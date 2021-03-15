Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always wins in the end.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I personally stopped the public option…

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Let there be snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I really should read my own blog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Recipe Exchange: Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuit Pie

Recipe Exchange: Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuit Pie

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I made this for dinner tonight and wrote up a post on it, so I thought I’d share here, since we haven’t had a recipe post in a while.

We ended up with about 24 inches of snow, not counting the impressive drifts. Everything was closed again today while we clean up. As it’s Colorado, it’s already melting and the sidewalks, driveways and patio are already dry.  The four-foot drifts/snow piles from shoveling will take a bit more time. But it will be in the sixties by the end of the week.

In less than good news, two of my plum trees lost huge branches, and my 10-15 foot bushes’ health is still to be determined. Most will probably survive.

The big ducks demanded access to the yard, so I shoveled a path and they hung out on the patio, quickly understanding that those snow walls were unscalable. Although Maddie gave it a good try. That duck is small enough to fly short distances and uses it to scale any obstacle I put in her way. She gave me two eggs this morning, so spring can’t be far away.

Anyway, the weather just cried out for comfort food. So tonight it’s chicken and biscuits.

Chicken and Biscuits_Snapseed2

Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuit Pot Pie

  • 2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 small onion, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 cups sliced carrots (frozen ok)
  • 2 tsp crushed garlic
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 large Yukon Gold Potatoes, scrubbed and diced
  • 1 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 cup peas (frozen ok)

Set a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat

In a large bowl, combine the chicken with salt, pepper and olive oil. Sear chicken in pan, stirring occasionally until the chicken begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the chicken and set aside in a separate bowl. Add butter to the pan and, when melted, add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add the stock, browned chicken, potatoes, and spices.

Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce heat so that the sauce just simmers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken and potatoes are tender…about 25-35 minutes.

While it simmers, prepare Buttermilk Biscuits, below.

Just before adding biscuits, fold peas into chicken mixture and then remove the pan from the heat.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place the biscuits on top of the chicken and gravy, with 6 biscuits around the edge of the pan and the remaining 4 biscuits in the center (if you have a leftover biscuit or two, bake on a separate baking sheet). Be sure the biscuits do not touch, so they cook thoroughly. Brush the tops of the biscuits with the melted butter and bake until the biscuits are golden brown and flaky…14 to 15 minutes. Allow the pot pie to cool briefly before serving. Makes 4-6 servings.

Buttermilk Biscuits:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 3 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
  • 1/3 cup shortening
  • ¾ cup milk
  • 4 tbsp powdered buttermilk
  • 2 tbsp melted butter to brush on formed biscuits

Mix dry ingredients, make a center hole in the dry ingredients and add in shortening and milk.  Blend together, then knead 10-12 strokes on a floured surface, roll out to ½” thick, cut into 8-10 biscuits.

What’s on your plate tonight? I’m going to try and get some actual work done, since today seemed to be about recovering from shoveling, time change and accessing yard damage.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BruceFromOhio
  • John Revolta
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • NotMax
  • persistentillusion
  • Starboard Tack
  • TaMara (HFG)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Starboard Tack

      Oh, man, after shoveling out all day, that looks soooo good

      ETA:I’ve been using that powdered buttermilk for years. It’s great stuff to have on hand when I just want pancakes. Dried malt extract is also great in baked goods sometimes instead of sugar.

      ETA2: Is scenod a thing now?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Just for a change (not!) it began raining to beat the band about an hour ago. Quick check online shows the rains again rolled in, but earlier in the day, at other spots on the island. And the bonus for today is a spectral mixture of fog and vog.

      Recipe brings up toothsome memories of something which I like a lot yet haven’t made in a long time – tuna pie.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Here’s my gluten-free biscuit recipe for those of us who wheat is trying to kill.

      Ingredients
      1/2 cup butter
      1/2 cup buttermilk
      1 1/2 Tablespoon sugar
      2 1/2 cups gluten-free Cup4Cup flour (this shit is the bomb)
      1 1/2 Tablespoon baking powder
      1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
      1/3 teaspoon salt
      1 teaspoon cream of tartar
      1/3 cup ginger ale

      Instructions
      Preheat oven to 425°.
      1. Melt 1/3 cup butter in a medium bowl in the microwave. Begin with 10 seconds, remove and stir. Butter should be barely melted.
      2. Whisk buttermilk and sugar into melted butter until smooth.
      3. Add gluten-free flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar and stir with a fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
      4. Add ginger ale and stir until mixture comes together. It should be fairly sticky. (We actually put it in the mixer with the hook attachment.)
      5. Lightly flour (gluten-free) counter top with about 2 tablespoons more flour mix and turn dough onto counter, turning to fully coat. Be careful not to mix the flour into the dough.
      6. Flatten with your hands into a circle about 3/4″ thick.
      7. Fold in half to form a half circle, then in half again to form a triangular shape, and pat to 3/4″ thickness again.
      8. Repeat the last step. This folding is what creates the flaky, layered effect.
      9. Cut into circles with biscuit cutter or large cup and arrange in a round cake pan so the biscuits are so close they are almost touching.
      10. Bake biscuits for 7-10 minutes. Remove biscuits just as edges begin to turn a golden brown and be sure not to overcook or they won’t turn out so flaky and soft.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BruceFromOhio

      Woops, edit timed out. Sought to add, this is perfect recipe timing as MrsFromOhio occasionally goes on strike (the working conditions at Chez FromOhio can be challenging) and it is within my ability to produce comfort food. It may be Spring Break! Covid SuperSpreader!! Event!!! weather elsewhere, here it is still winter. Though without the snowdrifts at the moment. Glad you are safe at home!

      Also, what do you do with Maddie’s eggs? I regret if this is a repeat question.

      Also, duckling update maybe perhaps yes?

      When the time comes, may all our obits emote such joy in life.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @BruceFromOhio: I will have a duckling update maybe tomorrow, for sure on Wednesday. They are growing, learning to swim and learning to find their way around the house (not that I want them finding their way around the house, but it’s enrichment until they move outside)

      ETA: Duck eggs go to the dogs for excellent coat and some to friends when I’m overrun. Maddie will probably lay once a week now, Mabel is probably done, as they are both middle-aged* now.

      counting on the new ducks to be girls and prolific in egg laying come fall.

      *middle-aged being 4 this month.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Starboard Tack

      I think I have a recipe somewhere for chicken and waffles, but I bet I don’t even need one. I’m considerin’ it mightily.

      I figure we got about 16″ – 18″ in W. Wash Park. I managed to get enough shoveled out so if there’s another few inches tomorrow night I won’t have to deal with it. The blue sky and sunshine helped a lot. Colorado’s mostly a nice place to live. If you plan to move here, might want to bring your own water.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.