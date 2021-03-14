lol ted cruz is buying someone else’s book with campaign donations and essentially reselling it at 10x list price in order to get more campaign donations pic.twitter.com/yGyMCpjq7c
— Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) March 13, 2021
I'm starting to sense that the 30+ year old alternate media cocoon the GOP built for its voters is beginning to backfire, because it's now become *so* absurd, so detached from reality, that no one outside that bizarroworld even bothers to take it seriously anymore.
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) March 11, 2021
The dirty secret of the right's 50+ year war on the supposed "liberal media" is that they were desperately reliant on being included by that mainstream media and treated like a responsible participant in modern politics, even tho they frequently did not fit that description.
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) March 11, 2021
This all might be wishful thinking, but I just have a hard time seeing Antifa-phantoms or Mr. Potato Head's imaginary penis being a bigger electoral draw for new voters than $1.9 trillion in targeted relief for struggling citizens.
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) March 11, 2021
