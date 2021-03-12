Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This fight is for everything.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The house always wins.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

The revolution will be supervised.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let there be snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The math demands it!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – ChasM – In The USSR, 3/3

On The Road – ChasM – In The USSR, 3/3

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

ChasM

Moskva, 1985: the final stop on our Russian Tour. During our four days there, we stayed at two different hotels – first at the Hotel Kosmos, across the street from the Russian Space Museum, then down the street from Red Square in what may or may not now be the Ritz-Carlton. Unfortunately, my friends and I did not get a chance to visit the museum, and really only had one full day of touring because we spent our days running around the city trying to procure our way out.

Our specialist travel agency, the one that had booked our Russian itinerary, had failed to include in the package visas for travel through Poland by train to Berlin, you see, and without said visas we would be stuck in the USSR. On the 4th July, no less. The story of our encounter with Soviet bureaucracy follows, along with pictures of some other stuff.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 7

A Volga model taxi on the streets of Moscow. Volga’s were the ‘nicer’ of the two main Russian automobiles, the other being the infamous Lada.

I think this picture was taken on the day we landed in Moscow, during our first look around. I don’t remember if it was on this evening or the next that our Moscow minder told us that there was a problem in that our visas in Russia expired on the 4th but we didn’t seem to have travel visa for our trip by train through Poland, which would be required in order to, you know, leave. This seemed ridiculous to us because a) Poland was still somewhat of a puppet of the USSR at the time b) this whole thing was supposed to be a professional operation and c) we’re AMERICANS from America! Don’t you know who we are!!?? We want to talk to the manager!.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 6

GUM Department store opened in 1893, so I really have to laugh when it is suggested that The Mall was invented in the United States. Although it’s crowded with people, there’s really not much to buy in the shops, unless one has ‘hard’ money, which none of these people do probably.

Our first task was to get pictures taken for our Polish visa’s, so after getting directions we headed off on the subway to another part of the city and found the photographers studio in the basement of an apartment building. The camera was a huge bellows type 8×10 on a rail-mounted tripod. It was awesome.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 5

The fountain at GUM. I think this shot captures the listless boredom of Moscow at the time.

The next morning, photos in hand, we headed out to the Polish Embassy to get our travel visas, though things did not go as planned. Apparently, not getting the required paperwork is common as there were approximately 600 people, the vast majority Ugandan, already in line ahead of us at the Embassy. We stood in line for 6-hours and didn’t even get inside the gate of the complex.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 4

Companion shot to the previous. Love the ‘poofy’ on this little girl. Children were the only happy people in the USSR.

As mentioned in the first article of this series, one of our crew was of the “Ugly American” variety, so of course this meant that his parents were rich and he and his buddy were the first to break off from the Embassy vigil and start looking for another way out. Hours later when it became clear that the rest of us weren’t getting visa’s that day either we had to regroup that evening for the uncomfortable inevitable phone calls home begging wire money for plane tickets to East Berlin. The Rents were not impressed.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 3

This is the Museum of Cosmonautics taken with the c-clamp mount from my room at the Hotel Cosmos.

Through our hotel we were able to reserve tickets on a flight to East Berlin for the next morning, July 4th. We had our last meal of Champagne, Caviar, and Chicken Kiev (we had lots of mandatory rubles leftover which we couldn’t exchange back to hard currency, and would obviously be worthless outside the USSR), and drank Stoli with our local trading friend well into the night.

 

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 2

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

We did meet and make friends there. Upon the advice of my Russophile buddy, I had brought half-dozen or so surf-shop branded t-shirts to trade for such as a Soviet flag and a couple of those authentic lacquer boxes that were so rare and beautiful at the time. Making trades was really as easy as walking thru Red Square until some guy in jeans approaches, “Hey, you Americans? Wanna trade for boxes?”. We’d invite him to our hotel, and he’d sweet talk his way past the babushka floor monitor and we’d trade stuff. And I totally forgot about the wild marijuana growing in the middle of a street island in Kiev, which was promptly ripped up to the astonishment of our local acquaintance who could not believe that, yes, this was in fact weed and we’re going to go dry and smoke it now.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3 1

Lenin’s Tomb, the Kremlin and Red Square.

Back at the airport, it turns out the ticket counter where we need to get out boarding passes is not so much the western-style que that we’re accustomed as it is a single, very, very old post-pensioner woman, locked in an ornate kiosk in the middle of a vaulted marble room surrounded by a mob of people and no discernable order. Luckily we had our minder and interpreter, but it still took a couple of hours to push our way thru the mob and watch this molasses-paced woman stamp our visas and such as the seconds ticked to the very minutes of our departure.

On The Road - ChasM - In The USSR, 3/3

Obligatory shot of St. Basil’s Domes.

With seconds to spare, we were whisked thru the checkpoints and had to sprint to the gate which they held open for us despite getting to the airport 3 hours before departure. Ah, Russia. Our “Ugly American” companion literally kissed the tarmac after we disembarked from the plane. As we were still in East Berlin at the moment, I felt this was a tad overdramatic, but it was July 4th and soon this fellowship would split apart. We departed for the West…

Thanks! Hope you enjoyed these old pix and stories. I’ll be combing though my archives and hope to share more with y’all soon.

Cheers!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Mary G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Reminds me of life in the Trump administration. I always liked to see department and grocery stores in countries I traveled to. Beautiful sky behind St. Basil as.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.