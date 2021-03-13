I asked my mom if she felt any side effects from her second vaccine shot today and she said "an acute appreciation for science" — Jeremy Abbate (@MediaJerNYC) March 11, 2021





The US administered 2.9 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 101.0 million, or 30.5 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.30 million shots per day. 19.9% of Americans have received at least one shot; 10.5% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/TkYps8AZUV — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 13, 2021

The U.S. has administered over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control said pic.twitter.com/mlxtOwP4lS — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2021

The US had +66,785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to just short of 30 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 56,599 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 16. pic.twitter.com/gSMj2exrLV — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 13, 2021

.@PressSec, asked about vaccine hesitancy among some Republicans, says the White House realizes that as a Democratic administration it may not be best placed to communicate with hard core supporters of former President Trump. She notes other public figures and local leaders can. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 12, 2021

EU struggles with vaccine delays and new Covid surge https://t.co/jMbQ4KgE4X — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 13, 2021

Italy to shut shops and schools amid Covid infection spike https://t.co/1JCPYhNRb8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 13, 2021

Poland reports 21,049 daily coronavirus cases, most since November https://t.co/ARt9ZEg6et pic.twitter.com/JEWowQDwS2 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2021

US and allies promise one billion Covid jabs for South East Asia https://t.co/Gg7kKYbSrE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 13, 2021

1. Today @WHO gave an Emergency Use Listing to the J&J #Covid19 vaccines, the 4th vax to get an EUL from WHO, @DrTedros announces at today's presser. "We hope this new vaccine will help to narrow vaccine inequalities & not deepen them."

COVAX has booked 500M doses of J&J. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2021

3. @WHO will probably have a statement mid-next week on the investigation into the AstraZeneca vaccine and the concerns regarding clotting events. Several countries have halted use of the AZ vaccine because of reports of clotting events in a few recipients. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2021

5. When will all countries in Africa have #Covid19 vaccine, @WHO is asked. Bruce Aylward says so far 24 countries have received +15M doses over the past 2 weeks. In coming weeks will be ~35 countries & close to ~20M doses. But need to get a lot more vaccine into the continent. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2021

“The situation in Brazil has worsened”, says @DrMikeRyan. “Very high incidence of cases and increasing deaths across the country, certainly a very very rapid increase in ICU bed occupancy with many areas around the country running out of ICU beds." — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 12, 2021

“We certainly would like to see Brazil going in a different direction”, says @DrMikeRyan. "But it's going to take a huge effort for that to happen." — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 12, 2021

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine cuts transmission of the coronavirus, new real-world study shows. https://t.co/nFHPz7UWVO — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 13, 2021

– "100% protection against severe disease"

– In UK "86.3% (efficacy) against the B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 variant"

– In So Africa efficacy = "48.6% against predominantly variant strains", preventing disease

– It's "a protein-based vax engineered frm genetic seq of #SARSCoV2 " — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 12, 2021

Another good vax coming online. The Girl Scouts are going to be handing out boxes of Vaximoas outside Safeway by May at this rate. https://t.co/qzxb1ac8V2 — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 12, 2021

By Spanish flu historian John Barry: Abandoning masks now is a terrible idea. The 1918 pandemic shows why. https://t.co/4gwhPRQsNZ — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) March 12, 2021

… Virologists expected SARS-CoV-2 to mutate more slowly than influenza, and between its emergence and November 2020, the virus did seem remarkably stable… But in the past several months, different variants have surfaced almost simultaneously in Britain, South Africa, Brazil, and now in California and New York. Each of these variants has independently developed similar and in some cases identical mutations and achieved greater transmissibility by binding more efficiently to human cells… There is not enough data to evaluate the variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil, but whether or not they are also more lethal, one thing is certain — more variants will arise. Mutations are random. Most either make the virus so defective it can’t function or have no impact at all. But this virus has already demonstrated that it can become more deadly and evade some immune protection, making vaccines less effective. If we allow the virus additional opportunities to mutate, it will have more opportunities to become the worst version of itself. There is no reason to expect that this virus will suddenly turn into 1918. There are limits as to how far it can mutate. But the more people who abandon masks and social distancing, the more infections can be expected — and the more variants will emerge… We know masks decrease transmission. Lifting a masking order not only means more people will get sick and die. It also gives the virus more rolls of the dice. That is a fact. The variants we have seen so far do not worry me much. The variants we have not yet seen . . . yes, they worry me. To increase our risks is, simply, foolish.

U.S. limits supply of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in three states https://t.co/qSjpaUvm1W pic.twitter.com/w0zAF6f83i — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2021

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation recovers from the winter's devastating surge.https://t.co/6qJ56vw8Z9 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) March 12, 2021

Millions of Americans have experienced a devastating toll during the yearlong pandemic, from lost loved ones to lost jobs. A new AP-NORC poll illustrates how communities of color have been hit especially hard by both the virus and the economic fallout. https://t.co/KiPSu9pBvG — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2021

For people of color, financial stress has been compounded by immense personal losses: 30% of Black Americans and 29% of Hispanics say someone close to them died from COVID-19, compared with 15% of white Americans. https://t.co/zfG56405tA pic.twitter.com/X6wfGJaLSu — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2021

The biggest unknown in ending the pandemic in the U.S. is less about when everyone is eligible for a shot and more about how many people actually want one: https://t.co/2Ue792TPId — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 12, 2021

2) The document, obtained following a court ruling this year, showed Tesla received around 10 reports of #COVID19 in May when the plant reopened, and saw a steady rise in cases all the way up to 125 in December, as the disease peaked around the country. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 13, 2021

Georgia continues to vaccinate people at a slower pace than any U.S. state, a troubling trend even as officials make millions of more residents eligible for the vaccines. #gapol https://t.co/SsiJMe3ns8 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 12, 2021