Things That Don't Concern Me

I don’t give a shit if Joe Biden ever gives a press conference, and I certainly don’t care that the DC press has their panties in a bunch about it. Aside from the obvious double-standard applied to Trump vs Biden (Trump had a grand total of 1 press conference in all of 2017), Jen Psaki’s masterful re-invigoration of the White House Press Office, and her use of substantive experts to explain policy, has been completely taken for granted by the ungrateful DC press corpse, whose only goal is to vamp in front of the cameras while spouting oh-so-clever, meaningless gotcha questions.

Fuck ’em, individually and collectively. Psaki should keep ramming substance down their throats in hopes that a bit of it will leak out into the stories they file. Get back to me when people stop cashing their stimulus check, refuse their increased unemployment benefits, and turn back their increased Obamacare subsidies because Biden won’t take a bunch of dumb questions on national TV.

Similarly, color me unconcerned about the number of Republicans who say they have concerns about the vaccine, or won’t get vaccinated, or some other waah-waah-waah response about vaccination. A recent poll shows about 1/3 of them won’t get the vaccine, and presumably that number will grow slightly as Tucker Carlson and the rest of Fox tries to make vaccination a wedge issue. The bulk of these Republicans are apparently — insert shocked face here — men.

My river of indifference over Republican attitudes towards vaccination is fed by multiple tributaries. First, for the next couple of months, there will be no shortage of non-Republicans who want to get vaccinated. Second, you know a lot of these whiners are gonna get the shot, eventually, once they are done with their ignorant, entitled, old-white-man bitching. Finally, if they don’t, they may well die, and dying of COVID in, say, October 2021 in the USA will be seen as a stupid human trick rather than a cause for mourning.

While I’m on a roll, I don’t give a shit about Dr. Seuss, either.

    1.

      Butter Emails

      The press seems very good about whining about the need to ask the leader of the country questions in order to hold him accountable. So far, they seem incapable of providing a list of these questions which must urgently be answered and can only be asked in a presidential press conference as say opposed to asking his press secretary, the head of the related department or by Biden himself in one of the numerous Q&A sessions he has given.

    5.

      Rosalita

      I love a good rant in the morning… “Finally, if they don’t, they may well die, and dying of COVID in, say, October 2021 in the USA will be seen as a stupid human trick rather than a cause for mourning.” This!

    8.

      geg6

      Could not possibly agree more, mm.  Spot on.

      I have finally gotten an appointment for my first jab on Friday.  I am chomping at the bit.  My John got his second jab this morning.  Fuck those dead end Trumpanzees.  I hope they all croak and leave the world a better place.

    9.

      Betty Cracker

      Generally speaking, I’m in favor of presidential press conferences, which are materially different from press sec briefings or short off-the-cuff remarks after a speech. I hope and trust Biden will hold a doozy of a briefing sooner rather than later. But this orchestrated wailing about it and the daily count framing — as if lack of press conferences were a fucking national crisis — really pisses me off. I hope Biden can find a way to do a presser without seeming to bow to pressure from the whiners.

      Regarding the vaccine refusers, they could all die of COVID for all I care if they are few enough in number not to affect our collectively reaching herd immunity and if their own personal stupidity doesn’t result in the propagation of new variants that affect the rest of us. In the meantime, I hope schools and employers start requiring proof of vaccination. ETA: Also airlines.

      FWIW, every single one of my Trumpy relatives either plans to or already has received the vaccination. That’s anecdotal evidence, but it gives me hope that the absolute refusers are fewer in number than polls might suggest.

    10.

      kindness

      Darwinism happens.  People who leave themselves unprotected from dangers might not be around to vote next time.

    11.

      docNC

      You Rock.

      Sadly, I must report to know a lot of MAGA people who are against vaccination.  “I don’t want that stuff in me!”  Trying to explain that you don’t get injected with active virus is usually met with a blank look.  That’s the sad part, but it will cull the herd of stupidity.

