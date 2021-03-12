This came up in the comments on the last post, and I couldn’t let you guys go more than a day or two without a post about Mario’s kid, who is still stinking up the joint around these parts. Here are the Democratic members of the New York Congressional Delegation who’ve called for Andrew Cuomo to resign:

Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-Nassau County

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-Brooklyn

Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-White Plains

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-Manhattan

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-Manhattan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx

Rep. Grace Meng, D-Queens

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-Brooklyn

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-Manhattan

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-Bronx

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam

That’s 14/19 Democrats. Here are the 5 missing:

Hakeem Jeffries – a frequent contributor to the Cuomo show, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, and possible Speaker of the House in a few years.

Joe Morelle – sadly, the replacement for Louise Slaughter in my district (NY-25). Morelle was formerly the Majority Leader of the New York Assembly.

Gregory Meeks – named by CREW as one of the most corrupt legislators in Washington in 2013.

Ritchie Torres – brand new Member of Congress, 32 year-old former NY City Council member.

Thomas Suozzi – 2nd term in Congress, former Nassau County Executive.

I don’t know what Torres’ deal is, but it’s clear that politicians who have or had a close working relationship with Cuomo (Jeffries, Suozzi, Morelle) aren’t ready to write him off, yet. Meeks, well, is Meeks.

I’m no Cuomo whisperer, but I view any report of a possible resignation with the utmost of skepticism. FWIW, there’s an argument to be made that Cuomo’s COVID response was mediocre compared to a somewhat-comparable blue state (Washington). I want to drill into that more, later, but here’s an open thread.