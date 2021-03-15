Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: Fierce Women (Goddess Bless Them)

Monday Morning Open Thread: Fierce Women (Goddess Bless Them)

by

Class traitors at the Bloomberg terminals!

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      More and more it appears that Democrats consider the current crisis as having begun in 1981

      I think most Dems understood that.  They just finally in a position to do something about it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      The current crisis began the morning after the 1964 presidential election, when the Republicans asked themselves what they were going to do about it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Republicans dominated the Roaring 20s.  Hopefully, Dems can dominate Roaring 20s Part 2.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      **Husband & wife sit down at the kitchen table**

      H: "So we just got $2,800."
      W: "And we got a vaccine faster than expected."
      H: "Right, and our kids' school just got money to reopen faster."
      W: "But I can't shake the feeling that Biden isn't holding enough press conferences."

      — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 14, 2021

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah:
      Good morning All!
      Sunny! But back to the teens this morning — about 14 at my house. After high sixties last week. March is in full toddler mood.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      More and more it appears that Democrats consider the current crisis as having begun in 1981

      Can you hear Reagan crying in Hell?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      It’s very dark this 6:50am.

      But my building is gradually opening up. I’m going to the gym this morning and then claiming a small game room in which to write this afternoon. We’re all still masked, but being vaccinated is awesome.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Immanentize

      @Baud:
      However, in Charlie Baker’s Massachusetts, those draconian cuts just started today. Even in the face of billions in aid. They are trying to kill public transportation.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      Best review I’ve seen of the Grammys:

      female rappers are out here with synchronized choreography while male rappers walk around the stage like they lost their mom at the grocery store

      — Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) September 2, 2020

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      One year ago today, our former President a traitorous, orange, Soviet shitpile mobster conman  said, “I take no responsibility at all.” My how times have (thankfully) changed we have an actual President now who’s looking out for the American people.

      Edited for accuracy.  And fuck Tucker Carlson.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      Like Nancy Pelosi said. “Vote no, then take the dough.” Then take credit for the dough:

      Shameful. She voted against the bill like every other House and Senate Republican. You’ll see more of this in the coming days and weeks… https://t.co/O7bZ6dedTN

      — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 14, 2021

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @debbie:

      Absolutely stunning sunrise today. Amazing what can be missed if you don’t look up. 

      Sunrise.  Meh.  Happens every morning. 😁

      Reply

