NEW: House Democrats draw the line: No bipartisan cooperation with Republicans who questioned the election https://t.co/nbw9zZfivG — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 14, 2021

More members of Congress and the Senate need to not only draw this line, but then proclaim it loudly. You want bipartisanship, don’t be a traitor to the constitution.

After a delayed start of about a day, the promised big, wet, snow has arrived. No idea what our final totals will be – they have predicted 12 to 48 inches. It’s all about how slowly it moves. I’d guess we’re at about 8 inches now with a full day of snowfall predicted.

I’ve shoveled twice now and will head out in an hour or so to do it again. When it’s this heavy and wet, I don’t like it to pile up too high before shoveling. As most winter storms here consist of champagne powder you can push away without much effort, spring snows remind us of what everyone else usually has to deal with in terms of snow. As it will be in the mid-60s by the end of the week, I’m going to put on another pot of coffee and enjoy.

I know you probably want duckling updates, but I’ve been dealing with first one Dane with tummy issues and now another (I swear my dogs are allergic to spring) so, while I have plenty of photos and video it may take me a day or two to get them together.

Hope everyone “sprung” forward.