      And now I don’t care about whether they do it or not.  Fuck’em.

      I’m looking forward to getting my shot(s).

    13.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Betty Cracker: I know some Trumpy ones who say they won’t be getting the shot.  One in particular is an obese smoker who drinks a lot.

      On the proof of vaccination, my wife is vaccinated and the card she got is not designed to be any kind of an official document, which I thought was a missed opportunity on the part of the CDC, since I could well imagine that some airlines might have vaccinated-only flights, that Canada might let vaccinated US residents enter when they reopen, etc.

    15.

      waspuppet

      Someone pointed out yesterday that not only does Biden already have a press conference scheduled^, but boy oh boy these questions better be incredibly complex and detailed, because after all this moaning …

      Of course, there are only going to be two questions: “It’s your fault Republicans didn’t vote for the relief bill” and “Trump says you suck now you say something.” Neither of which are actually questions.

      Although I am looking forward to him handling the latter “question.” While Biden’s optimism about the goodwill and patriotism of congressional Republicans was always his weakness, one of his underrated strengths is his total dismissiveness of Trump himself.

      *(It was also pointed out that “press conference” here is a technicality: Biden took questions from the press at a bill signing a while back. It was enough of a press conference that Fox News called it “his first formal press conference” when they complained about the easy questions, and didn’t know they were going to be complaining about Biden not having a press conference.)

    16.

      germy

      This is wildly off topic, even for an open thread, but I’ve been reading a collection of George Orwell essays, letters, reviews and notebook stuff.

      So at the end of his life he’s in a hospital, still taking notes, and he’s listening to the upper-class people who are visiting other patients.  He writes about their accents:

      “A sort of over-fedness, a fatuous self-confidence, a constant bah-bahing of laughter about nothing, above all a sort of heaviness & richness combined with a fundamental ill-will…No wonder everyone hates us so.”

    17.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I spent most of my dating years socially distancing from Republican men. Seems like a good time to bring back that skill set.

    19.

      dmsilev

      I care about the vaccine refusers because they represent a pool of potential virus spreaders, which can make life miserable for the rest of us. Consider, for example, people who have legitimate medical reasons not to get the vaccine (suppressed immune systems, for instance).

    20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Betty Cracker:

      I hope Biden can find a way to do a presser without seeming to bow to pressure from the whiners.

      “I’m here because I want to be here.  And I want to be here to call all of you a bunch of whiny asshats.  Now what bullshit, asshatted whining do you have for me?  Doocy?”

    21.

      MattF

      This is for your left-wing commentary-on-commentary folder. I’d heard that Corey Robin wrote a New Yorker article that was making waves in lefty circles, but decided to let that particular sleeping dog lie. Comes now John Ganz to explain it all. No specific comments from me. I’ll note, in mitigation of my sins, that I like to learn about hard subjects by reading well-informed debunking. See, e.g., Gellner’s classic attack on Wittgenstein.

    22.

      Butch

      The vaccines took a while to reach the north woods but we’ve both had our first shots now – clinics are amazingly well run – in and out in 15 minutes, and most of that was the mandatory observation period, and the county website is easy to navigate.  Plus, I’m finding that I hardly notice the microchip.

    24.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I’m surprised by just how fast they read the MRI results! Good news is that they didn’t find anything further, so right now it’s stage 1a on both sides. Now to wait for the genetic test results and to argue my insurance into the less penetrating radiation treatment…

    26.

      JMG

      My vaccination card says CDC on it, so I assume it was distributed by the feds. Whether that gives it any kind of official status I don’t know or really care. I get my second shot on Friday and I’m going to take better care of that card than I do my passport.

    27.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy:  You probably already know this, but the NYS COVID site will tell you that there are no appointments available up front, but often after you fill out the eligibility questionnaire, it will show you available appointments.

    28.

