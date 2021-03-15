Today Vox posted an overview of the Best Picture nominees, plus trailers for each nominated film. The article also helpfully provides information on how to see each film, i.e., which are in theaters only, which are available on which streaming channel, etc. Here are the eight nominees for 2021 Best Picture:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The only one I’ve seen so far is “Mank,” which I thought was pretty good. Gary Oldman is amazing as always. I tried to watch “The Trial,” which has also been streaming for a while, but I got distracted early on and wandered off. (It’s entirely possible it’s a fine film that I just wasn’t in the right mood to see that particular day. I’ll give it another shot.)

I’ve been looking forward to seeing “Nomadland” (I have loved Frances McDormand ever since “Raising Arizona”) and Minari (I have adored Steven Yeun since “The Walking Dead”). “Judas and the Black Messiah” is about Fred Hampton, whose assassination is a criminally underreported facet of American history, so I’m glad the movie is getting Oscar notice and look forward to it becoming available via streaming.

I’d watch Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman read a seed catalog, so “The Father” is on my list too. Have you seen any of these movies, and if so, what did you think?

Other topics welcome too — open thread!