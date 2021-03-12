On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

ChasM

Moskva, 1985: the final stop on our Russian Tour. During our four days there, we stayed at two different hotels – first at the Hotel Kosmos, across the street from the Russian Space Museum, then down the street from Red Square in what may or may not now be the Ritz-Carlton. Unfortunately, my friends and I did not get a chance to visit the museum, and really only had one full day of touring because we spent our days running around the city trying to procure our way out.

Our specialist travel agency, the one that had booked our Russian itinerary, had failed to include in the package visas for travel through Poland by train to Berlin, you see, and without said visas we would be stuck in the USSR. On the 4th July, no less. The story of our encounter with Soviet bureaucracy follows, along with pictures of some other stuff.