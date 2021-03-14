it’s astonishing how quickly the gop went from “you know low turnout traditionally favors us (wink wink)” to “i will throw you in fucking prison if you hand a bottle of dasani to a grandmother in line to vote.” irredeemable party. raze it. — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 10, 2021

The Repub who grabbed the Idiot Ball in this week’s scrum — “Everybody shouldn’t be voting” — was in Arizona, not Georgia. But the GOP Death Cult’s Warchief-By-Combat gifted criminal investigators with some extremely dodgy phone calls, in a state where voting rights advocates have established a strong base (thank you, Stacey Abrams!), and where the Republican response has been to propose blatantly racist and probably illegal restrictions on voters, so…



Breaking: WSJ obtained the audio of Trump's call to the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Trump says "something bad happened" and presses the investigator to look into the votes cast in Fulton County. https://t.co/nPaffRVBKS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

Per the Washington Post (because that’s where I subscribe):

President Donald Trump encouraged Georgia’s chief elections investigator in a December phone call to uncover “dishonesty” in her investigation of absentee ballot signatures in an effort to reverse his defeat against Joe Biden in the state, according to a recording of the call released this week by the Georgia secretary of state’s office. “The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me,” Trump told Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, according to the recording. “They know I won, won by hundreds of thousands of votes. It wasn’t close.” He added, “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.” Later on the call, he said, “You have the most important job in the country right now.”… When The Post first reported on the call, state officials said they did not believe that a recording existed. Officials located the recording on a trash folder on Watson’s device while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal process… At the time Trump called her, Watson was leading an audit of mail ballot signatures in Cobb County, a suburb of Atlanta. Legal experts have said the president’s outreach — and another call he placed directly to Raffensperger on Jan. 2 — may have amounted to obstruction of a criminal investigation. The Fulton County district attorney’s office has launched a probe into the efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the results in Georgia…

Mr. George P. Pierce, at Esquire:

… So, if you’re keeping score at home, the former president* apparently called everybody in Georgia except Boss Hogg to solicit mischief in counting the ballots, and everybody he called apparently recorded the conversation, which is the only thing to do when that particular former president* calls. I don’t care if he’s ordering a pizza, you still want a tape running and at least two witnesses. And he still might stiff your driver. But what you do see from this compulsive meddling is a perfect illustration of how desperate he was as he realized that his presidential immunity from all consequences was running out. And, it turns out, with very good reason… During the six-minute call, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump repeatedly said that he won Georgia. “Something bad happened,” he said. “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Mr. Trump told the chief investigator, Frances Watson…

Trump believes black people voting is fraud, and the Georgia Republican Party is reshaping state law on that same basis https://t.co/A7y87FLei8 pic.twitter.com/yLWelW5CYD — Adam Serwer ?? (@AdamSerwer) March 10, 2021

Georgia Republicans passing largest rollback of voting rights since Jim Crow, targeting mail voting, early voting & automatic voter registration "every single metric of voter access that has been a good in Georgia is now under attack” says @staceyabrams https://t.co/xHMhPNSN0S — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 8, 2021

“We are seeing again and again this version of Jim Crow in a suit and tie,” says @staceyabrams. "It is designed explicitly for the same reason as Jim Crow, to block communities of color from active participation in choosing the leadership that will guide their democracy.” pic.twitter.com/yx0yw2H1sG — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 8, 2021

"The bill would also ban what is known as “line warming,” the practice of having volunteers provide water, snacks, chairs and other assistance to voters in line." https://t.co/8X1fDrml6R — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 7, 2021

Former President Jimmy Carter says he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” about restrictive voting proposals state lawmakers are considering in his native Georgia. State Republicans say the measures are necessary to restore public confidence in voting. https://t.co/1R2IMr0PXN — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2021

NBA star LeBron James' voting rights group starts new campaign https://t.co/o8Bapq6PKu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 5, 2021

Civil rights groups including Black Voters Matter are urging companies to join the fight against Georgia voting restrictions https://t.co/Amxf7DMqIn pic.twitter.com/KQuiMLXxhK — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2021

DEMs should readily embrace that message, that ending Sunday voting is an explicit attempt to silence Christians. Because it is. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 7, 2021

Dear people writing about Georgia’s omnibus House voting bill: it would only cut early voting hours for a handful of large metro counties (that skew Democratic+nonwhite) – but would require more times and hours for *most* counties. Specificity’s important! pic.twitter.com/8JeY98gUjh — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 7, 2021

If you want to read more about how Georgia Republican-backed voting bills would likely make it harder for certain people to vote -> https://t.co/xIdTtOfL8N — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 7, 2021

