You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Inclusion Matters

Inclusion Matters

by | 11 Comments

I follow what is going on tiktok a lot for a number of reasons. For one, there is just some really funny stuff out there. Second, I like to keep up with the kids, because one of my biggest fears is not being irrelevant, because I don’t care what people think of me, but not being able to understand what is going on around me. Because of this, I follow a wide variety of accounts regarding all sorts of topics, and this came across my feed today:

Not something I would have thought about, ever, but something that is very real for large portion of the American population.

  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • craigie
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • guachi
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • MazeDancer
  • planetjanet
  • quakerinabasement
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • zhena gogolia

      quakerinabasement

      This is just one small example of why I follow this blog daily. You built a wonderful community, John, and your open-mindedness is among your traits that make it possible. Thanks.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’ve heard him use the word “tribes” in that context before. One more thing that he’s serious about, one more quiet revolution.

      His manner is so understated that I think a lot of pundits are going to take a while to realize how consequential and revolutionary this administration is going to be. If they ever do.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I remember that when I was in the White House talking with him, I asked him how he got to be the way he was. He said, “What do you mean?” I said, “Well, here you are, calling senators, twisting their arms, threatening them, cajoling them, trying to line up votes when your own record on civil rights was not a good one before you became Vice President. So what accounted for the change?”

      He thought for a moment and wrinkled his brow and then said, “Well, I’ll answer that by quoting a good friend of yours and you will recognize the quote instantly. ‘Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, I’m free at last.'”

      guachi

      The America Rescue Plan Act has piles of cash for Tribes. Democrats made sure not to leave the most forgotten minority behind.

      And your post reminded me that one reason I supported Clinton way back in ’92 was during the South Dakota primary, the fourth that year, Clinton gave a coherent and knowledgeable response to a question about Native Americans. I was impressed.

      planetjanet

      I am also seeing that in Virginia Native Americans have a much higher percentage of the population vaccinated right now, which is wonderful to see.  About 22% versus 13% for White Virginians.  I was assuming there was a proactive program pushing for equity.​

      TaMara (HFG)

      That was amazing. I actually heard Biden say territories and tribes – mostly caught my attention because I thought, “yes, those areas have been hit so hard by covid” but didn’t realize it was a BFBD (Big, Fucking, Biden Deal).

      He just quietly rocks the job every day…

      zhena gogolia

      Very cool. I’ve been in a semi-euphoric state all day today after listening to Biden last night.

