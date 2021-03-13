It brings me no pleasure to report that this is @BenMathisLilley's masterpiece https://t.co/uwYFRrH3f1 — Josh Levin (@josh_levin) March 11, 2021

Hat tip to commentor Jeffro, for Ben Mathis-Lilley’s Slate explainer, “The Republican Freshman Class Is a Tribute to Our Nation’s Notorious Local Bozos”:

Every town, midsize city, or urban neighborhood has one, or, perhaps, a family of them: the nuisance litigants, the business owners who address zoning board hearings while visibly intoxicated, the parents who ruin PTA meetings by accusing The Polar Express of encouraging demonry. They are the regulars in the police blotter section of the newspaper, the ones who have been banned from multiple softball leagues for reasons that somehow involve child support. They are America’s local ding-dongs and loose cannons. And, increasingly, they represent the Republican Party’s interests in Congress… Never before, though, have our nation’s area weirdos dominated one party’s media presence and priorities as they do now. With much of politics, and political fundraising, carried out through social media performance, the ability to get attention has become functionally identical to the ability to command influence, and a new herd of public figures has stampeded through the gap where the fence dividing fame from infamy used to stand. Many of them were personally inspired by Donald Trump, who got his own start as the notorious protagonist of bankruptcies and divorces in the New York City area. Area creeps are having their moment, and the Republican freshman congressional class is where they are having it. Here, a guide to its most prominently messy legislators. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert

Grim/colorful backstory: Boebert’s biggest moment in Congress thus far was appearing via Zoom for a committee hearing with several rifles piled haphazardly on a bookshelf behind her. (Seriously, one of them is just, like, lying on a row of books.) This makes sense given that her claim to fame as a candidate was Shooters Grill—a restaurant, which she operates with her husband, that employs waitresses who ostentatiously carry guns while working. The restaurant owed almost $20,000 in unpaid state taxes while Boebert was running for office; in 2017, a local health department determined that an unlicensed vending stand it set up at a rodeo caused as many as 80 cases of food poisoning…

Biggest current legislative priority: Boebert recently introduced a bill that would move the security fencing that currently surrounds the Capitol to the U.S.-Mexico border… Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Grim/colorful backstory: Ah, Christ. I mean, where to begin. A long recent profile in Politico begins in 2019 with Greene staging a one-woman, self-videotaped protest of a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for children at a local library, deploying the time-honored annoying person catchphrase “I’m a taxpayer” during the course of arguing with a police officer and a library staffer. In 2012, she filed for divorce while reportedly conducting open affairs with two men she’d met through the CrossFit program… She has since reconciled with her husband, who runs a siding business founded by her father; during a period in which she was listed as its chief financial officer, the state of Georgia filed two tax liens against it, and she and her husband have been delinquent on property taxes five times… Greene became active online by blogging and posting on social media about CrossFit, segueing into far-right politics—a subject she’d never shown any previous interest in—after Donald Trump’s election. In 2019, she gained notoriety by launching a campaign calling for Nancy Pelosi to be impeached for treason, and she has at various points suggested that Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and FBI agents who were disloyal to Trump should be executed. She also infamously traveled to D.C. in 2019 to film herself shouting at school shooting survivor-activist David Hogg, who she referred to online as “#LittleHitler.” Originally a resident of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, she initially suggested she would run for office in the 7th District before eventually filing in the 14th, which she now represents. Biggest current legislative priority: For some reason, Greene moves to adjourn the House every day.…

Said it before, will no doubt say it again: Boebert is a sad little local LOOKAME!!! who got lucky; she’ll be grifting for some D-list Wingnut Wurlitzer as the gunbunny she always wanted to be within a few years. MTG, on the other hand, is genuinely dangerous — if she’s not actually crazy, she’s more than willing to play crazy for the cameras. And she’s got the money to support her ongoing campaigns, because her family (can you blame them?) would rather she be in DC threatening people than hanging around home and doing it, which is why she could shop around for a district where her toxicity would be unbeatable. Only way I see her getting out of politics is a shoot-out, hopefully metaphorical, between her and Erick Erickson or some of the other established GOP Gated Community Spokesmodels in the state — and frankly I don’t think they have the guts to challenge her.