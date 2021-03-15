Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, March 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, March 14-15

by

Why it matters: Multiple waves of voting, meant to ensure social distancing inside the House chamber, are slowing a full legislative schedule.

– It’s also giving power to disrupters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who’s used a procedural move to further drag out the process.
– Votes can take more than three times longer than pre-pandemic times…

The bottom line: The Office of Attending Physician reinstated the use of the congressional gym showers, locker room and swimming pool on Friday evening, according to the memo.

    6Comments

      Baud

      Is President Biden underpromising so he can overdeliver?

      Better to not deliver and lie about how much you’ve delivered.

      Baud

      The straightforward math: 20% of GOP men have been vaccinated, and half of the remainder say they they’ll decline

      This is less than 10% of the population. Maybe less than 5%.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/14 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/14 China reported 5 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Mali (via Paris CdG)
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Tanzania (via Kigali) & Saudi Arabia
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Zambia
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic)
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Egypt, Nigeria (via Cairo) & Canada
      • Jinzhou in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 5 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 617 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 175 active confirmed cases in the country (171 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 265 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 4,131 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/15 Hong Kong reported 30 new cases, 14 imported & 16 domestic (1 of whom does not yet have source of infection identified, 13 are from the fitness club cluster).

      OzarkHillbilly

      “I’m very surprised at the high percentage of Republicans who say they don’t want to get vaccinated. I don’t understand where that’s coming from.”

      Let me help you with that Dr Fauci: You can’t fix stupid.

      NeenerNeener

      There were no covid stats for Monroe County NY yesterday. Not that we didn’t have new cases, just….they weren’t published for some unknown reason.

