COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, March 12-13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, March 12-13

Virologists expected SARS-CoV-2 to mutate more slowly than influenza, and between its emergence and November 2020, the virus did seem remarkably stable…

But in the past several months, different variants have surfaced almost simultaneously in Britain, South Africa, Brazil, and now in California and New York. Each of these variants has independently developed similar and in some cases identical mutations and achieved greater transmissibility by binding more efficiently to human cells…

There is not enough data to evaluate the variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil, but whether or not they are also more lethal, one thing is certain — more variants will arise. Mutations are random. Most either make the virus so defective it can’t function or have no impact at all. But this virus has already demonstrated that it can become more deadly and evade some immune protection, making vaccines less effective. If we allow the virus additional opportunities to mutate, it will have more opportunities to become the worst version of itself.

There is no reason to expect that this virus will suddenly turn into 1918. There are limits as to how far it can mutate. But the more people who abandon masks and social distancing, the more infections can be expected — and the more variants will emerge…

We know masks decrease transmission. Lifting a masking order not only means more people will get sick and die. It also gives the virus more rolls of the dice. That is a fact.

The variants we have seen so far do not worry me much. The variants we have not yet seen . . . yes, they worry me. To increase our risks is, simply, foolish.

======

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 100. Now at 1174 deaths.
      Positivity at 1.5%
      153 cases in the hospital, 38 in the ICU
      42% hospital beds available, 38% ICU beds available.

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,470 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 322,409 cases. He also reports three new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,206 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.39% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 16,711 active and contagious cases; 162 are in ICU, 72 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 1,830 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 304,492 patients recovered – 94.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      Two new clusters were reported today: Jalan Mega Cemerlang in Johor, and Jalan Pria in Kuala Lumpur. Both are workplace clusters.

      1,458 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 542 local cases: 61 in existing clusters, 412 close-contact screenings, and 69 other screenings. Sarawak reports 222 cases: 39 in existing clusters, 123 close-contact screenings, and 6o other screenings.

      Penang reports 178 cases: 61 in existing clusters, 37 close-contact screenings, and 80 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 156 local cases: 85 in older clusters, five in Jalan Pria cluster, 43 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings. Johor reports 101 cases: 23 in older clusters, 17 in Jalan Mega Cemerlang cluster, 43 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings.

      Perak reports 72 cases: 64 in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Sabah reports 71 cases: seven in existing clusters, 54 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Kelantan reports 40 cases: two in existing clusters, 34 close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Perlis reports 29 cases, all in an existing cluster.

      Terengganu reports 14 cases: 12 in existing clusters, and two other screenings. Kedah reports 13 cases: one in an existing cluster, seven close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Pahang reports eight cases: three in existing clusters, and five other screenings. Negeri Semilan reports six cases: two in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Putrajaya reports four cases: one in an existing cluster, and three other screenings. And Melaka reports two cases, both close-contact screenings.

      12 new cases today are imported: nine in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Labuan.

      The deaths reported today are a 53-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes; an 83-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and heart disease; and a 73-year-old man in Terengganu with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and anaemia.

