“Help is on the way,” @SenSchumer says in Rose Garden. “Help is on the way,” @SpeakerPelosi says. “Help has arrived,” @VP says of latest coronavirus stimulus package signed into law. pic.twitter.com/3JnP7Mq3n3 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2021



… #BidenBucks is trending on twitter, and President Joe didn’t even have to make a big display of slapping his name on those checks!



I am laughing so hard at this. republicans convinced themselves he was a senile old potted plant who had no idea what to do and how to shut down their talking points machine — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 12, 2021

No Republicans attended today's event in White House Rose Garden to celebrate the latest coronavirus relief package, the 2nd largest stimulus in the nation’s history.https://t.co/F6MSvT4I0C — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2021

this is the ultimate grandpa pep talk, complete with a little money shoved in our pocket — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) March 12, 2021

i'm okay with these half-wits impotently posting memes while the functioning political party passes landmark legislation to materially improve the lives of people ya got me, ted. ya got me. https://t.co/vo4IRk1mFK — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 12, 2021