Oscar Time (Open Thread)

Today Vox posted an overview of the Best Picture nominees, plus trailers for each nominated film. The article also helpfully provides information on how to see each film, i.e., which are in theaters only, which are available on which streaming channel, etc. Here are the eight nominees for 2021 Best Picture:

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

The only one I’ve seen so far is “Mank,” which I thought was pretty good. Gary Oldman is amazing as always. I tried to watch “The Trial,” which has also been streaming for a while, but I got distracted early on and wandered off. (It’s entirely possible it’s a fine film that I just wasn’t in the right mood to see that particular day. I’ll give it another shot.)

I’ve been looking forward to seeing “Nomadland” (I have loved Frances McDormand ever since “Raising Arizona”) and Minari (I have adored Steven Yeun since “The Walking Dead”). “Judas and the Black Messiah” is about Fred Hampton, whose assassination is a criminally underreported facet of American history, so I’m glad the movie is getting Oscar notice and look forward to it becoming available via streaming.

I’d watch Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman read a seed catalog, so “The Father” is on my list too. Have you seen any of these movies, and if so, what did you think?

Other topics welcome too — open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Jeez, when was I last in a theater?

      No dogs have I in this hunt. Maybe I can correct that before the broadcast.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      guachi

      I actually still buy movies. I purchased, in 4k, 17 movies from 2017, 16 from 2018, and 8 from 2019 but I have zero from 2020 on my radar. I guess it’s the downside of not being able to go to a theater and then my local theater just shutting down completely.

      My recent 4k purchases have been all catalog titles, of which I count 11 in the last six months. I can’t be alone in mostly checking out on the 2020 movie releases. Anyone have any recommendations of anything cinematic?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      geg6

      I saw “Trial of the Chicago 7” and it’s exactly what you would expect an Aaron Sorkin film about this incident to be. Not totally accurate, but a roaring good story. And Sacha Baron Cohen is great as Abbie Hoffman.

      I really, really want to see “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Not sure I’m really interested in the rest. Not nominated, but a couple I really want to see are “One Night in Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Phylllis

      Nomadland was incredible. The book is worth a read too. I thought Mank was very good. Would have liked to have seen more of Tom Burke in it. Amanda Seyfried was amazing, I thought.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      I loved The Sound of Metal. Very happy to see Riz Ahmed nominated for Best Actor.

      Sorry to see Mads Mikkelsen overlooked for Another Round, though, but Thomas Vinterberg got a Best Director nomination and it’s up for Best Foreign Language film so okay.

      In a day or two I’ll forget all about this. But it’s fun for now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Grover Gardner

      I couldn’t get into MANK.  About a quarter of the way through I couldn’t see where it was going I so gave up.  Which is odd because I’m a Hollywood buff.   Maybe that’s the problem.  Something about seeing young actors playing Kaufman and Dorothy Parker or whoever kind of turned me off.  It turned into a game, like, “Oh that must be so-and-so, and I suppose that’s supposed to be so-and-so.”  And Hearst was famous for his high, squeaky voice, come on! ;-)  Maybe I need to give it another chance.  Or maybe it was like my wife trying to watch movies about football and never buying any of it.  Oh well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      I thought Trial of the Chicago 7 was very good – and Mark Rylance. I wandered away bored from Mank despite Gary Oldman. I would have seen every nominated movie if it had a judging of baked goods and the british countryside.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Promising Young Woman is about the darkest thing I’ve seen in a long time.  Carey Mulligan is excellent, as always.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gwangung

      Just an annual reminder…there have been more white actresses who have won Oscars for playing Asian women, than there have Asian actresses for playing Asian characters.

      Asians may get parity this year if Youn Yuh-jung wins for MINARI.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      swiftfox

      I could not remember Francis McDormand in “RA” (I looked it up) but she was the lead in the earlier Coen  Bro film “Blood Simple”, their first movie and one of their best.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JML

      I enjoyed Trial of the Chicago 7, but it definitely shouldn’t be seen as accurate. Sorkin definitely plays fast & loose with the facts in order to get through the kind of message he wants to get out there. But taken as theatre it’s very entertaining, because no one writes the Big Speech like Sorkin.

      As a director…he’s a great writer. :P

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      One of the most depressing things about my theater being closed for a year, officially, as of today in fact (when we closed after the Sunday matinee of the latest Star Wars episode), is that I’ve only heard of a few of these, and haven’t seen any of them, yet. Definitely want to catch Nomadland and Judas and the Black Messiah; maybe the Chicago 7 movie. Don’t know about any of the others.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      craigie

      I have seen all of those, except for Minari. They are all good (of course) but only Promising Young Woman had me thinking about what I had seen for several days afterward. Not at all what I expected, but in a good way.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      Wow: contrast this with last year, when I had actually seen a few of the Best Picture nominees – this year, I’ve barely heard of most of them!

      Admittedly, I no longer follow popular culture as closely as once upon a time, but this takes being out of touch to a whole new level.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @swiftfox: One of the interesting things I’ve observed about Coen Bro movie fandom is the wildly disparate rankings fans give individual films. I could be wrong, but it seems like there’s usually more consensus on other filmmakers’ masterworks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      UncleEbeneezer

      We were very disappointed in Nomadland.  It is dreary beyond belief with a bunch of not particularly likable characters.  Even McDormand got on our nerves.  Also, this was supposed to be trailer-park central during the Obama years and somehow the only racism evident was one dude’s Dixie Swastika tattoo…you gotta be kidding me.  That is totally unrealistic given our experiences at campgrounds.  The racist symbols (Gadsen Flags, Confederate Flags, and now Trump/Blue Lives Matter flags) are everywhere.  We finished the film feeling: what the hell was the point of all that?

