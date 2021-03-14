Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Snowy Morning Open Thread: About Damn Time

More members of Congress and the Senate need to not only draw this line, but then proclaim it loudly. You want bipartisanship, don’t be a traitor to the constitution.

After a delayed start of about a day, the promised big, wet, snow has arrived. No idea what our final totals will be – they have predicted 12 to 48 inches. It’s all about how slowly it moves.  I’d guess we’re at about 8 inches now with a full day of snowfall predicted.

I’ve shoveled twice now and will head out in an hour or so to do it again. When it’s this heavy and wet, I don’t like it to pile up too high before shoveling. As most winter storms here consist of champagne powder you can push away without much effort, spring snows remind us of what everyone else usually has to deal with in terms of snow. As it will be in the mid-60s by the end of the week, I’m going to put on another pot of coffee and enjoy.

Snowy Morning Open Thread: About Damn Time

I know you probably want duckling updates, but I’ve been dealing with first one Dane with tummy issues and now another (I swear my dogs are allergic to spring) so, while I have plenty of photos and video it may take me a day or two to get them together.

Hope everyone “sprung” forward.

Open thread

 

    36Comments

    1.

      zhena gogolia

      I mentioned in an earlier thread but don’t know if you saw it — you should put together a children’s book with pictures of the ducklings, dogs, and cat. It would be a best-seller! I’d buy it, and I have no kids (but I do have friends, some with very new ones . . . .)

    6.

      Jeffro

      Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., has a basic requirement before he can work with a Republican: "At the fundamental level, I need an affirmative statement that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States and the 2020 election was an honest and fair election.

      LOVE

      IT

    8.

      Ken

      @MattF: That must be for all the times you put something in the microwave and program it to start on October 17, 2022.

    11.

      Ken

      @WereBear: What did I hear about permanent Daylight Savings Time?

      Complaints, largely, if you’ve been reading the same sites as I have.  I hadn’t realized that there were so many people who still use the phrase “God’s time”, or were so wedded to the “true” longitude of the sun.

      It was interesting to learn that the Department of Transportation is in charge of the US time zones.  Let us hope that Pete B. doesn’t abuse this awesome power.

    12.

      Ken

      Now that earmarks are a thing again, do you think the Democrats will use that against the seditionists?  “Sorry, not taking requests for your district until you affirm the results of the 2020 election.”

    14.

      eclare

      @Ken:  If we have to choose one, I would prefer Standard time.  I live in the south, and the *last* thing I want in July and August is an extra hour of sunlight before it gets dark.

WTF is god's time?

      WTF is god’s time?

    16.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Ken: I absolutely DO NOT understand this. No offense to anyone bothered by the bi-yearly time change, but don't these people travel? I mean…I drive across NE and lose/gain an hour on a regular basis (and poor NE has two time zones – like a few other states).

Sigh…I'll just go pour my judgemental self another cup of coffee.

      Sigh…I’ll just go pour my judgemental self another cup of coffee.

    19.

      Roger Moore

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Apparently, a lot of people care more about light in the evening than in the morning, so they like daylight saving time.  I still think they’ll bitch and moan when the sun doesn’t come up until very late during the depths of winter.  What they really want is for Congress to change the law so there’s more daylight in the winter, but it ain’t happening.

    20.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Ken: Adding zucchini to any existing banana, spice, carrot, etc -cake, ups the moistness and you really can’t taste it after that, with luck.

      Also – adding it to a good, spicy pasta sauce where it basically breaks down to mush, is a good way to use it, as it takes on the sauce flavor.

    21.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I know you probably want duckling updates, but I’ve been dealing with first one Dane with tummy issues

      I apologize for my brain and the fact that the juxtaposition of those two clauses made me think, “OMG COUNT THE DUCKLINGS!!”  Even though I’ve seen the pic of Bixby guarding the ducklings from the Enemy Cat.

      (I swear my dogs are allergic to spring)

      Or to the things that the melting snow exposes in the grass. My little guy, a beagle mix, walks with his nose pressed almost continuously to the ground, and every once in a while he scarfs up something and eats it before I have a hope of getting it away from him or finding out what it is. And with the exposing of the ground, he’s got a couple of favorite spots he keeps returning to where he actually digs a little before trying to get his jaws on something.

      I start to ask, “what could you possibly eating that you have to dig up?” but long experience as a parent and pet owner has taught me not to ask the questions for which you don’t want to know the answers.

    23.

      Ken

      @eclare: WTF is god’s time?

      Solar time (though it ignores the equation of time).  IIRC, it was used when time zones were introduced; people wanted their courthouse clock to read 12:00 at noon, dammit, not when the railroad said it was 12:00 in Des Moines.  It then made a comeback when daylight savings was introduced.

    25.

      Kristine

      Illinois gets hit with Winter again tomorrow, although the amount of expected snow has been all over the place. At least the predictions are headed down–they started at 5+ inches, and are now down to an inch or two in my neck of the woods. Could even wind up with just a dusting. It won’t hang around long anyway given the rise is temps over the course of the week. It’ll just make a mess.

      It’s been so mild here. Daffs are popping up. Grass is greening and my mini-roses near the house are putting out leaves.

    26.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      It was interesting to learn that the Department of Transportation is in charge of the US time zones.  Let us hope that Pete B. doesn’t abuse this awesome power

       
      I fear he will let us down by refusing to make it permanently nighttime in red states.

    29.

      jnfr

      Here in Westminster (CO) we’re at about 8″ too and still coming down. And it’s windy! I went out to brush off the satellite dish and rushed right back in. It took my breath away.

    35.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:

      Let us hope that Pete B. doesn’t abuse this awesome power.

      Or if he does decide to abuse it, at least let his abuses be creative and hilarious. 😉

