I think this got lost in all the ARP passing and signing, but worth noting:

Congratulations to our new Attorney General, Merrick Garland. Through many years of service, AG Garland has demonstrated independence and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law. @POTUS and I are confident in his ability to restore integrity in the Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/rGHM9DAvIz — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 12, 2021

The applause of a relieved DOJ

Attorney General Merrick Garland arriving at work at the DOJ. Watching this is quite therapeutic.pic.twitter.com/PaOnIQ4MYJ — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 11, 2021

So eloquent, bringing dignity back to the DOJ

On his first day in office, Attorney General Garland delivered remarks to DOJ employees highlighting his goals and priorities. pic.twitter.com/qJB5z1fNAG — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 11, 2021

When he last worked in the Justice Department in the 1990s, Merrick Garland supervised two high-profile domestic terrorism cases: the investigation into the Oklahoma City bombing and the Unabomber. https://t.co/mPwfCohZza — Carli Brosseau (@carlibrosseau) March 9, 2021

Now Attorney General, Garland has wasted no time in returning to his old beat. On Thursday, his first day as AG, Garland addressed the 115,000 DOJ employees he now commands in a virtual speech. Then he set to work, with a particular focus on the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. From The Wall Street Journal: Less than an hour after his short speech Thursday, Mr. Garland went behind closed doors with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and other national security officials for a briefing on the riot investigation.

How has Merrick Garland spent his first day as AG, you ask? Politico reports that aside from ceremonial stuff, he got briefed by FBI Director Wray on the Capitol riot investigations, and then began meeting with DC prosecutors who are pursuing active cases. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) March 11, 2021

Promises kept:

“One of the very first things I will do is get a briefing on the progress of this investigation. I intend to give the career prosecutors who are working on this matter 24/7 all the resources they could possibly require to do this.”