      Jeffery

      Someone is feeling their beans this morning. Have to greet with you. After former guy who cares what the GQP or press think.

    30.

      SFAW

      @MattF:

      See, e.g., Gellner’s classic attack on Wittgenstein.

      Those are all cricketers, Bruce MattF

      ETA: Forgot to also point out that Wittgenstein was a beery swine

    31.

      Roger Moore

      A recent poll shows about 1/3 of them won’t get the vaccine, and presumably that number will grow slightly as Tucker Carlson and the rest of Fox tries to make vaccination a wedge issue.

      That number is going to go down when the vaccines get final approval and employers are allowed to require employees to get vaccinated to come to work. Some Republican legislatures will change their laws to forbid employers from requiring vaccinations, and some small businesses run by wingnuts will hold out to show their partisanship, but a lot of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated will cave when their jobs are on the line.

    33.

      different-church-lady

      I was rather more disturbed to find out there’s unfortunate racist imagery in some Dr. Seuss books I never read than to hear they’re no longer going to be published.

      While I’m on a roll, the sads of a prince and a duchess from finding out the British press is a bunch of assholes; sorry kids, but I’m busy trying to do for me.

    34.

      Falling Diphthong

      The press has done a very poor job of convincing the citizenry (aka “me”) that they have urgent questions that must be addressed. Based on what they’re yelling, it’s stuff like “Will you kill your dog?” “Why did you murder Dr. Seuss?” and “Will you read aloud this statement praising the glory and greatness of Trump, which I have helpfully composed for you?”

      They need to raise their game if they want the citizens to see this as some sort of problem.

      Also, while I generically am in favor of the president occasionally giving a press conference, reporters often seem to want to create the impression that they cannot possibly report on any issues by some method other than yelling a question at a presser. This is not true. But the way that conveys actual information is more work.

      Also also: Psaki is excellent.

    36.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Since this is an Open Thread, here is a really long but fascinating account of what the last year was like for a Brittish ExPat living in Vietnam, where Covid has only killed THIRTY-FIVE people.  Though the author stays mostly apolitical, it makes a pretty good argument for Big Govt.  One interesting part is when he talks about how Vietnamese people looked at him as a White, foreigner as a likely carrier of Covid and he got just a tiny taste of the reverse prejudice (though nothing nearly as bad as) the racist/xenophobia we have seen here directed at Asian/Asian-Americans.  For anyone who has followed my OtR pix of Vietnam, this guy was a huge resource in learning about the country and planning our trip.  Enjoy:

      “Waiting to greet my parents outside the arrivals hall at Tan Son Nhat Airport, I felt anxious. It was a sun-filled morning in mid-February and my parents were due to arrive in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) to visit me. We only see each other once or twice a year, so there’s a certain amount of emotional apprehension whenever I meet my parents off the plane. But this was different: this was a collective nervousness and uncertainty, shared by everyone else on that bare, modern, bright and hushed arrivals concourse. At that time, no one in the arrivals hall knew if they had just flown into a dangerous situation, any more than the people directly above, in the departures hall, knew if they were flying away from one. But popular opinion at that time would have concluded that those in the departure hall heading west would likely be safest. The virus had yet to take hold in Europe and America, and, even though Vietnam appeared to have it under control, the coronavirus was still broadly viewed as an Asian epidemic.

      Waiting to greet my parents outside the arrivals hall at Tan Son Nhat Airport, I felt anxious. It was a sun-filled morning in mid-February and my parents were due to arrive in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) to visit me. We only see each other once or twice a year, so there’s a certain amount of emotional apprehension whenever I meet my parents off the plane. But this was different: this was a collective nervousness and uncertainty, shared by everyone else on that bare, modern, bright and hushed arrivals concourse. At that time, no one in the arrivals hall knew if they had just flown into a dangerous situation, any more than the people directly above, in the departures hall, knew if they were flying away from one. But popular opinion at that time would have concluded that those in the departure hall heading west would likely be safest. The virus had yet to take hold in Europe and America, and, even though Vietnam appeared to have it under control, the coronavirus was still broadly viewed as an Asian epidemic.

