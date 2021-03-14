Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Gleeful Schadenfreude Open Thread: Soon to Be Pining for the Fjords!

Late Night Gleeful Schadenfreude Open Thread: Soon to Be Pining for the Fjords!

Fair (trigger) warning: I’ve tucked all images of The Former Guy below the fold, so DON’T BLAME ME if you click through.

Now that the miserable sumbich is safely out of power & the limelight, we (or, at least, I) can take pleasure in the suffering of his whole pack of lampreys…

Dispatch from DC, via the Guardian, “Trump’s Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd”:

Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant.

Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him.

“It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.”…

Dismissed by Sally Quinn, like a common Clinton! You *know* that’s gotta hurt — not just the Former Guy, but also his social-skidmarking offspring.


Politico, of course, doesn’t know whether to mock or mourn:

He backed away from creating a third party and has soured on the costly prospect of launching his own TV empire or social media startup.

His vow to target disloyal Republicans with personally-recruited primary challengers has taken a backseat to conventional endorsements of senators who refused to indulge his quest to overturn the 2020 election.

And though he was supposed to build a massive political apparatus to keep his MAGA movement afloat, it’s unclear to Republicans what his PAC is actually doing, beyond entangling itself in disputes with Republican icons and the party’s fundraising arms.

“There is no apparatus, no structure and part of that is due to a lack of political understanding on Trump’s behalf,” said a person close to the former president, noting that Trump has struggled to learn the ropes of post-presidential politicking…

“For any normal politician, it would look like he’s trying to have it both ways but really he’s trying to have it his way,” said a former Trump White House official. “He only cares about maintaining his power and his stranglehold over the Republican Party and it doesn’t matter to him how any of the moves he makes affect the long-term success of institutions or individuals other than himself.”

Trump has always been an impulsive figure who demanded loyalty from those around him. But those traits have come with positions of power: whether atop a real estate empire, as a media celebrity, or — in his last iteration — as president of the United States…

Jarvanka not in evidence, you’ll notice! Just the spouse of much-mocked lesser spawn Eric, a lady who’s valiantly (desperately) grifting away at a much reduced level…

Who wants to start the rumor that Young Prince Jared is off recovering from yet another round of plastic surgery, hoping to disassociate himself from some part of the upcoming gotterdammerung?

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Technically, “He looks like a warmed-over corpse” and “He’s looking better than ever” can both be truthful.  Just not in this particular case.

    4. 4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Go Ceausescu on this bunch.

    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      Apparently Jared had a WSJ oped? I saw it on Twitter but didn’t click through. If I recall the headline, it was related to Middle East foreign policy advice for Biden’s team? *siiigh*

      How can i miss you when you won’t go away?

    10. 10.

      Ken

      @smedley the uncertain: Lenin has a hundred-year head start. But it is hard to imagine even the most insane of Trump cultists dragging his body out once a year to replace any pieces that have fallen off and add another coat of varnish.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      They steal from dogs in from shelters.

      I feel sure that at least one member of that family is busily attempting to make a Dalmatian fur coat.

    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @smedley the uncertain: As a high school student, I visited the Soviet Union a year or two before the final collapse of the Communist government. The longest line we encountered was to visit Lenin’s Tomb. The second longest line was to get in to the Moscow McDonalds, at that time the only one in the entire country.

    14. 14.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      Last night, someone said T**** was still on Twitter. Does anyone know where? Twitter search is of no help.

      Trying to understand why you would ever want to find his twitter stream/persona/whatever-it’s-called. As I recall, you hate him as much as anyone here does, and more than most, so …

      Is it atonement for something? If so, wouldn’t 1000 Ave Marias and 1000 Pater nosters be better?

    19. 19.

      Geoduck

      @debbie: He’s not on twitter, but (sigh) every time he releases.. someone releases a message in his name, it immediately gets plastered all over Twitter, both by his supporters and his opponents. I’m surprised they aren’t doing it more.

    20. 20.

      thruppence

      OT, but while trying to negotiate out of a lumpy snowy parking lot, my transmission just went bang. Now awaiting the tender mercies of AAA.

    22. 22.

      different-church-lady

      He looks like any of the less-balanced characters I see staggering around the local coffee shop.

    23. 23.

      Amir Khalid

      @debbie:
      Apparently, he’s tweeting via proxy: writing out tweet-length statements, which he then gives to friends who still have Twitter accounts. Helping him circumvent his permanent ban strikes me as an obvious violation of Twitter policy, and Twitter should ban his proxies. But Twitter hasn’t said anything.

    29. 29.

      JCJ

      @Jim Appleton:  I have never met a world leader face-to-face, but once when I was utilizing the men’s room at a restaurant in Bangkok a former Prime Minister of Thailand (Chatchai Choonhaven) came up to the urinal next to me to relieve himself.

    32. 32.

      Fair Economist

      I blocked The Former Guy on Twitter a year ago and it was a great decision. I really don’t care what he says or does at this point. Sort of interested in which Republicans are crawling on their knees to Their Lady of Lardass but it’s becoming clear that’s going to be almost all of them so not much longer. What I’m interested in now is what us sane people can do.

    34. 34.

      Jim Appleton

      @zhena gogolia:   Honestly, prep school took care of three, a chance encounter in front of the Benson Hotel in Portland led to me induced vomiting in front of GHWB and Barb as they were getting into a limo.

    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      Thruppence:
      Ugh. Hope Triple A doesn’t make you wait too long.

