Friday Evening Open Thread: BIDEN BUCKS!

Friday Evening Open Thread: BIDEN BUCKS!

48 Comments

C.R.E.A.M.


… #BidenBucks is trending on twitter, and President Joe didn’t even have to make a big display of slapping his name on those checks!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Isn’t it about time for Ted Cruz to head back out on spring break?

      Anyway, it’s great both to see the relief act passed and to see Democrats not being at all reluctant to celebrate that fact.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      namekarB

      Stimulus???? Why is my news reader sending me stories about a “stimulus” check or a “stimulus” bill when Democrats repeatedly call the American Rescue Plan Act payments as “Recovery” checks and the bill as a “Rescue” bill? WTF is wrong with media?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      judging from the way they leaked texts to embarrass him, I don’t think Ted has to worry about his barbecues being overcrowded with neighbors and attracting black helicopters

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      What dim, dumb point is Cruz trying to make?  Are Democrats now coming for our beef in addition to our guns and bibles? Oh, dears!!!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      skerry

      Just checked my bank account and I’ve got my covid relief bucks! $2800. woo hoo

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      @West of the Rockies:

      For the minute I listened to Glenn Beck this morning, RWNJs are outraged that Joe is acting like a king in telling people when they can have gatherings.

      ETA: Ted’s graphic would seem to equate grills with guns.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      @germy:

      Ted is going to have to bribe his own daughters to attend.  He has no friends.  His party will be sparsely attended even without C19 restrictions.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      Every time I see/hear Dems doing something good (Biden's speech, legislation, Garland coming to work) I think, "The rest of my lifetime *might* be enough to repair the biggest damage."

      — Michael Gerber (@mgerber937) March 12, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterForkbeard

      @debbie: Yes. This tyrannical despot has… suggested that you have small bbqs this year. Oh, and there won’t be any penalties from the feds if you decide to be a reckless asshole and do it anyway.

      Such horror. We’ve lost so much “freedom” or something.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      @debbie:

      Remember when he cooked bacon on his gun?  It was a video.  First target practice, then he sizzled bacon on his weapon.

      I’m not kidding, although it sounds like it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      germy

      Sen. Patty Murray, the chair of the Senate's health committee, is reintroducing the Public Health Infrastructure Saves Lives Act — a bill to steer billions to public health departments. She says saying the pandemic has laid bare the need to fund local officials' work.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 12, 2021

      Reply
    24. 24.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @germy: ​
        repubs won her district by 53% in 2018, a landslide year for Dems. The district is R+31. For perspective, AOC’s South Bronx district is D+29. We shouldn’t blame Dems without good reason.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @germy: You probably already know, but just in case: she had a Dem opponent who was …. basically run out of town and the -state-.  Got a writeup at the time.  It was clear that he received death threats.  Absent law enforcement taking a vigorous interest, I don’t see how that gets fixed.  Well, or redrawing the district to split up the traitorous death-cultists, I guess.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: can you buy crab legs with Biden Bucks? Crab legs are a real trigger for the rightiest of the righties.

      Personally, I love the meat but they’re a PITA to make at home.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mary G

      My Medicare Part B supplement policy’s premium dropped from $535.03/month to $270.47 this month. Thanks, Joe Biden!*

      *No idea if the Biden admin had anything to do with it; I was on Medicare because I had Social Security Disability, which makes supplements hella expensive. When I first shopped pricing in 2006, the average monthly premium quote was about $650. I lucked into an insurance agent, who despite being a total loon and MAGAT, knew his business and got me a $309/month premium. It went up every year, but at least it started lower. When I turned 65 in December, all the disability stuff stopped and I became just a regular old American, whose supplemental policies are all the same, based on age, whether healthy as a horse or me.

      I’m writing the insurance company asking for a $529.12 refund for the January and February difference, with a cc to whoever Biden has in charge of Medicare at the moment.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bruuuuce

      @Baud: I remember. I just figure he’d want to show his patriotism and true loyalty (that is, none, or negative) to the United States.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Pete Mack

      Corticosteroids are only a possible risk factor for non-maintenance doses. Ie: Addison’s disease remains no big deal. Indeed, I got COVID despite full precaution–from my plumber. It stayed entirely in my nose, with a 3 day fever and 5 day swolen lymph nodes and general weakness. Plus 2 months and counting of greatly reduced sense of smell…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Ngl, I had to a double take when I saw the title and had to check what website I was on. I thought it said “Biden Sucks!” lol

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chetan Murthy: I think a veteran has already announced they’re going to challenge her as a Democrat. It is going to be a lot harder to pull the same crap on that kind of candidate as it was on the well intended, but naive guy that dropped out last year after having his entire life destroyed.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Emerald

      Got my $1,400, pending in my checking account. I understand it might hold fire until the 17th, but I’m good with that.

      Fast work!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      chopper

      so where’s the “paycheck joe” talk on rose twitter, you’d figure they’d be all HAHAHAHA I’M FUCKING KIDDING

      Reply
    47. 47.

      CaseyL

      Don’t have mine yet (*pouts*).

      If Biden can usher out the age of Trickle Down/Supply Side economics, that alone will make him the best President for domestic programs since LBJ, if not FDR.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Has anyone received their 💵 Biden Bucks💰  yet?

      A couple of people I work with noted that their checking accounts had been credited with the payments.

      Biden Bucks seems to be the official informal name. My niece just emailed my sister, saying that she had received her Biden Bucks.

      Reply

