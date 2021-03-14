Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Recommendations

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

With the changing of the season comes new TV series and films, new reading and listening material, so for this week’s MC, let’s hear your recommendations.

What are you watching, or reading, or listening to?

*if you are recommending a show that is streamed, please take a minute and say where it can be found (Netflix, Amazon).  And if it’s a podcast that is only available in certain places (eg Spotify) please share that with us, too.

      gwangung

      Doom Patrol on HBO Max.

      Watched Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+, and shelled out the bucks, because I know one of the screenwriters and am very into pumping up my writing friends.

      BGinCHI

      The image is from “The Investigation,” which is on HBO.

      It’s a Danish series based on the Kim Wall case, which I won’t say more about to avoid spoilers. Terrific series that explores grief and process (investigative, professional, personal) and the way these intersect.

      Such quiet, devastating beauty & sadness in that series.

      MomSense

      Taj Mahal’s 1968 self titled album and BB King’s 1961 album My Kind of Blues.

      p.a.

      Been enjoying Justified, basically ‘new sheriff in town, and it’s his hometown’ 2010-2016 based on Elmore Leonard (Get Shorty) work. Well acted. Kentucky hill country meth etc. Hulu

      PJ

      I’m in the middle of reading Robert Gordon’s It Came from Memphis, which has stories on Memphis musicians and characters from the ’50s through the ’90s, and which was reissued in an 25th anniversary edition with updates last year. Some of the stories are hilarious, some are heartbreaking, but they are all compelling, and Gordon is a phenomenal writer.

      As far as music goes, I just got Neil Young’s overpriced ten-CD Archives II, which I’m slowly working my way through, and which has reminded me how many great songs he was writing in the early-mid ’70s.

      namekarB

      “Heaven’s Garden” (Korean series – Netfliix) An in depth look at life in the Korean countryside. Wonderful cinematography. Has it all, family, drama, comedy, wisdom, sadness, anger, divorce, and much more. Suitable for all ages.

      dexwood

      Just finished Irish writer Tana French’s The Searchers which I liked quite a bit because of the language, characters and story.

