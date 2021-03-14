Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Usually wrong but never in doubt

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

There will be lawyers.

Women: they get shit done

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Too inconsequential to be sued

What fresh hell is this?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Han shot first.

Reality always wins in the end.

This really is a full service blog.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Late Night Open Thread: An Entirely Parasitic Organism

by | 13 Comments

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)


    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      @mdblanche:

      Ha! Tempus fugit indeed.

      I missed the actual moment, but I got a warm glow seeing that my phone, my computer and my radio-controlled “atomic” clock all made the jump. Yee-haw, I guess. Now tomorrow I get to fiddle with my wristwatches and the microwave. And the doughty Kia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Biden/Harris sohshulist time?

      //

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      Those problematic Dr. Seuss books are hilarious.

      And I hope Seth Cotlar is right, with his tweets, because we can no longer afford to have Fox News and Rush inciting and disinforming the public as they are.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @Elizabelle:

      I, too, hope Cotlar is right. Plus there seems to be some evidence that our Democrats are learning, what with things like Chuck Schumer talking about “not repeating the mistakes of 2009” and giving Susan Collins the hard look. 👀

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @Steeplejack:   Yup.  Biden (and we) are not falling for the “bipartisanship” schtick, and paying attention to who does not understand that, in the media environment, is instructive.

      @opiejeanne:  I wish that jerk had kicked at age 30.  Dead Rush is even more pleasing than Dead Scalia.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @lgerard:   That dog rescue has been in the news today.  Trust TFG (the former guy) and his associates to make even dog rescue unpalatable to us.

      The Guardian.

      Lara Trump-linked dog rescue charity spent $2m on Trump properties

      Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs for events at Mar-a-Lago

      A dog rescue charity that has links to Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, has spent almost $2m at Trump properties in the last seven years, according to US media reports.
      While other companies and groups have distanced themselves from the Trumps since the 6 January attack on the capital, the Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue is expected to spend another $225,000 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club for an event this weekend, according to a permit filed with the town of Palm Beach, which was reported by HuffPost.
      … Lauren Simmons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, is an ardent Trump supporter, and posted many comments on social media in support of the former president’s baseless “Stop the Steal” campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

      They do a “Wine Women & Shoes” daytime fundraiser.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lgerard

      Just the fact that even in  off the cuff remarks lasting all of 60 seconds he was compelled to tell a blatant, obvious lie makes me laugh.

      I can’t conceive of any context in which dogs would be a topic of conversation in the trump White House other then perhaps siccing them on immigrants

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      @Elizabelle:

      Needless to say, when an animal-rescue organisation drops that kind of coin on fundraising instead of on rescuing animals, one starts to wonder about its priorities.

      Reply

