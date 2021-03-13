Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Easy Targets Open Thread: Elect Clowns, Expect A Circus

Hat tip to commentor Jeffro, for Ben Mathis-Lilley’s Slate explainer, “The Republican Freshman Class Is a Tribute to Our Nation’s Notorious Local Bozos”:

Every town, midsize city, or urban neighborhood has one, or, perhaps, a family of them: the nuisance litigants, the business owners who address zoning board hearings while visibly intoxicated, the parents who ruin PTA meetings by accusing The Polar Express of encouraging demonry. They are the regulars in the police blotter section of the newspaper, the ones who have been banned from multiple softball leagues for reasons that somehow involve child support. They are America’s local ding-dongs and loose cannons. And, increasingly, they represent the Republican Party’s interests in Congress…

Never before, though, have our nation’s area weirdos dominated one party’s media presence and priorities as they do now. With much of politics, and political fundraising, carried out through social media performance, the ability to get attention has become functionally identical to the ability to command influence, and a new herd of public figures has stampeded through the gap where the fence dividing fame from infamy used to stand. Many of them were personally inspired by Donald Trump, who got his own start as the notorious protagonist of bankruptcies and divorces in the New York City area. Area creeps are having their moment, and the Republican freshman congressional class is where they are having it. Here, a guide to its most prominently messy legislators.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert
Grim/colorful backstory: Boebert’s biggest moment in Congress thus far was appearing via Zoom for a committee hearing with several rifles piled haphazardly on a bookshelf behind her. (Seriously, one of them is just, like, lying on a row of books.) This makes sense given that her claim to fame as a candidate was Shooters Grill—a restaurant, which she operates with her husband, that employs waitresses who ostentatiously carry guns while working. The restaurant owed almost $20,000 in unpaid state taxes while Boebert was running for office; in 2017, a local health department determined that an unlicensed vending stand it set up at a rodeo caused as many as 80 cases of food poisoning…

Biggest current legislative priority: Boebert recently introduced a bill that would move the security fencing that currently surrounds the Capitol to the U.S.-Mexico border…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Grim/colorful backstory: Ah, Christ. I mean, where to begin.

A long recent profile in Politico begins in 2019 with Greene staging a one-woman, self-videotaped protest of a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for children at a local library, deploying the time-honored annoying person catchphrase “I’m a taxpayer” during the course of arguing with a police officer and a library staffer. In 2012, she filed for divorce while reportedly conducting open affairs with two men she’d met through the CrossFit program… She has since reconciled with her husband, who runs a siding business founded by her father; during a period in which she was listed as its chief financial officer, the state of Georgia filed two tax liens against it, and she and her husband have been delinquent on property taxes five times…

Greene became active online by blogging and posting on social media about CrossFit, segueing into far-right politics—a subject she’d never shown any previous interest in—after Donald Trump’s election. In 2019, she gained notoriety by launching a campaign calling for Nancy Pelosi to be impeached for treason, and she has at various points suggested that Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and FBI agents who were disloyal to Trump should be executed. She also infamously traveled to D.C. in 2019 to film herself shouting at school shooting survivor-activist David Hogg, who she referred to online as “#LittleHitler.” Originally a resident of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, she initially suggested she would run for office in the 7th District before eventually filing in the 14th, which she now represents.

Biggest current legislative priority: For some reason, Greene moves to adjourn the House every day.

Said it before, will no doubt say it again: Boebert is a sad little local LOOKAME!!! who got lucky; she’ll be grifting for some D-list Wingnut Wurlitzer as the gunbunny she always wanted to be within a few years. MTG, on the other hand, is genuinely dangerous — if she’s not actually crazy, she’s more than willing to play crazy for the cameras. And she’s got the money to support her ongoing campaigns, because her family (can you blame them?) would rather she be in DC threatening people than hanging around home and doing it, which is why she could shop around for a district where her toxicity would be unbeatable. Only way I see her getting out of politics is a shoot-out, hopefully metaphorical, between her and Erick Erickson or some of the other established GOP Gated Community Spokesmodels in the state — and frankly I don’t think they have the guts to challenge her.

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      It probably hasn’t escaped anyone’s notice that the American public is increasingly composed of rank morons.  That a political party would attract them (acts as a force multiplier for their already formidable idiocy) surprises no one.  But it is a problem for those of us who like a well-run society.

       

      Also, first.

    2. 2.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Got my first shot today. Brilliant organization and really nice people.  Oxford shot. Get my second shot on May 30.

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      Is it my imagination, or does MTG’s head look different in most press photos, from that photo above?  Much more pronounced cheekbones and eye sockets in the former.

    6. 6.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Got my first shot today, Pfizer just like my folks. No serious pain as of yet, but I’m mentally exhausted from the waiting in line and the sheer amount of humanity at the dispensary location.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      Marjorie Taylor Greene …Only way I see her getting out of politics is a shoot-out, hopefully metaphorical, between her and Erick Erickson or some of the other established GOP Gated Community Spokesmodels in the state

      That was so weirdly funny.

      I am in such a mood today. I watched a YouTube video of an older woman in Galveston, Texas, getting arrested for not wearing a medical mask in a bank. The video brought tears to my eyes.

      I was so happy to see her get arrested.

    8. 8.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I think that’s just a more flattering picture under more flattering lighting than we normally see of her. 15 seconds of googling suggest it’s from a press conference (i.e., I saw an image that looks like it matches with a microphone in the background on Axios).

    11. 11.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      While I am neither a rank moron, nor an area nuisance (I’m actually a quite likeable person) I’m now thinking of running for Congress. I mean, it looks really easy to win.

    12. 12.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Gary K:

      On the bright side, Jim Jordan is unlikely to run for Senate since his current district is so heavily gerrmandered and thanks to the Ohio State wrestling scandal he’s unlikely to win a statewide election.

      I hate the fucker because I have ties to the UW-Madison.

    13. 13.

      Wag

      Kerry Donavan is an excellent Dem with experience in government (colorado state legislature), teaching, and ranching, who is running to replace Boebert.   She’s someone to support going forward.

    14. 14.

      cain

      @Brachiator: Didn’t the Governor say it’s all good now? I suppose a lot of businesses don’t give two shits about what the governor says. :-) But having people arrested for tresspass for not following the rules is always  awesome.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Obvious Russian Troll: Huh.  Interesting. B/c she looks like an conventionally attractive woman in that picture, whereas most of the pictures I see, she looks like … well, somebody who’s skull physiognomy has been altered beyond normal.

    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @The Moar You Know:

      It probably hasn’t escaped anyone’s notice that the American public is increasingly composed of rank morons.

      The world is leaving them behind, and it fucking infuriates them, so they demand their alternate world be accepted as real by everyone, including reality itself.  They’re not just ignorant, or proudly ignorant, they are angry at facts.  The result is indistinguishable from regular stupidity.

    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Meanwhile I heard today that Texas is suing the city of Austin for daring to have a mask mandate.

      Austin is, I suppose, a relatively blue region within Texas. I hope they prevail.

      Don’t mess with Texas!
      At least, not with the sane parts of the state.

