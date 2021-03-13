Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Pep Talk From A Pessimist

21 Comments

This post is in: ,

Drew Magary, at Defector“The Finish Line Is In Sight”:

The pandemic is winding down in the U.S. It’s not over, as responsible people will remind you. You still gotta wear a mask. You still gotta get vaccinated, if you haven’t already. You shouldn’t jump the gun like Texas or like my state (Maryland) and proudly declare every Golden Corral now open for business. You can’t go licking every toilet seat in abandon. You still gotta wait.

But not much longer…

This week—or today itself, March 11, for many people—marks the unofficial anniversary of Shit Getting Real with the pandemic. I remember all the fear that came with the pandemic’s arrival. Millions of people might die (this happened). My parents might die (this did not). I might die (still here). My kids might never be able to step inside a physical classroom ever again. The economy might wither into nothing. We might have to wait YEARS for a vaccine, if a vaccine ever came at all. The pandemic was gonna be the bill finally coming due for the human race. I’D LIKE TO SEE OL’ MANNY-KIND WRIGGLE OUT OF THIS JAM!

We’re wriggling out of it. The After is at America’s doorstep. It’s not happening in an instant. There may be a ceremonial day in the future where the U.S. records zero new COVID-related hospitalizations and the president hangs a MISSION ACCOMPLISHED banner across a giant COVID-19 spore. But really, you and I are already starting to get our lives back in bits and pieces. This is not an easy thing to comprehend if you’ve been as vigilant about prevention as many of us have been. I just spent the past four years lacquering myself in alternating coats of protective irony and rage, so my ability to process good news is now barely existent. I can’t witness ANY promising development right now without believing it’s a cruel trick. I’ve been conditioned for the worst.

But just this one time, the momentum has inexorably swung in mankind’s favor. I need to stop wringing my hands at EVERY sign of potential danger, because there are signs of rebirth all around if I choose to acknowledge them as such. The fact that these signs have come on the brink of springtime is not necessarily a coincidence, but rather deserves to be for the sake of poetry. I saw my first flower of the new year the other day while I was walking my dog…

I am still waiting for my shot. I’ve been overjoyed for my friends and family—and fuck it, for strangers, too!—who have gotten theirs. And yeah, I’ve definitely stewed on the sideline a bit, thinking WHEN THE FUCK IS IT MY TURN as other states lap mine. But I’ve made it this far. I’ve been hibernating, so to speak. But I know what’s coming. I can SEE it now, and I’m hardly alone. Summer rentals are already through the fucking stratosphere. Everyone wants to get drunk and naked.

And they will. The pandemic is not done with us, and it’s still ravaging the world at large. But sometimes history can surprise you by actually moving FORWARD, thanks to equal parts work and science. It’s been a long year, and yet it’s ONLY been a year. It could have been so much longer, and so much shittier. There is now proof around you that things are starting to get better. VASTLY better. I can see the finish line, and you can, too. Let’s get ready to fucking live again.

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      It’s never going to completely go away. There will still be people who get sick and die from this. But getting the numbers down to even just double digits in a day means at least there’s some semblance of control. At least I hope anyway.​

      EDIT: apparently inconsistent bugs are inconsistent. I could type the original in visual but the edit was like nah.

      Also too: FRIST!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just spent the past four years lacquering myself in alternating coats of protective irony and rage, so my ability to process good news is now barely existent. I can’t witness ANY promising development right now without believing it’s a cruel trick. I’ve been conditioned for the worst.

      A-yup.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      I’m scheduled for my first jab tomorrow and I can’t sleep. My brain is too keyed up to rest.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      patrick II

      Moderna and J&J have been approved for people 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 and over, so right now there is no vaccine for kids.  So, is there testing on the horizon that might change that? Are young people as apt to get and spread the disease, even though they may not get as sick, as adults?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gretchen

      My healthy 41 year old son in law got called for his shot.  So many old people in Missouri, especially in rural areas ( my daughter heard 40%) are refusing, that they’re moving on to younger people.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      My wife who coordinates Covid care across a network of clinics says it is never going away because it is everywhere on the planet and we are to globally linked.  So don’t expect it to be like polio or small pox where we eradicate covid.

      Instead she expects it to be more like a combination of flu and measles.  There will be occasional outbreaks, especially in pockets of anti-vax dumbfuckery, just like with measles.  But as long as the rest of the population maintains a baseline level of vaccination it won’t likely spread.  Sort of how we have measles outbreaks in dumbfuck communities like fundie homeschool networks and Hasidic Jews.  But they don’t tend to result in massive statewide outbreaks.

      In order to keep it at bay long-term we are going to simply have to be more badass and intolerant of anti-vax dumbfuckery.  That probably means rigid vaccine requirements for all schools and major employers with only certified medical exceptions, no others

      But most of us who can get vaccinated will likely return back to life as normal, hopefully by mid summer or fall.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Arclite

      Fuck the WaPo.

      The seven-week stretch is the longest a new president has gone without meeting the press in the past 100 years, dating back to when Calvin Coolidge, a man known as “Silent Cal,” was president, according to research by the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

      Biden doesn’t need to do a goddamn press conference. His actions speak for him, and they’ve been well-executed, pertinent, and relevant.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      @Gretchen:My healthy 41 year old son in law got called for his shot.  So many old people in Missouri, especially in rural areas ( my daughter heard 40%) are refusing, that they’re moving on to younger people.

      Yep, let them fucking die and give the vaccine to those who want it first.  Then when we are finally at surplus of vaccine we can circle back with ads and public service announcement and campaigns and try to scoop up some of the rest.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lgerard

      Funny how the people insisting the loudest for trump to be given credit for the vaccine are also the people who are refusing it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      John Revolta

      If the level of questions I’ve been hearing about that Psaki has been getting is any indication, fuck a press conference. This is why we have a press secretary- to deal with the stupid shit, while the President is working.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      Well I just have to say, thank the good Lord for bringing us the miracle of the Trump presidency and all that came with it!  Really, nothing has so confirmed my continued belief in the promise — the righteousness — of the Republican Party!  What could possibly have gone better?  It’s obvious: Trump has shown us the way forward, and all we need to do is follow the path his leadership has shown us!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      @Arclite: Fuck the press re Biden. He came to my area ( near Cleveland)  way back in 2007 when he was running for president. He had a press conference, and one reporter showed up. That reporter only showed up because he had been deployed to Iraq with the National Guard, so he was respecting Joe as Beau’s father more than as himself. They did hit it off well.

      They are happy to interview every bright shiny object that runs, but not the experienced people who might know what they are doing if they get into office.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @John Revolta: It IS kind of funny watching the “political journalists” flail for some kind of footing when they have to deal with actual competence.

      “So, we’ve heard that many people are saying that there may be questions regarding [vaguely described topic].  How does the president respond to that?”

      Psaki: “Wut?”

      [crickets]

      Reply
    20. 20.

      danielx

      @bbleh: ​

      Really, nothing has so confirmed my continued belief in the promise — the righteousness — of the Trump Partei! Republican Party!

      Fixed.​​
       
      ETA: his fans couldn’t give a fiddler’s fuck about the Republican Party as an institution or policy vehicle except insofar as they coincide with the Former Guy’s outlook, including his personality disorders, daily whims, and personal scams. Ask Mike Pence, if you can find him.

      Reply

