      I grew up with meat as the anchor of every meal, and I have the hardest time breaking out of that pattern. Soups and stir-fry are good ways to do it

      Reply
    RSA

      RSA

      Looking forward to BJ Cooking on youtube.

      Just you, the product, and a knife.

      Prep time is something I appreciate too. My favorite tools in the kitchen are knives, mainly a 9″ chef’s knife and a slightly shorter santoku knife. I like the heft of German knives, but that’s probably more just habit and familiarity than anything else.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BruceFromOhio

      The second thing I like is that there is a lot of prep time (I mean, not really a lot), and I get to sit there quietly with no distractions and clean the veg, finely cut the shallots and garlic, soak the noodles, lightly shred the daikon radish and carrot, make the sauce and let it sit, etc.

      ->shivers->

      Just you, the product, and a knife.

      I’ll be in my bunk.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Starboard Tack

      @RSA:

      I’ve got a full set of Henckels I’ve had for years but the one I use most is a sort of santoku I got from Sam’s Club. It’s a stamped food service knife, about 7″ blade, cost me $12 for two. I really like it over a chef knife profile. I think the santoku is an adaptation of the vegetable cleaver.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      aliasofwestgate

      @Suzanne:  Is he one of the people for whom cilantro tastes like soap? Roomie and i both have that little quirk of genetics.  It makes it so you can’t stand it on anything, at all.  It overtakes the taste of whatever it’s used in, whether you like it or not.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Suzanne:

      @VeniceRiley:

      Could be that they have the same problem with cilantro I have, a small, almost trace amount adds a nice flavor. Once you go over that amount to me it tastes like you spiced the sauce with dish soap, so poached fish with lemon-butter sauce with cilantro becomes fish ala Dawn Dishwashing liquid, not only will it clean up an oil spill and the wildlife caught in it….It’s a spice and condiment. One of my favorites is my friends guacamole el lavavajillas.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      First glance before eyes refocused after swiveling to look at the monitor read “stirfry” as “stiffy.”

      :)

      Oh, and you lost me at cilantro.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @aliasofwestgate: https://www.britannica.com/story/why-does-cilantro-taste-like-soap-to-some-people#:~:text=Of%20course%20some%20of%20this,flavored%20aldehydes%20in%20cilantro%20leaves.

      Of course some of this dislike may come down to simple preference, but for those cilantro-haters for whom the plant tastes like soap, the issue is genetic. These people have a variation in a group of olfactory-receptor genes that allows them to strongly perceive the soapy-flavored aldehydes in cilantro leaves.

      Reply
    sfinny

      sfinny

      Is a wok a big improvement over copper or cast iron pans?  With limited apartment space I haven’t bought a wok myself.  But would love to hear thoughts on it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Starboard Tack

      @sfinny:

      A wok is thin carbon steel so it heats quickly, unlike cast iron. It’s shape also concentrates the heat at the bottom so food cooks quickly. Stir fry often cooks the different ingredients separately and combines them at the end. Woks can also be used for steaming and deep frying. If you are short of space, it might be a little too specialized.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Starboard Tack: There are also cast-iron woks.  For stir-fry, they’re really great.  But they do take up space.  Also, you need to ensure your stove can generate the heat, and if it’s electric, you might need to get a flat-bottomed wok.

      You also have to learn to season a wok properly (though if you already know how to season a carbon steel saute pan, it’s about the same).  I’ve been cooking with woks off-and-on for 30yr, and only now am learning how to properly season one.  As in: right now I’m seasoning one in my oven.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Starboard Tack

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I didn’t remember about cast iron woks. Not for the casual user, I wouldn’t think. I have a carbon steel wok that I don’t use because I have induction. I’ve thought about getting a flat bottom wok, but I’m doing well enough with my carbon steel skillets.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Starboard Tack: Ehh, my cast-iron woks are actually perfectly fine for cooking.  I just didn’t season ’em right, so they”re sticky.  I have a carbon steel wok, and it’s no better (again, b/c I didn’t season it right).  I got mine at The Wok Shop in SF, and they’re pretty light, too.

      Woks are -cheep-, too.

      I have gas, and got a little trivet that holds the wok closer to the flame than a wok ring would.

      Reply

