This is a scientific miracle: On March 11, 2020, #Covid19 was declared a pandemic. By March 12, 2021, one-third of Americans 65 years & older had been fully vaccinated.

For those of us still waiting, yes it feels slow. But this is extraordinary. Remember this. #ScienceRules pic.twitter.com/iEdNMy0iJu — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 13, 2021





Important note on the record number of vaccine shots today. There apparently is some reporting catch-up going on. Nevertheless, 2.9 million shots today is still a record. https://t.co/1AKqWDCHHb — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 14, 2021

The US had +48,808 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 30.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined to under 56,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 15. pic.twitter.com/tfXXzO3hV6 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 14, 2021

Hey remember when Bob Woodward just straight up asked Trump "So like when did you know that this disease was going to be a big deal" and Trump said "it was when my natsec advisor told me XYZ and then I just lied about it" and now reporters want Joe Biden to thank Trump for that — delirious quips (@FishyTreats) March 13, 2021

Trump had no plan to distribute the vaccine! He said this himself – the 'last mile' of distribution – shots into arms – was up to the states, not him https://t.co/NOHeB9PXNJ — Josh Kovensky (@JoshKovensky) March 12, 2021

======

Almost everyone in the US I talked to in the past month is vaccinated or has an appointment for it. I know only one person in Beijing who got her first shot this week. Rarely see any chatter about vaccinations on Chinese social media. https://t.co/HpogcOW3GF — Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) March 13, 2021

China will give preference to arriving foreigners who have received the Chinese vaccine (as opposed to others). What foolishness. https://t.co/VUrvgq27oS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 13, 2021

India reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 infections this year https://t.co/GOwRH8ds1p pic.twitter.com/e0x3NG9RBp — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2021

India's health authorities will carry out a deep review of post-vaccination blood clots from the AstraZeneca shot, altho no cases have been reported in India. New Delhi decided to conduct a review after several countries suspended the rollout of the AZ vax https://t.co/6m9JLgerx5 pic.twitter.com/9Kw2Oh7L4b — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 13, 2021

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end: BBC interview https://t.co/4CyrmtvXyT pic.twitter.com/BCWNJDcaYD — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2021

Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks https://t.co/HTypGvHCtg pic.twitter.com/TDL5TEYe2W — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2021

We will get a significant acceleration of vaccine rollout in Europe through 2Q, but chances of a missed summer remain high – and spread of variants associated with higher transmissibility increasing lockdown stringency and costs in the interim https://t.co/sdPzOIbpVl — Tomas Hirst (@tomashirstecon) March 13, 2021

Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring https://t.co/bArJIizxxP pic.twitter.com/t6OC115ujB — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2021

The UAE is calling in some residents for a *third* dose of the Sinopharm vaccine after tests showed not everyone develops a proper immune response. As usual, everyone is being very cagey about the details. https://t.co/5Kbfrs3Txt — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) March 13, 2021

Jordan's health minister quits after six Covid patients die due to oxygen shortage https://t.co/RLRzwEZyAy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 13, 2021

'Covid is taking over:' Brazil plunges into deadliest chapter of its epidemic. Last year, Jair Bolsonaro declared Brazil had reached ‘the tail end’ of one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Now, there's a new and deadlier story https://t.co/h6rrKZ8wBM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 13, 2021

Brazilian police broke up an illegal party with nearly 600 people in a windowless Sao Paulo nightclub, highlighting defiance of social-distancing rules as the country’s COVID-19 outbreak surges to record levels https://t.co/g1t8kp3X1z pic.twitter.com/ISp60RgmwA — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2021

Professional wrestlers enforce the face mask rule at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/1BDljcv953 — SBS News (@SBSNews) March 12, 2021

A #coronavirus outbreak has closed an Amazon warehouse in Canada where 600+ workers tested positive. Public health officials say workers at the Brampton facility north of Toronto are required "to self-isolate for 2 weeks effective 12:01am March 13, 2021" https://t.co/qJEmopCLzK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 13, 2021

This is a spectacularly beautiful piece about how the people of Canada's Northwest Territories dodged #Covid19. "You need to put in the restrictions early on," said Chief public health officer Kami Kandola. And they did. https://t.co/YQdE1BK6r9 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 13, 2021

======

I don't think we'll see the government institute this but I would be unsurprised to see the free market embrace it. https://t.co/9ynohQLHYm — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 13, 2021

Vaccine-induced antibodies may be less effective against several new SARSCoV2 variants, a new reveals. Variants have arisen globally, including those that may possess an ability to evade the human immune system https://t.co/vS7OQR4GRC pic.twitter.com/AvecZGZQFp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 14, 2021

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition linked to #COVID. More than 2500 cases & 33 deaths reported by CDC thru 3/1. Best way to prevent MIS-C is to stop the spread of COVID https://t.co/QgUOa8jPZ8 pic.twitter.com/6lc9Si2r7E — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 13, 2021

======

Across the United States, millions of medically vulnerable people who initially were cited as a top COVID-19 vaccination priority group got slowly bumped down the list. https://t.co/yqzjw9wU8r — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) March 13, 2021

Nebraska begins vaccinating workers at meat processing plants next week. Shots will be administered at 8 meat and food processing plants in Omaha. Meat processors were hard hit throughout much of the pandemic in multiple states https://t.co/8HBtHniGgq pic.twitter.com/YQWjGNGgZF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 13, 2021

From no fans to masked fans, @AP looks back at how the sports world has changed a year after games were stopped in their tracks. Full story by @epells: https://t.co/gMdhlodzsI pic.twitter.com/BBM3IckVv2 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 13, 2021

Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said. https://t.co/DZ34uxcMQP — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2021

Covid and school: 'A little party never killed nobody' https://t.co/bUbbsnIvVw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 12, 2021

New from me and @CiCiAdams_ Anti-vaxxers are using Covid's devastation on the Black community as 'marketing," for their wider message against childhood vaccines. https://t.co/lkGw7VYlm2 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) March 11, 2021