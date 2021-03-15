“In a poetic bit of circumstance, Yo-Yo Ma's second coronavirus shot and subsequent concert comes exactly one year after he posted his first recording of himself playing his instrument using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort.” @BerkshireEaglehttps://t.co/sRhRm444kC via @berkshireeagle — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 14, 2021





The US has now administered a total of 107.0 million vaccine shots, or 32.2 doses per 100 people. 21.0% of Americans have received at least one shot; 11.3% are now fully vaccinated. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 15, 2021

You mean the Biden administration knows the first rule of customer service? Huge, if true. https://t.co/m1movp0Hqq — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 13, 2021

The US had +36,896 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since October 4, bringing the total closer to 30.1 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 55,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 14. pic.twitter.com/67SCB8koCm — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 15, 2021

💉 25% of House not vaccinated as some members refuse to get shot https://t.co/cqE2fKoXy3 — Axios (@axios) March 15, 2021

Why it matters: Multiple waves of voting, meant to ensure social distancing inside the House chamber, are slowing a full legislative schedule. – It’s also giving power to disrupters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who’s used a procedural move to further drag out the process.

– Votes can take more than three times longer than pre-pandemic times… The bottom line: The Office of Attending Physician reinstated the use of the congressional gym showers, locker room and swimming pool on Friday evening, according to the memo.

While standing in line to get vaccinated, I was thinking about the 8 million ads I’d made about how government involvement in medicine was socialized hell. Maybe, just maybe, it was all a lie. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 14, 2021

It’s time for leaders in the white community to step up. https://t.co/MfEtrRQFYF — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) March 14, 2021

Fauci on Fox News Sunday says he thinks it'd be "very helpful" if Trump encouraged his followers to get vaccinated, then adds, "I'm very surprised at the high percentage of Republicans who say they don't want to get vaccinated. I don't understand where that's coming from." pic.twitter.com/6vNyMNJ03d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2021

======

Most of the world has no COVID-19 vaccine: That's a huge global threat https://t.co/akCza6Ds8n via @PeterHotez — Ash Paul (@pash22) March 14, 2021

China has administered 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sunday https://t.co/MVDb4gp9fZ pic.twitter.com/0JhvbPV72p — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

Analysis: China's ambitious COVID-19 vaccination plan to test its production capability https://t.co/bYpqca9l76 pic.twitter.com/TFcu0RnUIb — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

India reports record daily rise in new Covid-19 infections https://t.co/2ksXdc1cIK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 15, 2021

Indonesia orders 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations https://t.co/NEhAafnZrA pic.twitter.com/rKCBQdFhbB — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

Papua New Guinea facing COVID-19 crisis as infection rate rises https://t.co/Cm7PFZ4EMS pic.twitter.com/6pOn4BITXr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

France's govt says ~100 patients will be evacuated from ICUs in the Paris area this wk as hospitals struggle to keep up w/ a Covid surge. 2 specially equipped trains will transfer several dozen patients to regions that are under less pandemic strain https://t.co/urylhilN3T pic.twitter.com/me1EmZH5nD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 14, 2021

Covid-19: Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest https://t.co/pOViVuVqBy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 14, 2021

By now COVAX has shipped over 28.5 million COVID vaccines to 37 countries. Great that @gavi, the @WHO, and @CEPIvaccines are doing this work –– and that taxpayers in many countries are financing this crucial effort to bring the pandemic to an end.https://t.co/TFgTqO59mp pic.twitter.com/yKbc8QFZrK — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) March 14, 2021

Can the world learn from South Africa’s vaccine trials? Vaccine trials are often done in wealthier countries. Scientists say the South Africa experience proves the value of studies in the global south https://t.co/WeOcw48SRP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 14, 2021

Chile was criticized early in the pandemic for its inability to trace and isolate infected people. Now, it is one of the top countries in the world at vaccinating its population, with more than 25% of its people having received at least one shot. https://t.co/RS7Et29kM8 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2021

======

JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook is building a tool to connect people to information about where and when to get a COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/oeUlWMNs4G — Axios (@axios) March 15, 2021

T cells mount a vigorous response against variants of SARSCoV2, according to new research. The study underscores the extensiveness of the immune system's multi-prong defense against viral infection https://t.co/I0JvmZrmD0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2021

======

Once a coronavirus epicenter, Los Angeles is set to partially reopen. Monday's long-awaited reopening of many of the hardest-hit businesses in what was once the heart of Calif's worst Covid surge is being met w/ a mix of elation & hesitation https://t.co/vGUC4hn3FG @steffdaz pic.twitter.com/XtOTJBQO23 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 14, 2021

Change in avg. daily covid cases over past 14 days: * United States: -19% * NY State (outside of NYC): -5% * New York City: +1% Something different is happening in NYC. Likely variants are a big factor. We need folks to remain cautious for just a little longer. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 14, 2021

Yesterday I couldn’t figure out why Elon Musk was downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic with this antivax nonsense. It’s almost as if he knew something was coming…https://t.co/FYWONAr6px pic.twitter.com/ZfBTSqHlkM — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) March 13, 2021