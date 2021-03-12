“Help is on the way,” @SenSchumer says in Rose Garden.
“Help is on the way,” @SpeakerPelosi says.
“Help has arrived,” @VP says of latest coronavirus stimulus package signed into law. pic.twitter.com/3JnP7Mq3n3
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2021
… #BidenBucks is trending on twitter, and President Joe didn’t even have to make a big display of slapping his name on those checks!
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 12, 2021
I am laughing so hard at this. republicans convinced themselves he was a senile old potted plant who had no idea what to do and how to shut down their talking points machine
— kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 12, 2021
No Republicans attended today's event in White House Rose Garden to celebrate the latest coronavirus relief package, the 2nd largest stimulus in the nation’s history.https://t.co/F6MSvT4I0C
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2021
this is the ultimate grandpa pep talk, complete with a little money shoved in our pocket
— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) March 12, 2021
i'm okay with these half-wits impotently posting memes while the functioning political party passes landmark legislation to materially improve the lives of people
ya got me, ted. ya got me. https://t.co/vo4IRk1mFK
— Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 12, 2021
a certain subset of bitter fucking weirdos is going to try to steal as much joy as possible as we claw our way out of this abyss and my advice is to simply not let them
get vaccinated, be smart, when the coast is clear, air it the fuck out with the homies. and ignore the chuds.
— Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 12, 2021
