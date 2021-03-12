Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Merrick Garland

Open Thread: Merrick Garland

by | 36 Comments

I think this got lost in all the ARP passing and signing, but worth noting:

 

The applause of a relieved DOJ

 

So eloquent, bringing dignity back to the DOJ

 

 

Now Attorney General, Garland has wasted no time in returning to his old beat. On Thursday, his first day as AG, Garland addressed the 115,000 DOJ employees he now commands in a virtual speech. Then he set to work, with a particular focus on the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. From The Wall Street Journal:

Less than an hour after his short speech Thursday, Mr. Garland went behind closed doors with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and other national security officials for a briefing on the riot investigation.

 

Promises kept:

“One of the very first things I will do is get a briefing on the progress of this investigation. I intend to give the career prosecutors who are working on this matter 24/7 all the resources they could possibly require to do this.”

Open thread

    36Comments

      Gin & Tonic

      I hope he pursues the seditionists hammer and tongs (or, if you prefer, pliers and blowtorch.)

      Numerological commentary omitted.

      way2blue

      The video of AG Garland arriving at work to applause from DOJ staff is so restorative. Feels like the Earth which had been rotating with a wobble these last, too long years is now spinning smoothly. Whew.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Are the boys at Politico and Axios upset that there isn’t some investigation into ANTIFA or the silencing of conservatives on campuses?

      mali muso

      Seems like quite a few of our new leaders are the right person at the right time.  While it would have been wonderful to have Garland on the SC, his skill set may be just what we need at DOJ in this moment.  Much like Biden is turning out to be the person needed for the time.

      p.a.

      Will Fux et. al. completely ignore DoJ now, or crank up the “look forward not back” chorus?  “Partisan prosecutions” for $800 LeVar?  Gotta shape the narrative: indictments already piling up.

      Fair Economist

      Isn’t it nice to have so much *good* news we can’t talk about it all? Such a nice inversion of the previous four years.

      James E Powell

      I was hoping to read that on his first day, AG Garland accepted the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

      leeleeFL

      @mali muso: I have said before that I waited a long time for a Biden Presidency.  I am positive he didn’t win earlier because his time is now!

      He has the right skill set for this particular moment in time.  Thank FSM, enough of us saw that!

      brendancalling

      I am utterly delighted that Garland intends to go after these fuckers.

      I am equally delighted that in about 2.5 hours, I’m getting my J&J covid vaccine.

      Scout211

      Wow. Thank you for posting this, particularly the wonderful arrival video. So many good things are happening since January 20th.  Such a huge relief.

      I read in the comments here criticism of the media and how the reporters are trying to drum up controversies when there are essentially none right now.  I do think that those criticisms are well deserved. But the games that they play now in their media outlets are nothing like what would have been happening 24/7 if TFG had his twitter and facebook accounts right now.  The media focus would be on TFG 24/7 and each and every media outlet would be hanging on his every tweet and post as though he was tweeting out real issues and not his usual outrageous lies.

      Yes, boring.  I love it.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Garland made it crystal clear that he is “not the President’s lawyer”.   Not that Joe would ever ask him to be.  Because Joe is competent and actually “conservative” in the original sense, not in the bizarre contemporary sense where naked unchecked greed is called “conservative.”

      Cathie from Canada

      Reminds me of watching the video of Hillary arriving at the State Department when she was appointed Secretary of State in 2009 – she was applauded by a staff so weary then of the Bush years and Condi Rice

      Nora

      @Cathie from Canada: I was thinking the same thing, how she, too, was applauded as a serious person ready to do the work after the half-assed people who had the title before her.  May Garland be as good as we need him to be.

      James E Powell

      Cy Vance, Jr, will not be running for re-election.

      Any NYers here know who might be his successor?

      Could a GQPer win that election?

      Ken

      Pity he’s a professional.  I would love to hear a statement along the lines of,

      “No longer will the Justice Department be the President’s tool of petty political revenge. True, it may for a time appear to be such, but only because so many of the President’s opponents are co-conspirators in the felonies of January 6, or involved in other crimes.”

      mrmoshpotato

      @brendancalling:

      I am utterly delighted that Garland intends to go after these fuckers.

      Slap them with their own skeletons!

      Oh, and thanks for not being specific.  All the fuckers, Katie!

      Splitting Image

      Nice to see the warm applause Garland got when he arrived at work. I guess the outgoing administration didn’t embed as many people in the DoJ as they hoped. Sucks to be them.

      Is that elbow bump Garland did a couple of times the new “terrorist fist bump”?

      Ohio Mom

      I’d seen the photo of the DOJ staff lined up and applauding but seeing the video and HEARING the enthusiasm in those claps gave me the best kind of shivers.

      Are those Secret Service agents? Is that level of security typical for the office of Attorney General? I am glad Garland has it.

      Tired today — yesterday was my second shot. Thinking of finding a way to enshrine my “I got my Covid Vaccine” sticker for posterity.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Now we’re going to find out if the criminals in the Republican party are going to be held accountable or if we’re going to “look forward, not backward” again.

      Mike in NC

      Trump spent his entire career of wrongdoing protected by an army of crooked lawyers. Joe Biden doesn’t need even one of them. Looking forward to the new AG exposing the sedition of the GQP.

