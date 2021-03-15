Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two arrested in assault on police officer Brian Sicknick

Two arrested in assault on police officer Brian Sicknick

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

Two arrested in assault on police officer Brian SicknickWaPo link.

U.S. authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but have not determined whether the exposure caused his death.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday and are expected to appear in federal court Monday

“Give me that bear s—,” Khater allegedly said to Tanios on video recorded at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol at 2:14 p.m., where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, arrest papers say.

Open thread

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Fair trial, fine hanging. Okay, I’d accept Fair Trial, rest of life in a fed penitentiary with no chance of parole.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PaulWartenberg

      Glad to know that the investigation is getting results, and now it’s a question of getting the Congressional Republicans to admit they are in league with murdering radicals.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      We are such a nice country, at least to right-wing terrorists.  In most nations, participating in a coup against a legitimate government is a one-way trip to the gallows or firing squad.  And should be.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      justawriter

      Ever since Gordon Kahl, Branch Davidians, and Ruby Ridge, I have been waiting for Democrats to start painting the right wing as baby-raping cop killers, or at least being supporters. Perhaps we are finally starting to become uncivil enough to paint a true picture of these “patriots”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Redshift

      @The Moar You Know:

      We are such a nice country, at least to right-wing terrorists.  In most nations, participating in a coup against a legitimate government is a one-way trip to the gallows or firing squad.  And should be. 

      No it isn’t. Most nations have abolished capital punishment.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Benw:

      If trying to violently overthrow a democratically elected government because my candidate lost is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

      Reply

