Thank you, commentor Dan B *:

Seattle is a great place for gardening. It’s 400 miles north of where I was raised near Akron, Ohio. We’re a few hundred miles north of Minneapolis, although we are south of Vancouver, another great gardening city on the same latitude as Paris, which is south of the great gardens and gardeners of the British Isles. On a nice day in early February I went out in the garden to take pictures just before the middle of the US was plunged into bitter cold. Late winter is a myopic time for garden photography. The garden, overall, looks a bit funky. Well maybe a lot funky.. There are little treasures hoping to lure a few bugs, mostly gnats, to their pollen. I’ve spent years acquiring special plants through my landscape design business and through crazy mad collectors in local garden societies. Here are some favorites. Top photo: An unnamed Hellebore with a multitude of flowers, followed by grayish green foliage. These blooms turn creamy yellow with a chartreuse glow as they age. This is Hellebore ‘Home Depot’. It’s some breeder’s prize that Home Depot sold without the name bestowed by the breeder. So much for my fancy plant societies. (2) My partner found this cutie, Camellia ‘Buttermint’, at a tiny local garden center. Its one of the complex hybrids of small and small leaved Camellias that produce fragrant flowers in late winter. Unlike the big Japonica Camellias, whose flowers turn brown in our drizzly springs, these drop their blooms before discoloring. (3) Daphne odora must be one of the most fragrant shrubs in the universe. Their sweet perfume will fill the garden and seep into the house in early March. Wonder why we have four different kinds? (4) Snowdrops grow anywhere there is a cold winter. This clump is from a single tiny bulb I planted eleven years ago. Twenty bulbs are now twenty clumps that effectively distract from the funky garden. Once they are in bloom Winter will be yielding to Spring. In England there are people who collect, breed, and show off their Snowdrops. It’s a passion for those who love the tiniest details.

(5) Rosemary has decided to become a hardy landscape plant here. Thirty-nine years ago in Seattle, they succumbed to freezes every two or three years. This robust, upright, seven-foot monster hides the chain link fence on the driveway. It’s got terrific blue flowers to boot. (6) This double Hellebore (more than one row of petals) is a seedling from a long term client. I pick them and float them in a bowl of water since the stems are too soft to support them inside. The interior is the best part of a flower like this. (7) Pasque Flower, Anemone blanda, is great, opening wide on sunny days. (Do not tell anyone there are sunny days in February in Seattle!) I like the blue forms. And the white forms, and… (8) This rosy Hellebore is hiding its name tag. It’s a knockout on overcast days as well as sunny ones. There’s plenty of white in the petals to look bright, no matter. I’d try digging up the tag but there are an amazing number of gorgeous Lenten Roses available in the US. Some made their way from the great breeders of the UK. Others are coming from breeders in Oregon and Washington.

*Also, thank you WaterGirl, for generously passing this over to me from your ‘On the Road’ collection

***********

Gardening prep question: Anybody got brand recommendations for a good, not-too-expensive water and/or light meter? I’ve been using a cheapo water meter in my tomato rootpouches for the last few summers, but I’d like to find something a little more accurate, if I can get one for, say, $25 – $50.

Haven’t seen a light meter that isn’t heinously expensive or extremely complicated, and in any case, there’s nowhere else on our 75×80 square-foot property for the tomatoes, so LOL UR F*KKED hardly seemed worth paying to ascertain. But I’m mildly curious about some of the other garden beds, if there’s an easy way of measuring light levels, and since some of the more popular water meters on Amazon are ‘also’ light meters…

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?