      Sound of Metal was really good, though the guy who runs the camp for the deaf actually gave the even-more-Oscar-worthy performance, in my opinion.

      Judas And The Black Messiah was very good, but didn’t really blow me away.  I would have liked to have seen much more of Hampton’s personal story and the FBI informant (played by Lakeith Stanfield) seemed SO OBVIOUSLY a govt mole that it was hard to take the Panthers security seriously if they somehow missed it.  That said Daniel Kaluuya’s performance was great.  For a story about the US government’s underhanded racism, I think US Vs. Billie Holiday was actually more interesting, and Andra Day was perfect and amazing in portraying the complexity of Holliday. Also, Mangrove, the first installment of the Small Axe movie series on Amazon Prime, was also a better racial justice struggle film than Judas, imo.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      @swiftfox:

      “Blood Simple” was my intro to the brothers Cohen. Was wowed then and many times since. Their body of work–together and solo–has to be one of the best catalogues in cinema.

      McDormand has had so many memorable parts. She’s a force.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OGLiberal

      I only saw “Mank” so it should win everything.  Only saw Mankiwiecz portrayed in one other film, by Malkovich, and didn’t get the sense that he was that much of a mess or that close to Hearst.  Apparently, this one was closer to reality.  Oldman is great but also much older than Herm when he died and that was years after the events in the film.  But, fuck it….he’s Gary Oldman.  He’s had many great roles but I loved him in The Professional, which also starred a certain young child actor who is now almost 40 so, ke-rist, I feel old.  Now I want to re-watch Rozencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.

      Just give everything to Wandavision, even though that’s TV, kind of.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: ​
      Maybe a product of how they boing between comedy and drama? They might not be wild about “Lebowski” becoming THE cult classic but the enduring popularity will likely carry further than love for “No Country.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Shocking!

      Oscar snubbed Jodie Foster and Rosamund Pike, both who won Golden Globes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      I watched Judas and the Black Messiah last night, which was its last on HBOMax. It was really hard to watch knowing what would happen and fighting the feeling that not much has changed since then. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield both give Oscar-worthy performances, as does Dominique Fishback.   The ending is unflinching and gutting. Worth all the prizes, but not sure it’s going to get any of them considering that the Academy is still more old and white than anything else.

      The only other one I’ve seen is Mank, in which Oldman is his usual invisible self, and the costumes and sets are amazing, but it feels like there’s no there there plotwise.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      I’ve not seen the film version of The Father, but going to see a staging of the original play was one of the last things I did before the pandemic closed everything down, and it was a real punch to the gut. Very well done, but in no way a happy fun experience. The reviews I’ve read say that the film is a pretty faithful adaptation, so take that for whatever it’s worth.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jnfr

      We watched “Judas and the Black Messiah” last night, and I loved it. It was so much of its time and so true to that time. The acting was superb, and the story is riveting. Highly recommended.

      The only other one we’ve seen is “Trial”, which I quite liked and as everyone notes it was really Sorkinesque, so a lot will depend on whether you like that style or not. Good acting in that one as well.

      Really looking forward to “Nomadland” soon.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kent

      I thought Nomadland was searing.   It’s not about camping at recreational state park type campgrounds where one does sometimes see MAGA racist bullshit but honestly not all that much.  My wife and I owned a popup that we used all over Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico, and the Gulf Coast so we have a lot of campground experience, although admittedly pre-Trump.  I don’t recall seeing much racist shit at all while out camping, even in east Texas which is racist as hell.

      There is a whole other community of campers around big remote plains state employers like Amazon warehouses in South Dakota that are not your recreational campgrounds but for migrant workers. Decades ago when I was in college I spent two summers following the wheat harvest across the plains with a combining crew and we stayed in those same small town campgrounds that only really get used during the middle of the wheat and corn harvests.  Completely different thing from recreational weekend camping.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PJ

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: ​
        It’s funny, because I found Promising Young Woman very disappointing. What starts off as what could be an interesting character study of a very damaged person cops out by becoming a stupid revenge thriller. The writing was so bad – all of the characters except for Carey Mulligan’s are one dimensional and even hers barely gets to two dimensions, and the story was predictable.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      Prime subscribers PSA: I just discovered you can stream “Sound of Metal” for free, which I plan to do now that I know that.

      @trollhattan: I’m sure that at least partly explains it. “No Country” was an excellent film, but I can’t imagine watching again; I didn’t sleep for a week the first time! Cult classics have to be re-watchable by definition, right?

      @OGLiberal: Dying to see Wandavision, but I am not a Disney subscriber, damn it. I’ll have to wait for the eventual Netflix appearance.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WV Blondie

      My husband and I have our neighbor, a widow, over to dinner once a week, since she doesn’t like the headache of cooking for herself. We usually arrange to watch a movie.

      We all found Nomadland to be unwatchable, even McDormand (an actor we all admire).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PJ

      @UncleEbeneezer: ​
        I watched Judas and the Black Messiah last night, and while it was very well done, I didn’t find it particularly interesting. It didn’t really get into what made Fred Hampton who he was, and I was never that invested in the Bill O’Neil (sp?) character because it never seemed like he had that much of a dilemma.

      Reply

