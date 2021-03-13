Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Coming Out of the Rut

I feel like I have been in a rut for about 4-5 months now, maybe longer. I kinda lost interest in a lot of the things I like to do, lost interest in cooking for fun and ended up just cooking to eat, etc. I’m not sure what it is, maybe just depression, maybe I’ve internalized everyone else’s hatred of being cooped up, whatever.

I’m starting to creep out of it, though, and started cooking for fun. I finally purchased a hand hammered wok from China last week, and it was delivered, and I spent several hours yesterday scrubbing off all the shipping oils and stripping it down. I then tempered it over a burner, and finally have it nice and seasoned.

Coming Out of the Rut

She’s a beauty. I’ve always wanted a good one- I’ve been using an electric one I found brand new at a yard sale for a while, but it just did not get hot enough for me. Because I was motivated, I also stripped down my carbon steel skillets, and spent several hours re-seasoning them. It felt nice having something to do and getting the kitchen back together.

For a couple weeks, at last once or twice a week, I have been making this stir fry cabbage dish that I really like, with napa and green cabbage, a little bacon, chilis, sechhaun peppercorns, aged vinegar and soy, and crushed red pepper. I want to learn some new dishes to prepare (I like spicy and I like cabbage and radish and mushrooms, not so much noodles), so if you have any suggestions, holler.

I’m ready for spring.