      About Jared’s many faces: I can’t begin to guess what he thinks when he sees himself in the mirror. Can’t he tell he started out good-looking and that every surgery has left him weirder looking?

    38. 38.

      jl

      Trump looks so ghastly, good judgment by AL to put his pix below the fold. This is a family blog.

      I didn’t know Jared used to look like a normal person. He paid money for surgery to make him look like a generic wax museum template? These people are totally weird.

      Apparently the dog charity is real and legit. Several people (who claim to be normal, that is, not Trumpsters) say that they have rescue dogs from it. i don’t know if that makes the Trumpster scam better or worse. If it were totally fake, then only the Trumpster fan base marks would be ripped off. But if Trumps are wetting their beaks in the take, then a real dog rescue group is getting cheated too. Anyone know more about that angle?

    41. 41.

      JoyceH

      You know what’s weird? A couple days ago, well before these ghastly pictures came out, the thought popped into my head, “Gee, I hope they hurry up and charge Trump with some major felonies, because if he croaks before being charged, they’re going to feel duty bound to give him a big impressive state funeral.”

      Do I have Foresight?

    42. 42.

      Mary G

      @jl: I read somewhere that they have a very respectable Charity Navigator rating of 80. Maybe they raise a ton of money from lavish dinners. A lot of rich people’s charities do. They  still need to move from Mar-a-Logo.

    43. 43.

      JoyceH

      @Mary G:

      They still need to move from Mar-a-Logo.

      They do. I wonder what the draw is for the members? However great the amenities, it comes with a loony-tunes owner who lives on-site, and whenever the old crackpot crashes your event, you have to pretend to be thrilled about it.

    46. 46.

      rikyrah

      The news that still makes me go😳😳😳😳
      After finding out about it…
      Mnuchin had literally stashed away ONE MUTHAPHUCKIN’ TRILLION DOLLARS😳😳😳

      Can you imagine being the Treasury Department underling who reported that to Secretary Yellin?!🤔🤔
      The look on her face when she found out?👀👀

      You do understand that they fully intended to STEAL IT once Dolt45 was re-elected, right?😒😒

      Republicans are bashing the new $1.9 trillion relief package for further ballooning the federal debt, but it’s the Trump administration that greased the path for a smooth federal spending spreehttps://t.co/Svf1OE0Kh2— POLITICO (@politico) March 14, 2021

    47. 47.

      MaryRC

      @dmsilev: I noticed that too. I wondered what seemed different about him and realized that he wasn’t wearing his usual makeup.  I wonder why not — too humid in Florida?  Thumbs-down from Melania?  Bronx Colors no longer making his favorite shade?   I remember reading that interview with two of his housekeepers who said that there always had to be two full containers and 1 half-full container of his liquid makeup in his room.  Maybe the Mar-a-Lago staff left 1 container that was only a third full, the horror.

    50. 50.

      JoyceH

      I wonder, though, how much of Trump’s apparent aging is actual aging and how much is him just letting himself go? I remember when Paul Manafort would make court appearances and people talked about how much prison had aged him, and I replied that much of that was the result of a man who’d lived a millionaire lifestyle suddenly having to go without his colorist and his facials and the steaming and toning and primping and preening that you have done for you when you have plenty of time and money.

      But the fact that Trump isn’t even trying is a sign of age or depression or something. And the pastiness seems to indicate that he’s not even golfing! For years that bronzer would have acted like a sunscreen, but without it, why isn’t he getting a natural tan if he’s actually out on the course?

    51. 51.

      different-church-lady

      It occurs to me that if you want to claim Trump is “getting in shape” then you must also admit that he was previously out of shape, despite his claims of being the most physically fit specimen ever to hold the office of the Presidency..

    52. 52.

      RaflW

      My comment earlier today to one of the ‘looking great’ bits was that Tr–p looks like any number of bored, listless retired men wandering down to the Embassy Suites breakfast buffet, hoping to snarf some bacon before his wife catches him

    56. 56.

      jl

      @JoyceH: Story says Lara Trump is in charge of the fundraiser, so the Trumps have both front hooves in the trough. I don’t think much of the money has much chance of reaching the actual charity, no matter where they hold the fundraiser.

    60. 60.

      Ruckus

      @JoyceH:

      He’s never actually golfed. That requires a modicum of skill and at least a laughable adherence to the rules. What shitforbrains does every time he goes out is cheat at golf. Now the lying part, that is pretty much normal for amateur golfing in my experience, unless you are so bad that no one would ever believe you. He’s that bad.

    61. 61.

      tokyokie

      @Ohio Mom:

      About Jared’s many faces: I can’t begin to guess what he thinks when he sees himself in the mirror. Can’t he tell he started out good-looking and that every surgery has left him weirder looking?

      If you think Jared looks awful, imagine what the portrait he’s hidden in the attic looks like.

    62. 62.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @John Revolta: I had never seen pictures of the “old” Jared and he was actually kind of cute. Now he looks grim and haunted. Some plastic surgery results are weird (especially since people pay to get the weird results).

    65. 65.

      mrmoshpotato

      Looks like the Kremlin’s orange shitstain wouldn’t have the stamina for sucking Putin’s asshole for four more years. Glad enough of us in enough states punched him in his fat, orange, fascist face with our votes!

    66. 66.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Amir Khalid: ​
       

      Why would anyone need 2 1/2 bottles of liquid makeup?

      Two bottles aren’t enough when covering your fascist face with a brick layer’s trowel?

