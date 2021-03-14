President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!! pic.twitter.com/7sDfG9warL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2021

Fair (trigger) warning: I’ve tucked all images of The Former Guy below the fold, so DON’T BLAME ME if you click through.

Now that the miserable sumbich is safely out of power & the limelight, we (or, at least, I) can take pleasure in the suffering of his whole pack of lampreys…



Apparently, the word went out to say "he's looking great!", which might suggest that they know he's not looking all that great. pic.twitter.com/jA0LnezRsa — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 14, 2021

Dispatch from DC, via the Guardian, “Trump’s Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd”:

Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him. “It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.”…

Dismissed by Sally Quinn, like a common Clinton! You *know* that’s gotta hurt — not just the Former Guy, but also his social-skidmarking offspring.

president trump is losing weight and looking like a proctologist finger condom filled with mashed potatoes left under a 7-11 heat lamp and it’s driving the liberals insane — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 14, 2021

i make it a point not to mock people’s appearance because staying in shape is hard but lol low key just between you and me grim reaper is coming for this mother fucker like sharpish. count the days, homie. omar comin’ pic.twitter.com/06nDx3Zj8X — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 14, 2021

Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he’s adrift. – POLITICO https://t.co/dLj9KzNU5V — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 14, 2021



Politico, of course, doesn’t know whether to mock or mourn:

He backed away from creating a third party and has soured on the costly prospect of launching his own TV empire or social media startup. His vow to target disloyal Republicans with personally-recruited primary challengers has taken a backseat to conventional endorsements of senators who refused to indulge his quest to overturn the 2020 election. And though he was supposed to build a massive political apparatus to keep his MAGA movement afloat, it’s unclear to Republicans what his PAC is actually doing, beyond entangling itself in disputes with Republican icons and the party’s fundraising arms. “There is no apparatus, no structure and part of that is due to a lack of political understanding on Trump’s behalf,” said a person close to the former president, noting that Trump has struggled to learn the ropes of post-presidential politicking… “For any normal politician, it would look like he’s trying to have it both ways but really he’s trying to have it his way,” said a former Trump White House official. “He only cares about maintaining his power and his stranglehold over the Republican Party and it doesn’t matter to him how any of the moves he makes affect the long-term success of institutions or individuals other than himself.” Trump has always been an impulsive figure who demanded loyalty from those around him. But those traits have come with positions of power: whether atop a real estate empire, as a media celebrity, or — in his last iteration — as president of the United States…

Jarvanka not in evidence, you’ll notice! Just the spouse of much-mocked lesser spawn Eric, a lady who’s valiantly (desperately) grifting away at a much reduced level…

Jesus. What a headline. The Trump family steals from kids with cancer (and paid $2m fine) They steal from dogs in shelters. Dog Rescue Charity Linked To Lara Trump Funneling Money Into Donald Trump’s Pocket https://t.co/DjAwxlVzB7 via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 13, 2021

Who wants to start the rumor that Young Prince Jared is off recovering from yet another round of plastic surgery, hoping to disassociate himself from some part of the upcoming gotterdammerung?