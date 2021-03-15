With the American Rescue Plan passed and signed, Democrats are now working to make some of its benefits permanent — banking on the belief that certain aspects will be so popular that letting them expire would be a political nightmare. My latest: https://t.co/NOrpuDUW7l — Megan Cassella (@mmcassella) March 14, 2021

The Beltway Press Corpse is beginning to suspect that — despite the clear instructions for failure they’ve laid out for him! — that this President Biden fella might just be Good at Politics!?!!!…

(Credit where due, at least *some* reporters seem to be in favor of this development.)



“The Biden team is pursuing unity by performing the rituals of bipartisanship — holding regular meetings with congressional Republicans and being polite to them — and by pursuing legislation that is popular with a substantial number of Republicans voters.” https://t.co/Fvgq3td8vl — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 14, 2021

House Democrats draw the line: No bipartisan cooperation with Republicans who questioned the election. https://t.co/4uUspPi8QS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2021

“Even if Joe Biden funded the Trump border wall, Republicans would be complaining about the color of the wall, the material used.” Democrats — convinced Republicans will attack them no matter what — are doubling down on a progressive agenda. W @mviser. https://t.co/Stpt4MssAq pic.twitter.com/rykM5tMxPg — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) March 14, 2021