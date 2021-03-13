News: https://t.co/GcD73lYo97
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2021
… Don’t expect much thanks in this one, though.
Prepare yourselves:
THIS SUNDAY: After signing Covid relief, Pres. Biden promises a return to normalcy by July 4 and directs states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1. But how soon can Americans get the shot? Plus, @StaceyAbrams & @GeoffDuncanGA on the fight over voting access. #MTP pic.twitter.com/GRgByubNoK
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 12, 2021
He did not come close to promising we would be back to normal on July 4. I get that you guys have given up on reporting, but can you not even handle stenography? pic.twitter.com/crEeR6tIcU
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 12, 2021
biden has broken the playbook so hard the pundits have been reduced to shit you’d have confused with brain trauma three months ago. biden is a boring radical taking too much credit for the fourth of july and won’t hold a press conference to discuss dr. seuss
— kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 12, 2021
*this* is the headline on day Biden celebrates arguably biggest legislative win ever for a president 8 weeks into term
Dems in Disarray is a drug https://t.co/iNJUd7mZ86
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 12, 2021
For all the annoyance and frustration, it's REALLY important to remember that this very very big bill got through only with literal unanimity from Democrats. None of the 20th century Prez icons who pushed through the mega reforms did anything with these kinds of margins.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 11, 2021
