If one team manages to build something that another team was trying to stop, the builders won and the obstructors lost. https://t.co/YpgBbZTbOm — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 11, 2021





Did anyone close to McConnell realize how that would sound out loud? https://t.co/N08l4kr9s7 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 10, 2021

Just a reminder that the American Rescue Plan was passed with only Democratic votes, snd Republicans think that says something bad about Democrats. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 12, 2021

When Republicans are taking credit for a bill they voted against because it’s so popular, you know that it WAS in fact bipartisan and they are just assholes. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 11, 2021

have you ever smelled desperation through a tweet https://t.co/W538EF9sA9 — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 11, 2021

All the provisions of the CARES Act that actually worked and helped people — the checks, the expanded UI — were Nancy Pelosi's doing. Sure, Trump demanded direct payments *after* losing reelection. But he just did that as a fuck-you to McConnell on his way out the door. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 10, 2021

the bill is *incredibly* popular among voters across the political spectrum. to the extent there is disunity, it's that congressional republicans voted against it en masse pic.twitter.com/nCXFqFhoD4 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 11, 2021

YOU VOTED AGAINST THE BILL https://t.co/YhtOTFLQpC — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 10, 2021

The American people wanted this and it was popular with Democratic and Republican voters. You work for us. You had a chance to support working class Americans but you again sided with the wealthy. https://t.co/qoWUtq2fOu — Nikki Mersch Gronli (@DakotaGopher) March 11, 2021

Mr. Meghan McCain, aka ‘Box Turtle Ben’, plagiarist:

Fox podcast host: "This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person who thinks that they're in charge of America but actually isn't running anything" https://t.co/N2naJzX3EH pic.twitter.com/jFnSOttb2G — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 12, 2021

stay mad forever https://t.co/QxsIdtzEWA — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 12, 2021

Hannity looks like he’s been crying, and will soon start crying again…

this is what crushing disappointment looks like https://t.co/ZtaAnyVTBz — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 12, 2021