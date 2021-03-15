Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Just a few bad apples.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This really is a full service blog.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The math demands it!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

The house always wins.

We have all the best words.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Democrats in Array! Open Thread: Take the Bonus & Run

Democrats in Array! Open Thread: Take the Bonus & Run

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The Beltway Press Corpse is beginning to suspect that — despite the clear instructions for failure they’ve laid out for him! — that this President Biden fella might just be Good at Politics!?!!!…

(Credit where due, at least *some* reporters seem to be in favor of this development.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Comrade Colette
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • H.E.Wolf
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • M31
  • Mary G
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • piratedan
  • RSA
  • sab
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Tony Jay
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      BruceFromOhio

      Republicans been hiding land mines and hand grenades in spending bills for decades. Payback time, brothers and sisters.​
       

      And the big ‘fuck you’ to the fascist enablers is gonna hurt if the earmarks return. This begins to shape what the political landscape can look like going into 2022, and Dems are bringing the guns to the knife fight.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      M31

      Official definition of ‘bipartisan’ — “popular with a broad swath of voters, including plenty of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents”

      Not popular with GOP elected official shitweasel fucknut cockwombles? I don’t care, do you?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Just head McCarthy’s remarks at the border today. I couldn’t help but think of Aunt Pittypat and her fainting couch.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Comrade Colette

      @debbie:

      Just head McCarthy’s remarks at the border today.

      If the vaccine included a microchip, but it blocked the sound of that jackass’s voice, I’d be first in line.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      fuck them and their blatant hypocrisy.  You want to pose for the MAGA crowd and establish those fucking bonafides.  If you really believe that the election was “stolen”, the votes tabulated are not representative of the election.  Then resign and man the barricades brothers and sisters, you don’t get to sit there and spoon feed your propaganda to your constituents in this MAGA cosplay and decry the legitimacy of what took place and in the very same manner work on legislation for the people from whom the election was stolen!

      Where are your principles?

      Or do you think that YOUR election was fine and legitimate and that OTHER office that was on the ballot was the only one effected?

      GTFO and get a REAL job.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      @Gin & Tonic: I don’t mind the place counting. I was frist once myself. With a slightly under 10,000 blog it is going to take a while for everyone to get their chance. So how far down will we count?

      //

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Even if Joe Biden funded the Trump border wall, Republicans would be complaining about the color of the wall, the material used.” Democrats — convinced Republicans will attack them no matter what — are doubling down on a progressive agenda.

      They’ve finally figured it out.  GOOD.

      House Democrats draw the line: No bipartisan cooperation with Republicans who questioned the election.

      Fuckin’ awesome.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Heh. I couldn’t find the clip I really wanted, where she’s boarding a coach, turns, and cries, “Yankees in Georgia!” and comes close to fainting again.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      Peter Baker NYT is unhappy about Biden’s press conference situation. I thought Peter Baker was their Russia expert. Why does he even care? I think they worry that Psaki doesn’t do enough gaffes. They invented most of Biden’s alleged gaffes, but she leaves them no room at all to manipulate. Is Major Biden off the hook yet? Okay to bash Capitol Police with cudgels and poles, but not okay to gently nip a new Secret Service guy?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      that Cecil guy (he of the ‘color of the wall, material used’ quote) is spot-on.  There is no reasoning with these trumpublican clowns, they lie about everything, they stand for absolutely nothing but furthering their own grip on power, and there is ZERO percentage in dealing with them or trying to negotiate.

      President Biden: “Here’s what the American people want, so that’s what I’m proposing (and prepared to ram through Congress if necessary”.

      GQP: “BUT DR SEUSS!  YOU KILLED DR SEUSS!!  ALSO PRESS CONFERENCES…WHY WON’T YOU GIVE US PRESS CONFERENCES SO WE CAN TURN EVERY PREGNANT PAUSE OF YOURS INTO A WEEK-LONG ‘SENILITY FEST’??? WAAAAAAAHHHH!”

      President Biden: “Oopsie I just made most of the ARP’s provisions permanent, and also admitted DC as the 51st state”.

      GQP: “DON’T TELL US WHO TO CELEBRATE THE FOURTH OF JULY WITH, YOU DEMENTIA-RIDDEN SOSHULIST MASTERMIND!”

      President Biden: “Hey, look at that…I just doubled the size of the IRS and tripled the number of audits on high-earners, plus expanded the federal courts and talked Justice Breyer into resigning so I can nominate a 25-year-old”.

      GQP: <<explodes>>

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      FYI, from CNBC:

      The four Republicans to vote in favor of Haaland’s confirmation on Monday were Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

      Surprising to see Graham included in that list.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tony Jay

      This is all so confusing, because the distinct impression I’ve been given by the Shitty Fucking Guardian over the last week or so is that, while the Democrats might have got their way in Congress, they’re now faced with the difficult job of selling it to the American public.

      Because apparently no one in America knows what the Democrats passed, and giving money, jobs and hope to people who desperately need all three is going to be a real heavy lift.

      Methinks the boys and girls at the Hedge-Fund periodical have another one of those long term narratives they’re determined to stick to until the natural (Republican) order asserts itself.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      James E Powell

      @Mary G:

      That’s the kind of history-making that puts a little tear in this old man’s eye.

      Joe Manchin said it was “long past time to give a Native American woman a seat on the Cabinet table.” No disagreement there, Joe.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RSA

      Tucker Carlson:

      So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military.

      Next up, Ted Cruz:

      A prominent Republican senator this weekend demanded a personal meeting with Marine Corps leadership to explain why officials in charge of some service social media accounts insulted and “intimidated” conservative pundit Tucker Carlson for his comments about women in the military.

      “These actions run the risk of creating a culture of contempt for our country’s civilian leadership within the enlisted ranks and among junior officers which will be corrosive to the good order and discipline of the military,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requesting the meeting

      Ted, it’s not civilian leadership in general. It’s specific people who are contemptible.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      germy

      A review of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid-19 guidance has found that some of the agency’s guidance during the Trump administration was not grounded in science or free from undue influence, according to a statement from a CDC spokesperson.

      The review found that some guidance “used less direct language than available evidence supported,” “needed to be updated to reflect the latest scientific evidence” and “presented the underlying science base for guidance inconsistently,” according to the spokesperson.

      Additionally, the review identified three documents that were not primarily authored by the CDC and yet were presented as CDC documents, according to the spokesperson. The agency has removed two of the documents from its website, and updated and replaced the third.

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/15/politics/cdc-guidance-trump-administration-review/index.html

      Reply
    29. 29.

      debbie

      @RSA:

      I’m looking forward to Austin’s response. Once he’s managed to stop laughing over Tucker Carlson being labeled part of this country’s civilian leadership.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sab

      @piratedan:

       

      @Gin & Tonic:

       

      You go guys. Be wary of them becoming participation trophies. But what is wrong with participation?

      Balloon Juice at night used to bite the heads off newbies/lurkers. I did it once myself, in a matter of literary criticism, and it turns out the newbie/lurker was right. Hasn’t been heard from since and I still feel bad about it

      ETA they can’t even check in with a number because we will stomp them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.