I made this for dinner tonight and wrote up a post on it, so I thought I’d share here, since we haven’t had a recipe post in a while.

We ended up with about 24 inches of snow, not counting the impressive drifts. Everything was closed again today while we clean up. As it’s Colorado, it’s already melting and the sidewalks, driveways and patio are already dry. The four-foot drifts/snow piles from shoveling will take a bit more time. But it will be in the sixties by the end of the week.

In less than good news, two of my plum trees lost huge branches, and my 10-15 foot bushes’ health is still to be determined. Most will probably survive.

The big ducks demanded access to the yard, so I shoveled a path and they hung out on the patio, quickly understanding that those snow walls were unscalable. Although Maddie gave it a good try. That duck is small enough to fly short distances and uses it to scale any obstacle I put in her way. She gave me two eggs this morning, so spring can’t be far away.

Anyway, the weather just cried out for comfort food. So tonight it’s chicken and biscuits.

Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuit Pot Pie

2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt & pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoons butter

1/2 small onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 cups sliced carrots (frozen ok)

2 tsp crushed garlic

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium chicken broth

2 large Yukon Gold Potatoes, scrubbed and diced

1 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning

1/2 cup peas (frozen ok)

Set a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat

In a large bowl, combine the chicken with salt, pepper and olive oil. Sear chicken in pan, stirring occasionally until the chicken begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the chicken and set aside in a separate bowl. Add butter to the pan and, when melted, add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add the stock, browned chicken, potatoes, and spices.

Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce heat so that the sauce just simmers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken and potatoes are tender…about 25-35 minutes.

While it simmers, prepare Buttermilk Biscuits, below.

Just before adding biscuits, fold peas into chicken mixture and then remove the pan from the heat.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place the biscuits on top of the chicken and gravy, with 6 biscuits around the edge of the pan and the remaining 4 biscuits in the center (if you have a leftover biscuit or two, bake on a separate baking sheet). Be sure the biscuits do not touch, so they cook thoroughly. Brush the tops of the biscuits with the melted butter and bake until the biscuits are golden brown and flaky…14 to 15 minutes. Allow the pot pie to cool briefly before serving. Makes 4-6 servings.

Buttermilk Biscuits:

2 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1/3 cup shortening

¾ cup milk

4 tbsp powdered buttermilk

2 tbsp melted butter to brush on formed biscuits

Mix dry ingredients, make a center hole in the dry ingredients and add in shortening and milk. Blend together, then knead 10-12 strokes on a floured surface, roll out to ½” thick, cut into 8-10 biscuits.

What’s on your plate tonight? I’m going to try and get some actual work done, since today seemed to be about recovering from shoveling, time change and accessing yard damage.

