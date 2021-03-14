Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: The Grammy Awards

by | 6 Comments

Grammy Awards Open Thread - STOCKPILE

Not sure if our haimish BJ jackal-pack is part of the audience for this particular celebration, but just in case y’all need a place to chill on a go-to-bed-early Sunday evening…

Links to E!, Billboard, and People ‘behind the scenes’ livestreams here.

Some cheat tweets:

Yahoo Entertainment: Before we get into the “Big Four” categories — Album, Record, and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist — let’s start with a couple obvious questions. The Grammys ceremony was postponed this year, from Jan. 31 to March 14, due to coronavirus concerns. Did this six-week delay affect the voting window at all?

Paul Grein: No, the voting period voting closed on Jan. 4, so anything that happened after that was unknown to the voters. For example, the Jan. 6 insurrection might have conceivably helped politically minded entries like Beyoncé’s “Black Parade.” Or there’s Billie Eilish’s documentary, which is getting great reviews, but that came out long after voting was closed. So, you have to kind of put yourself back in the mindset of what was happening in late December and through early January…

    2. 2.

      Almost Retired

      I always enjoy the Grammy awards.  They remind me that I am really old and not at all hip.  I have asked my wife to euthanize me if I ever say “this isn’t music, it’s just noise” during any of the performances.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Not watching, but I understand that Rachel Maddow has won a Grammy for best spoken word/book narration (not sure what that category is officially called).

      arrieve

      I won’t watch, but since this is the year I learned to appreciate Taylor Swift, I’ll be rooting for folklore to win whatever it’s nominated for.

