DC Press Corpse Open Thread: ‘But the Amontillado Press Conference!…’

Keep reading, because successful professional liar speechwriter David Frum actually has some good arguments…

Reason 1) Assertive presidential leadership can polarize something that otherwise would be broadly unifying. IE the reason we had a “Marshall Plan” (named after then SecState) rather than a “Truman Plan” was that President Truman’s name excited strong partisan feelings 2/x

We saw this in the Obama and Trump years over and over again. People might not have an opinion over this program or that issue. They had STRONG feelings about Obama/Trump. Attach the high-intensity name, and the merits of the program/issue got lost. 3/x

By keeping a low profile, Biden is de-escalating and de-polarizing politics – a smart move, especially at a time when the supreme national priority is to get everyone of all points of view vaccinated as fast as possible. 4/x

Reason 2) The presidency is an ensemble performance, not a one-man show. Putting a cast member on the White House press stage underscores that truth. It teaches the public how their government works – and how their government SHOULD work. 5/x

People on Twitter often complain of the “green lantern” theory of the presidency – that the president can achieve things by sheer willpower. Americans need to *see* that other people in government beside the president also make decisions – and must answer for those decisions 6/x

Reason 3) Reporters get more useful information from operational officials than they possibly can from the president – and are less tempted into performative stunts.

Nobody ever says to a reporter, “Congratulations, you really tripped up the IRS commissioner!” 7/x

When you put on the White House stage the official with direct operational responsibility – you incentivize reporters to try to extract useful information, not to generate viral video. 8/x

Reason 4) For me, a top concern about the Biden presidency was: Would this highly emotional and often over-talkative man muster the self-discipline required to succeed at the job?

By *not* talking, Biden has already answered the most urgent question I had. END

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Maybe I’ll start a twitter account of the stupidest questions asked of Jen Psaki:  (at) thatsastupidfuckingquestion dot twitter dot com. I’d start with this one from Peter Alexander

      Alexander conceded some of Psaki’s points, and said: “But on the development of the vaccines, it was Operation Warp Speed that was invented, executed, initiated under the former president.”

      “So in the spirit of bipartisanship and unity last night, as opposed to the first comments which were about the denials in the first days weeks or months, why not just say, ‘With credit to the previous administration and the former president for putting us in this position, we are glad that we have been able to move it forward?‘” Alexander asked.

      Ken

      @Patricia Kayden: I can’t help but speculate whether BLM would have done a competent job.  Probably not.

      RandomMonster

      That uneasy feeling when you think you might agree with David Frum on something. It’s like when you you grin and say, “Hey, Bill Kristol, you’re not wrong!”, and you freeze and wonder what planet you live on.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      These are the people Peter Baker is feigning outrage about

       

      Jiang asked, “A lot of Americans are saying that, you know, the surges are happening under President Biden’s watch, after he reversed some previous policies. So, does the administration take any accountability for what’s happening?”

      Psaki asked innocently, “Who are the Americans?”

      “Well,” Jiang hesitated, “I know you don’t want to answer to him, but the former president just, um, issued a statement saying that, uh, ‘The Biden administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our nation.”

      Psaki smiled, “Former president Trump?

      I mean, I agree trump is a lot, but…

      Ken

      After he does hold one, during which at least half the questions will inevitably be about something inane, or asking Biden to play pundit, criticize the questioner for wasting time instead of doing journalism

      Can we persuade Anne Robinson to come out of retirement to screen questions?  “You… are the weakest link.”

      Or maybe some of the judges they have on the cooking shows.  “Your question lacked creativity. In fact, it was the same as the previous question. For this reason we had to chop you.”

      And if we could somehow combine this with that Ellen DeGeneres game show, so the losing reporters are dropped down a chute or sprayed with slime, all the better.

      BruceFromOhio

      Just finished listening to today’s presser. There are some good questions, and I appreciate our free and fair presses.

      And there are some really bad reporters that just drag the whole thing down.

      Jennifer Psaki is the right person for the Biden administration.

      dmsilev

      The “Biden is senile and is being managed by people” thing was an attack that originated in the less-sane corners of the Berniesphere during the primary and then repeated and amplified by the supporters of The Former Guy during the general election. You’d think that the debates would have killed the idea dead, but guess not.

