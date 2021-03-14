In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

With the changing of the season comes new TV series and films, new reading and listening material, so for this week’s MC, let’s hear your recommendations.

What are you watching, or reading, or listening to?

*if you are recommending a show that is streamed, please take a minute and say where it can be found (Netflix, Amazon). And if it’s a podcast that is only available in certain places (eg Spotify) please share that with us, too.