      The city was busy as we ploughed through the lava-flow of cars and motorbikes in the morning rush hour. By mid-February, Vietnam had been dealing with coronavirus for almost a month, and it was very much in the public consciousness. There had been a handful of cases, but, when my parents arrived, the country was on a clean-streak, during which no new cases were reported for some two weeks. It seemed possible that Vietnam had nipped the virus in the bud…”

    37.

      Falling Diphthong

      @Belafon:

      I suspect he will do one around day 100.

      And the question they ask will be “What do you have to say about not holding a press conference until today?”

    38.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      . I hope Biden can find a way to do a presser without seeming to bow to pressure from the whiners

       
      I hope he has one only with reporters who didn’t whine about his holding a press conference.

    43.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Falling Diphthong: To which he may well answer: “I’ve been addressing issues in order of their importance. I made an exception for you WATBs and bumped you up on the list. You’re welcome. Next?”

    44.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      But this orchestrated wailing about it and the daily count framing — as if lack of press conferences were a fucking national crisis — really pisses me off.

      What pisses me off the most is the implicit threat. They aren’t just whining about lack of press conferences; they’re trying to turn it into a “scandal” as proof they can manufacture fake scandals any time they want.  The whole thing is a threat to keep doing the same until they’re given what they want, i.e. the White House must do the hard part of their jobs for them.

    46.

      JMG

      In terms of actually conveying information to the public, if Biden did a series of one-on-one interviews with reporters at major news outlets, none of which were cable news networks, it would be far better than a press conference. The problem with formal presidential press conferences are that they’re so disjointed, with every reporter asking a question with a different angle on different issues ranging from serious to mundane to stupid. They’re very much like the Super Bowl press conferences where, say, Tom Brady is asked questions ranging from incomprehensible technical football questions with lots of jargon to an immediate follow, “so what pets do you and your family have?”

    47.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I hope he has one only with reporters who didn’t whine about his holding a press conference.

      Bill Parcells, as coach of the NY Giants (before winning his first Super Bowl, I think), would throw out (without answering) any fan mail that said “I’m a long-suffering Giants fan.” However, letters that said “I’m a die-hard Giants fan” (or similar) would get answered.

      Of course, President Biden (boy, I’m so glad I can write that) does not have the type of personality to respond to the press the way Parcells responded to the press — but I wish he did, at least for a few minutes. [Parcells did not generally suffer fools gladly.]

    48.

      Doug R

      trump got the vaccine SECRETLY in January which shows you what he thinks of his supporters. Just mention that to the vaccine “hesitant”.

    49.

      Nicole

      And even if they got their press briefing, here’s the questions they’d ask:

      1) Should Cuomo resign?

      2) Is Major getting dog training?

      3) Where’s the cat you said you were getting?

      Seriously, the past 4 years have caused me to develop such contempt for the vast majority of WH press corps and I don’t think they’ll ever get me back.

      Just this past weekend I watched Tapper completely ignore everything Dr. Fauci said to him in his eagerness to get to a “WILL SCHOOLS REOPEN RIGHT NOW YES OR NO?” question.  Ugh. Ugggyughugh.

    51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nicole:

      Just this past weekend I watched Tapper completely ignore everything Dr. Fauci said to him in his eagerness to get to a “WILL SCHOOLS REOPEN RIGHT NOW YES OR NO?” question.  Ugh. Ugggyughugh. 

      Oh for the sake of fucks.

    57.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Betty Cracker: I think you have to hold off on requiring vaccination for jobs or travel until people have a genuine chance to get it. But then, yeah.

      I think part of the resistance is just that it’s still hard to get the vaccine. You have to make it easy for people to do what you want them to do.

