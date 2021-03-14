Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Voting Rights Open Thread: Georgia on *Everybody's* Mind

Voting Rights Open Thread: Georgia on *Everybody’s* Mind

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

The Repub who grabbed the Idiot Ball in this week’s scrum — “Everybody shouldn’t be voting” — was in Arizona, not Georgia. But the GOP Death Cult’s Warchief-By-Combat gifted criminal investigators with some extremely dodgy phone calls, in a state where voting rights advocates have established a strong base (thank you, Stacey Abrams!), and where the Republican response has been to propose blatantly racist and probably illegal restrictions on voters, so…

Per the Washington Post (because that’s where I subscribe):

President Donald Trump encouraged Georgia’s chief elections investigator in a December phone call to uncover “dishonesty” in her investigation of absentee ballot signatures in an effort to reverse his defeat against Joe Biden in the state, according to a recording of the call released this week by the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

“The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me,” Trump told Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, according to the recording. “They know I won, won by hundreds of thousands of votes. It wasn’t close.”

He added, “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.” Later on the call, he said, “You have the most important job in the country right now.”…

When The Post first reported on the call, state officials said they did not believe that a recording existed. Officials located the recording on a trash folder on Watson’s device while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal process…

At the time Trump called her, Watson was leading an audit of mail ballot signatures in Cobb County, a suburb of Atlanta. Legal experts have said the president’s outreach — and another call he placed directly to Raffensperger on Jan. 2 — may have amounted to obstruction of a criminal investigation.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office has launched a probe into the efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the results in Georgia…

Mr. George P. Pierce, at Esquire:

So, if you’re keeping score at home, the former president* apparently called everybody in Georgia except Boss Hogg to solicit mischief in counting the ballots, and everybody he called apparently recorded the conversation, which is the only thing to do when that particular former president* calls. I don’t care if he’s ordering a pizza, you still want a tape running and at least two witnesses. And he still might stiff your driver. But what you do see from this compulsive meddling is a perfect illustration of how desperate he was as he realized that his presidential immunity from all consequences was running out. And, it turns out, with very good reason…

During the six-minute call, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump repeatedly said that he won Georgia. “Something bad happened,” he said. “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Mr. Trump told the chief investigator, Frances Watson…

Further reading:

Evergreen tweet:

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      When The Post first reported on the call, state officials said they did not believe that a recording existed. Officials located the recording on a trash folder on Watson’s device while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal process…

      In a trash folder….?!?!?!

      Didn’t something like that happen to some emails or something in 2016? And wasn’t it part of the most monstrous cover-up in history, or so I was told at the time?

      I certainly hope that the intrepid journalists who uncovered and reported on the first story will report on this one as well.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Love the “New Rules” in the Danziger cartoon, especially 3, 4, and 5.

