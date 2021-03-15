I don’t give a shit if Joe Biden ever gives a press conference, and I certainly don’t care that the DC press has their panties in a bunch about it. Aside from the obvious double-standard applied to Trump vs Biden (Trump had a grand total of 1 press conference in all of 2017), Jen Psaki’s masterful re-invigoration of the White House Press Office, and her use of substantive experts to explain policy, has been completely taken for granted by the ungrateful DC press corpse, whose only goal is to vamp in front of the cameras while spouting oh-so-clever, meaningless gotcha questions.

Fuck ’em, individually and collectively. Psaki should keep ramming substance down their throats in hopes that a bit of it will leak out into the stories they file. Get back to me when people stop cashing their stimulus check, refuse their increased unemployment benefits, and turn back their increased Obamacare subsidies because Biden won’t take a bunch of dumb questions on national TV.

Similarly, color me unconcerned about the number of Republicans who say they have concerns about the vaccine, or won’t get vaccinated, or some other waah-waah-waah response about vaccination. A recent poll shows about 1/3 of them won’t get the vaccine, and presumably that number will grow slightly as Tucker Carlson and the rest of Fox tries to make vaccination a wedge issue. The bulk of these Republicans are apparently — insert shocked face here — men.

My river of indifference over Republican attitudes towards vaccination is fed by multiple tributaries. First, for the next couple of months, there will be no shortage of non-Republicans who want to get vaccinated. Second, you know a lot of these whiners are gonna get the shot, eventually, once they are done with their ignorant, entitled, old-white-man bitching. Finally, if they don’t, they may well die, and dying of COVID in, say, October 2021 in the USA will be seen as a stupid human trick rather than a cause for mourning.

While I’m on a roll, I don’t give a shit about Dr. Seuss, either.