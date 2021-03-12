Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Look for Absence, not Presence

Look for Absence, not Presence

by | 18 Comments

This came up in the comments on the last post, and I couldn’t let you guys go more than a day or two without a post about Mario’s kid, who is still stinking up the joint around these parts.  Here are the Democratic members of the New York Congressional Delegation who’ve called for Andrew Cuomo to resign:

  • Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-Nassau County
  • Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-Brooklyn
  • Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck
  • Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-White Plains
  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-Manhattan
  • Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-Manhattan
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx
  • Rep. Grace Meng, D-Queens
  • Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-Brooklyn
  • Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-Manhattan
  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-Bronx
  • Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo
  • Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring
  • Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam

That’s 14/19 Democrats.  Here are the 5 missing:

  • Hakeem Jeffries – a frequent contributor to the Cuomo show, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, and possible Speaker of the House in a few years.
  • Joe Morelle – sadly, the replacement for Louise Slaughter in my district (NY-25).  Morelle was formerly the Majority Leader of the New York Assembly.
  • Gregory Meeks – named by CREW as one of the most corrupt legislators in Washington in 2013.
  • Ritchie Torres – brand new Member of Congress, 32 year-old former NY City Council member.
  • Thomas Suozzi – 2nd term in Congress, former Nassau County Executive.

I don’t know what Torres’ deal is, but it’s clear that politicians who have or had a close working relationship with Cuomo (Jeffries, Suozzi, Morelle) aren’t ready to write him off, yet.  Meeks, well, is Meeks.

I’m no Cuomo whisperer, but I view any report of a possible resignation with the utmost of skepticism.   FWIW, there’s an argument to be made that Cuomo’s COVID response was mediocre compared to a somewhat-comparable blue state (Washington).  I want to drill into that more, later, but here’s an open thread.

    18Comments

    3. 3.

      Emma from FL

      Jesus. Show us in the doll where Cuomo touched you.

      Me, I want a trial. All out in the open in a court of law. A crime is a crime, so charge him with something and let’s see what’s what.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chat Noir

      Interviews with dozens of former Cuomo employees and those who have worked with or adjacent to his administration reveal a governing institution that has been run, at times, like a cultish fraternity, and at others, like a high-school clique — a state executive chamber in which the maintenance of power, performance of pecking orders, and pursuit of competitive resentments matter as much as policy.

      @Feathers:  This is horrifying.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Benw

      Yeah, Cuomo should go.

      Also, everyone remembers his pressers. But his stupid standoff with DeBlasio over who got to decide that NYC should quarantine cost the city weeks.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      @Chat Noir:

      Interviews with dozens of former Cuomo employees and those who have worked with or adjacent to his administration reveal a governing institution that has been run, at times, like a cultish fraternity, and at others, like a high-school clique — a state executive chamber in which the maintenance of power, performance of pecking orders, and pursuit of competitive resentments matter as much as policy.

      IOW, much like state governments everywhere. I am in deeply cynical mode today. Former NJ Chris Christie’s operation was described in similar terms.

      The thing is, an effective government operation knows when to put the political BS aside when necessary to get shit done. This is also true of some businesses. A bad operation is nothing but BS 24/7.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Edmund Dantes

      Cuomo was always a “bad” Dem. anyone that would conspire to keep GOP in power so they don’t have to veto stuff that his party supports is not a good “Dem”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cameron

      Cuomo sounds pretty unpleasant. Whether he’s committed crimes or done something (s) impeachable, I don’t know.  I don’t live near NY and don’t really follow the news from there too much.  He doesn’t appear to be the type to leave willingly, though.  Since the President isn’t providing a lot of headline fodder, the Cuomo excellent adventures will probably make national news for a while.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I think the most damning thing in Rebecca Traister’s piece is that Cuomo is a computer idiot. These dinosaurs have to go.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Peale

      I’m still in the “I’m not going to get too upset if he serves out his term, but please don’t ask me to vote for you again.” camp.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Princess

      @Feathers: I think Cuomo should go, but that last person I will ever listen to about sexual harassment is Rebecca Traister, after she used Reade to try to torpedo Joe Biden. She lost all  her credibility with me at that point on this issue. Her judgement is poor.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      janesays

      @Benw: It’s frustrating that our nation’s biggest city and one of our bluest states have such incredibly disappointing Democratic leaders. I’d expect as much from Republicans, but it stings when it’s two guys ostensibly on your team. Cuomo is a monster, but De Blasio is pretty much a complete failure, too. New York City and New York state will both be better off when neither one of these clowns is controlling the levers of power in their respective jurisdictions. Just hope the electorate doesn’t punish everybody with wingnut replacements.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Princess:

       last person I will ever listen to about sexual harassment is Rebecca Traister, after she used Reade to try to torpedo Joe Biden. She lost all  her credibility with me at that point on this issue. Her judgement is poor.

      Amen, she has the worst case of Biden derangement syndrome outside of the nuttiest corners of Bernie-World. I was in my car the night RBG died, so I couldn’t rewind to get the full scope of her stupid on (of course) the Hayes show, but she pretty much managed, at least in her own mind, to blame Biden for the fact that trump was getting another Court pick. I used to be a fan, but somehow Biden’s victory seems to have broken her.

      and in a better media world, Hayes would be called to account for his coverage of Reade.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      moonbat

      You’ve fell victim to one of the classic blunders. The first is never start a land war in Asia. The second and only slightly less well known is assuming the entire world is obsessed with what goes on in New York.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      as to Cuomo, I’m not a New Yorker, but it seems to me there are three separate issues:
      1) he can’t seem to treat women, especially young ones, as people

      2) he handled (as far as I can see) a really bad, on-going, medically and scientifically unpredictable situation as well as he could, which is not to say as well as anyone could, got better coverage than he should have because he was being compared to trump, and let it go to his head

      3) he’s a raging, egomaniacal asshole

      The third part is fueling all the accusations about the first two, the second one is the hardest to disentangle given the chaos when events took lplace, and it’s the first one that, if the accusations bear out, that should have the greatest weight with NY voters, of which I am not one.

      If he put his hands on those women, that’s when “asshole” becomes “assault”, and he should go.

      Reply

